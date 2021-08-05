Steel utility poles are the utility poles make from steel, and are a column or post used to support overhead power lines and various other public utilities. Utility poles are commonly used to carry two types of electric power lines: distribution lines and sub-transmission lines. Distribution lines carry power from local substations to customers. Transmission lines carry higher voltage power from regional substations to local substations. Global steel utility poles main manufactuers include Valmont Industries, TAPP, Meyer Utility Structures and DAJI Towers, totally accounting for about 33% of the market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market of steel utility poles, holding a share about 36%. As for the application of products, it is widely used in distribution lines and transmission lines. The most common application is in transmission lines, with a share about 74%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into less than 40ft, 40-80ft and more than 80ft. The most common type is less than 40ft, with a share over 67%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Utility Poles in United States, including the following market information: United States Steel Utility Poles Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Steel Utility Poles Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Tons) United States top five Steel Utility Poles companies in 2020 (%) The global Steel Utility Poles market size is expected to growth from US$ 1077 million in 2020 to US$ 1675.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Steel Utility Poles market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Steel Utility Poles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Steel Utility Poles Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Tons) United States Steel Utility Poles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Less than 40ft, 40-80ft, More than 80ft United States Steel Utility Poles Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Tons) United States Steel Utility Poles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Distribution Lines, Transmission Lines

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Steel Utility Poles revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Steel Utility Poles revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Steel Utility Poles sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Tons) Key companies Steel Utility Poles sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Valmont Industries, TAPP, Meyer Utility Structures, DAJI Towers, KEC International, Fengfan Power, Al-Babtain, Pelco Products, Dingli, Hidada, Europoles, Nello Corporation, Debao Tower, Jiangsu Baojuhe, Western Utility Telecom

