Steel Tubes Market Size, Industry Analysis, Segments, Key Players and Trends to 2026| Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Tenaris, Zekelman Industries, VALLOUREC

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Steel Tubes industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Steel Tubes industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Steel Tubes have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Steel Tubes trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Steel Tubes pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Steel Tubes industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Steel Tubes growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Steel Tubes report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Steel Tubes business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Steel Tubes industry.

Major players operating in the Global Steel Tubes Market include: Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Tenaris, Zekelman Industries, VALLOUREC, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel, ChelPipe Group, APL Apollo, Arcelormittal, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, SeAH Holdings Corp, TMK Group, Nucor Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies, Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube, Hengyang Valin Steel Tube, Severstal, TPCO, Jindal Saw, Evraz, Marcegaglia, Tata Steel, Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

Global Steel Tubes Market by Product Type: Welded Tube, Seamless Tube

Global Steel Tubes Market by Application: Construction Industry, Industrial Machinery, Oil & Gas Industry, Power Industry, Chemical Industry, Other

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Steel Tubes industry, the report has segregated the global Steel Tubes business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Steel Tubes market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Steel Tubes market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Steel Tubes market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Steel Tubes market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Steel Tubes market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Steel Tubes market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Steel Tubes market?

Table of Contents

1 Steel Tubes Market Overview

1 Steel Tubes Product Overview

1.2 Steel Tubes Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Steel Tubes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Steel Tubes Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Steel Tubes Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Steel Tubes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Steel Tubes Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Steel Tubes Market Competition by Company

1 Global Steel Tubes Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Steel Tubes Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Steel Tubes Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Steel Tubes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Steel Tubes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Tubes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Steel Tubes Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Steel Tubes Company Profiles and Sales Data

1 China Shipping Container Lines

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Steel Tubes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 HANJIN

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Steel Tubes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 HANJIN Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 China Ocean Shipping

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Steel Tubes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China Ocean Shipping Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 HAPAG-LLOYD

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Steel Tubes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HAPAG-LLOYD Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mediterranean Shipping

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Steel Tubes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mediterranean Shipping Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 MAERSK

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Steel Tubes Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 MAERSK Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Steel Tubes Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Steel Tubes Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Steel Tubes Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Steel Tubes Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Steel Tubes Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Steel Tubes Application/End Users

1 Steel Tubes Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Steel Tubes Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Steel Tubes Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Steel Tubes Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Steel Tubes Market Forecast

1 Global Steel Tubes Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Steel Tubes Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Steel Tubes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Steel Tubes Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Steel Tubes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Steel Tubes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Tubes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Steel Tubes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Tubes Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Steel Tubes Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Steel Tubes Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Steel Tubes Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Steel Tubes Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Steel Tubes Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Steel Tubes Forecast in Agricultural

7 Steel Tubes Upstream Raw Materials

1 Steel Tubes Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Steel Tubes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

