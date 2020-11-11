Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026 | Stanley Black & Decker, TAJIMA, Komelon

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Tape Measures for Construction report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Tape Measures for Construction report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stanley Black & Decker, TAJIMA, Komelon, Apex, Starrett, Pro’skit, Grate Wall, Endura, Hultafors, EXPLOIT, PST, BERENT, Empire, Jetech Tool, BOSI, Kraftwelle

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Tape Measures for Construction market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Tape Measures for Construction industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Tape Measures for Construction market?

Table of Contents:

1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Tape Measures for Construction

1.2 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Pocket Steel Tape Measures

1.2.3 Long Steel Tape Measures

1.3 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Segment by Application

1.3.1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 House

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Industrial Plant

1.3.5 Public Construction

1.4 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Steel Tape Measures for Construction Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Steel Tape Measures for Construction Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Tape Measures for Construction Business

6.1 Stanley Black & Decker

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker Products Offered

6.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

6.2 TAJIMA

6.2.1 TAJIMA Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 TAJIMA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 TAJIMA Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 TAJIMA Products Offered

6.2.5 TAJIMA Recent Development

6.3 Komelon

6.3.1 Komelon Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Komelon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Komelon Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Komelon Products Offered

6.3.5 Komelon Recent Development

6.4 Apex

6.4.1 Apex Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Apex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Apex Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Apex Products Offered

6.4.5 Apex Recent Development

6.5 Starrett

6.5.1 Starrett Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Starrett Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Starrett Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Starrett Products Offered

6.5.5 Starrett Recent Development

6.6 Pro’skit

6.6.1 Pro’skit Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Pro’skit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Pro’skit Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Pro’skit Products Offered

6.6.5 Pro’skit Recent Development

6.7 Grate Wall

6.6.1 Grate Wall Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Grate Wall Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Grate Wall Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Grate Wall Products Offered

6.7.5 Grate Wall Recent Development

6.8 Endura

6.8.1 Endura Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Endura Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Endura Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Endura Products Offered

6.8.5 Endura Recent Development

6.9 Hultafors

6.9.1 Hultafors Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Hultafors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Hultafors Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Hultafors Products Offered

6.9.5 Hultafors Recent Development

6.10 EXPLOIT

6.10.1 EXPLOIT Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 EXPLOIT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 EXPLOIT Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 EXPLOIT Products Offered

6.10.5 EXPLOIT Recent Development

6.11 PST

6.11.1 PST Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 PST Steel Tape Measures for Construction Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 PST Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 PST Products Offered

6.11.5 PST Recent Development

6.12 BERENT

6.12.1 BERENT Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 BERENT Steel Tape Measures for Construction Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 BERENT Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 BERENT Products Offered

6.12.5 BERENT Recent Development

6.13 Empire

6.13.1 Empire Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Empire Steel Tape Measures for Construction Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Empire Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Empire Products Offered

6.13.5 Empire Recent Development

6.14 Jetech Tool

6.14.1 Jetech Tool Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Jetech Tool Steel Tape Measures for Construction Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Jetech Tool Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Jetech Tool Products Offered

6.14.5 Jetech Tool Recent Development

6.15 BOSI

6.15.1 BOSI Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 BOSI Steel Tape Measures for Construction Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 BOSI Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 BOSI Products Offered

6.15.5 BOSI Recent Development

6.16 Kraftwelle

6.16.1 Kraftwelle Steel Tape Measures for Construction Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Kraftwelle Steel Tape Measures for Construction Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Kraftwelle Steel Tape Measures for Construction Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Kraftwelle Products Offered

6.16.5 Kraftwelle Recent Development

7 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel Tape Measures for Construction

7.4 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Distributors List

8.3 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Steel Tape Measures for Construction Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel Tape Measures for Construction by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Steel Tape Measures for Construction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Steel Tape Measures for Construction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Steel Tape Measures for Construction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Steel Tape Measures for Construction Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

