Steel Round Bars Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027 | ArcelorMittal, NSSMC, Shandong Iron& Steel

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Steel Round Bars Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Round Bars report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Round Bars market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Round Bars market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Round Bars market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Round Bars market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Round Bars market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ArcelorMittal, NSSMC, Shandong Iron& Steel, CITIC Special Steel, Lingyuan Iron& Steel, Jiangsu Shagang Group, Hanggang, Georgsmarienhütte GmbH, Riva Group, Grupo Simec, Tata Steel, Sandvik Materials Technology, JFE Steel, Sidenor, OVAKO, Saarstahl, Dongbei Special Steel, Outokumpu, SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH, Steel Annahütte

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Forged Steel Round Bars



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation and Automotive

Industrial Application

Construction

Others



The Steel Round Bars Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Round Bars market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Round Bars market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Steel Round Bars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Round Bars

1.2 Steel Round Bars Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Round Bars Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars

1.2.3 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars

1.2.4 Forged Steel Round Bars

1.3 Steel Round Bars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Steel Round Bars Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Transportation and Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial Application

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Steel Round Bars Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Steel Round Bars Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Steel Round Bars Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Steel Round Bars Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Steel Round Bars Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Steel Round Bars Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Steel Round Bars Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Steel Round Bars Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel Round Bars Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Steel Round Bars Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Steel Round Bars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Steel Round Bars Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Steel Round Bars Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Steel Round Bars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Steel Round Bars Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Steel Round Bars Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Steel Round Bars Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Steel Round Bars Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Steel Round Bars Production

3.4.1 North America Steel Round Bars Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Steel Round Bars Production

3.5.1 Europe Steel Round Bars Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Steel Round Bars Production

3.6.1 China Steel Round Bars Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Steel Round Bars Production

3.7.1 Japan Steel Round Bars Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Steel Round Bars Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Steel Round Bars Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Steel Round Bars Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Steel Round Bars Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Steel Round Bars Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Steel Round Bars Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Round Bars Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Steel Round Bars Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Steel Round Bars Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Steel Round Bars Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Steel Round Bars Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Steel Round Bars Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Steel Round Bars Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.1.2 ArcelorMittal Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ArcelorMittal Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 NSSMC

7.2.1 NSSMC Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.2.2 NSSMC Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.2.3 NSSMC Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 NSSMC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 NSSMC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Shandong Iron& Steel

7.3.1 Shandong Iron& Steel Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shandong Iron& Steel Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Shandong Iron& Steel Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Shandong Iron& Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Shandong Iron& Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 CITIC Special Steel

7.4.1 CITIC Special Steel Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.4.2 CITIC Special Steel Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.4.3 CITIC Special Steel Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 CITIC Special Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 CITIC Special Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Lingyuan Iron& Steel

7.5.1 Lingyuan Iron& Steel Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lingyuan Iron& Steel Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Lingyuan Iron& Steel Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Lingyuan Iron& Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Lingyuan Iron& Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Jiangsu Shagang Group

7.6.1 Jiangsu Shagang Group Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jiangsu Shagang Group Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Jiangsu Shagang Group Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Jiangsu Shagang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Jiangsu Shagang Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hanggang

7.7.1 Hanggang Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hanggang Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hanggang Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hanggang Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hanggang Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Georgsmarienhütte GmbH

7.8.1 Georgsmarienhütte GmbH Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.8.2 Georgsmarienhütte GmbH Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Georgsmarienhütte GmbH Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Georgsmarienhütte GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Georgsmarienhütte GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Riva Group

7.9.1 Riva Group Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.9.2 Riva Group Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Riva Group Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Riva Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Riva Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Grupo Simec

7.10.1 Grupo Simec Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.10.2 Grupo Simec Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Grupo Simec Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Grupo Simec Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Grupo Simec Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tata Steel

7.11.1 Tata Steel Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tata Steel Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tata Steel Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tata Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tata Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sandvik Materials Technology

7.12.1 Sandvik Materials Technology Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sandvik Materials Technology Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sandvik Materials Technology Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sandvik Materials Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sandvik Materials Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 JFE Steel

7.13.1 JFE Steel Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.13.2 JFE Steel Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.13.3 JFE Steel Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 JFE Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 JFE Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Sidenor

7.14.1 Sidenor Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sidenor Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Sidenor Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Sidenor Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Sidenor Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 OVAKO

7.15.1 OVAKO Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.15.2 OVAKO Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.15.3 OVAKO Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 OVAKO Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 OVAKO Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Saarstahl

7.16.1 Saarstahl Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.16.2 Saarstahl Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Saarstahl Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Saarstahl Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Saarstahl Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Dongbei Special Steel

7.17.1 Dongbei Special Steel Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.17.2 Dongbei Special Steel Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Dongbei Special Steel Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Dongbei Special Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Dongbei Special Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Outokumpu

7.18.1 Outokumpu Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.18.2 Outokumpu Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Outokumpu Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Outokumpu Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Outokumpu Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

7.19.1 SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.19.2 SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.19.3 SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Steel Annahütte

7.20.1 Steel Annahütte Steel Round Bars Corporation Information

7.20.2 Steel Annahütte Steel Round Bars Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Steel Annahütte Steel Round Bars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Steel Annahütte Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Steel Annahütte Recent Developments/Updates

8 Steel Round Bars Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Steel Round Bars Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel Round Bars

8.4 Steel Round Bars Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Steel Round Bars Distributors List

9.3 Steel Round Bars Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Steel Round Bars Industry Trends

10.2 Steel Round Bars Growth Drivers

10.3 Steel Round Bars Market Challenges

10.4 Steel Round Bars Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Steel Round Bars by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Steel Round Bars Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Steel Round Bars Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Steel Round Bars Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Steel Round Bars Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Steel Round Bars

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Steel Round Bars by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Steel Round Bars by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Steel Round Bars by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Steel Round Bars by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Steel Round Bars by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel Round Bars by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Steel Round Bars by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Steel Round Bars by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

