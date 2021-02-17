Steel Roofing Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027 | CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems

“
The report titled Global Steel Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, Fletcher Building, Nucor Building Systems, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, The OmniMax International, Safal Group, Isopan S.p.A., Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Firestone Building Products, Chief Industries, Ideal Roofing, Bilka, ATAS International, Interlock Roofing, Drexel Metals Inc, Headwaters Inc, Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech, EDCO, Reed’s Metals, Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company
Market Segmentation by Product: Corrugated Steel Panels
Steel Shingles and Shakes
Stone-coated Steel Tiles
Standing Seam
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings
Non-Residential Buildings
The Steel Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Steel Roofing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Roofing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Steel Roofing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Roofing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Roofing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Steel Roofing Market Overview
1.1 Steel Roofing Product Scope
1.2 Steel Roofing Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Corrugated Steel Panels
1.2.3 Steel Shingles and Shakes
1.2.4 Stone-coated Steel Tiles
1.2.5 Standing Seam
1.3 Steel Roofing Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Non-Residential Buildings
1.4 Steel Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Steel Roofing Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Steel Roofing Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Steel Roofing Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Steel Roofing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Steel Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Steel Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Steel Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Steel Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Steel Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Steel Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Steel Roofing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Steel Roofing Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Steel Roofing Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Steel Roofing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Steel Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Steel Roofing as of 2020)
3.4 Global Steel Roofing Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Steel Roofing Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Steel Roofing Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Steel Roofing Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Steel Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Steel Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Steel Roofing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Steel Roofing Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Steel Roofing Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Steel Roofing Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Steel Roofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Steel Roofing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Steel Roofing Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Steel Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Steel Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Steel Roofing Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Steel Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Steel Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Steel Roofing Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Steel Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Steel Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Steel Roofing Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Steel Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Steel Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Steel Roofing Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Steel Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Steel Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Steel Roofing Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Steel Roofing Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Steel Roofing Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Steel Roofing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Roofing Business
12.1 CertainTeed Roofing
12.1.1 CertainTeed Roofing Corporation Information
12.1.2 CertainTeed Roofing Business Overview
12.1.3 CertainTeed Roofing Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 CertainTeed Roofing Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.1.5 CertainTeed Roofing Recent Development
12.2 Tata Steel Europe
12.2.1 Tata Steel Europe Corporation Information
12.2.2 Tata Steel Europe Business Overview
12.2.3 Tata Steel Europe Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Tata Steel Europe Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.2.5 Tata Steel Europe Recent Development
12.3 NCI Building Systems
12.3.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information
12.3.2 NCI Building Systems Business Overview
12.3.3 NCI Building Systems Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 NCI Building Systems Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.3.5 NCI Building Systems Recent Development
12.4 Kingspan Group
12.4.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Kingspan Group Business Overview
12.4.3 Kingspan Group Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Kingspan Group Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.4.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development
12.5 BlueScope Steel Limited
12.5.1 BlueScope Steel Limited Corporation Information
12.5.2 BlueScope Steel Limited Business Overview
12.5.3 BlueScope Steel Limited Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 BlueScope Steel Limited Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.5.5 BlueScope Steel Limited Recent Development
12.6 Fletcher Building
12.6.1 Fletcher Building Corporation Information
12.6.2 Fletcher Building Business Overview
12.6.3 Fletcher Building Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Fletcher Building Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.6.5 Fletcher Building Recent Development
12.7 Nucor Building Systems
12.7.1 Nucor Building Systems Corporation Information
12.7.2 Nucor Building Systems Business Overview
12.7.3 Nucor Building Systems Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Nucor Building Systems Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.7.5 Nucor Building Systems Recent Development
12.8 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
12.8.1 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Business Overview
12.8.3 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.8.5 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Recent Development
12.9 The OmniMax International
12.9.1 The OmniMax International Corporation Information
12.9.2 The OmniMax International Business Overview
12.9.3 The OmniMax International Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 The OmniMax International Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.9.5 The OmniMax International Recent Development
12.10 Safal Group
12.10.1 Safal Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Safal Group Business Overview
12.10.3 Safal Group Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Safal Group Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.10.5 Safal Group Recent Development
12.11 Isopan S.p.A.
12.11.1 Isopan S.p.A. Corporation Information
12.11.2 Isopan S.p.A. Business Overview
12.11.3 Isopan S.p.A. Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Isopan S.p.A. Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.11.5 Isopan S.p.A. Recent Development
12.12 Pruszynski Ltd
12.12.1 Pruszynski Ltd Corporation Information
12.12.2 Pruszynski Ltd Business Overview
12.12.3 Pruszynski Ltd Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Pruszynski Ltd Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.12.5 Pruszynski Ltd Recent Development
12.13 McElroy Metal
12.13.1 McElroy Metal Corporation Information
12.13.2 McElroy Metal Business Overview
12.13.3 McElroy Metal Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 McElroy Metal Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.13.5 McElroy Metal Recent Development
12.14 Carlisle SynTec Systems
12.14.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems Corporation Information
12.14.2 Carlisle SynTec Systems Business Overview
12.14.3 Carlisle SynTec Systems Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Carlisle SynTec Systems Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.14.5 Carlisle SynTec Systems Recent Development
12.15 Firestone Building Products
12.15.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information
12.15.2 Firestone Building Products Business Overview
12.15.3 Firestone Building Products Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Firestone Building Products Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.15.5 Firestone Building Products Recent Development
12.16 Chief Industries
12.16.1 Chief Industries Corporation Information
12.16.2 Chief Industries Business Overview
12.16.3 Chief Industries Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Chief Industries Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.16.5 Chief Industries Recent Development
12.17 Ideal Roofing
12.17.1 Ideal Roofing Corporation Information
12.17.2 Ideal Roofing Business Overview
12.17.3 Ideal Roofing Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Ideal Roofing Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.17.5 Ideal Roofing Recent Development
12.18 Bilka
12.18.1 Bilka Corporation Information
12.18.2 Bilka Business Overview
12.18.3 Bilka Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Bilka Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.18.5 Bilka Recent Development
12.19 ATAS International
12.19.1 ATAS International Corporation Information
12.19.2 ATAS International Business Overview
12.19.3 ATAS International Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 ATAS International Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.19.5 ATAS International Recent Development
12.20 Interlock Roofing
12.20.1 Interlock Roofing Corporation Information
12.20.2 Interlock Roofing Business Overview
12.20.3 Interlock Roofing Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Interlock Roofing Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.20.5 Interlock Roofing Recent Development
12.21 Drexel Metals Inc
12.21.1 Drexel Metals Inc Corporation Information
12.21.2 Drexel Metals Inc Business Overview
12.21.3 Drexel Metals Inc Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Drexel Metals Inc Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.21.5 Drexel Metals Inc Recent Development
12.22 Headwaters Inc
12.22.1 Headwaters Inc Corporation Information
12.22.2 Headwaters Inc Business Overview
12.22.3 Headwaters Inc Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Headwaters Inc Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.22.5 Headwaters Inc Recent Development
12.23 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech
12.23.1 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Corporation Information
12.23.2 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Business Overview
12.23.3 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.23.5 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Recent Development
12.24 EDCO
12.24.1 EDCO Corporation Information
12.24.2 EDCO Business Overview
12.24.3 EDCO Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 EDCO Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.24.5 EDCO Recent Development
12.25 Reed’s Metals
12.25.1 Reed’s Metals Corporation Information
12.25.2 Reed’s Metals Business Overview
12.25.3 Reed’s Metals Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Reed’s Metals Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.25.5 Reed’s Metals Recent Development
12.26 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company
12.26.1 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Corporation Information
12.26.2 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Business Overview
12.26.3 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Steel Roofing Products Offered
12.26.5 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Recent Development
13 Steel Roofing Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Steel Roofing Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel Roofing
13.4 Steel Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Steel Roofing Distributors List
14.3 Steel Roofing Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Steel Roofing Market Trends
15.2 Steel Roofing Drivers
15.3 Steel Roofing Market Challenges
15.4 Steel Roofing Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
