Steel Roofing Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems

The report titled Global Steel Roofing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Roofing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Roofing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Roofing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Roofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Roofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, Fletcher Building, Nucor Building Systems, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, The OmniMax International, Safal Group, Isopan S.p.A., Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Firestone Building Products, Chief Industries, Ideal Roofing, Bilka, ATAS International, Interlock Roofing, Drexel Metals Inc, Headwaters Inc, Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech, EDCO, Reed’s Metals, Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

Market Segmentation by Product: Corrugated Steel Panels

Steel Shingles and Shakes

Stone-coated Steel Tiles

Standing Seam



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings



The Steel Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Roofing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Roofing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel Roofing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Roofing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Roofing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Steel Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Steel Roofing Product Overview

1.2 Steel Roofing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Corrugated Steel Panels

1.2.2 Steel Shingles and Shakes

1.2.3 Stone-coated Steel Tiles

1.2.4 Standing Seam

1.3 Global Steel Roofing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Steel Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Steel Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Steel Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Steel Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Steel Roofing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Roofing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Roofing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Steel Roofing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Roofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Steel Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Roofing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Roofing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Steel Roofing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Roofing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Steel Roofing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Steel Roofing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Steel Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Steel Roofing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Steel Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Steel Roofing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Steel Roofing by Application

4.1 Steel Roofing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Buildings

4.1.2 Non-Residential Buildings

4.2 Global Steel Roofing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Steel Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Steel Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Steel Roofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Steel Roofing by Country

5.1 North America Steel Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Steel Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Steel Roofing by Country

6.1 Europe Steel Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Steel Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Steel Roofing by Country

8.1 Latin America Steel Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Steel Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Roofing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Roofing Business

10.1 CertainTeed Roofing

10.1.1 CertainTeed Roofing Corporation Information

10.1.2 CertainTeed Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 CertainTeed Roofing Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 CertainTeed Roofing Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.1.5 CertainTeed Roofing Recent Development

10.2 Tata Steel Europe

10.2.1 Tata Steel Europe Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tata Steel Europe Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tata Steel Europe Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CertainTeed Roofing Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.2.5 Tata Steel Europe Recent Development

10.3 NCI Building Systems

10.3.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 NCI Building Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NCI Building Systems Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NCI Building Systems Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.3.5 NCI Building Systems Recent Development

10.4 Kingspan Group

10.4.1 Kingspan Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kingspan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kingspan Group Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kingspan Group Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.4.5 Kingspan Group Recent Development

10.5 BlueScope Steel Limited

10.5.1 BlueScope Steel Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 BlueScope Steel Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 BlueScope Steel Limited Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 BlueScope Steel Limited Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.5.5 BlueScope Steel Limited Recent Development

10.6 Fletcher Building

10.6.1 Fletcher Building Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fletcher Building Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fletcher Building Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fletcher Building Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.6.5 Fletcher Building Recent Development

10.7 Nucor Building Systems

10.7.1 Nucor Building Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nucor Building Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nucor Building Systems Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nucor Building Systems Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.7.5 Nucor Building Systems Recent Development

10.8 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

10.8.1 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.8.5 Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation Recent Development

10.9 The OmniMax International

10.9.1 The OmniMax International Corporation Information

10.9.2 The OmniMax International Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 The OmniMax International Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 The OmniMax International Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.9.5 The OmniMax International Recent Development

10.10 Safal Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Steel Roofing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Safal Group Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Safal Group Recent Development

10.11 Isopan S.p.A.

10.11.1 Isopan S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Isopan S.p.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Isopan S.p.A. Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Isopan S.p.A. Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.11.5 Isopan S.p.A. Recent Development

10.12 Pruszynski Ltd

10.12.1 Pruszynski Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pruszynski Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pruszynski Ltd Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pruszynski Ltd Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.12.5 Pruszynski Ltd Recent Development

10.13 McElroy Metal

10.13.1 McElroy Metal Corporation Information

10.13.2 McElroy Metal Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 McElroy Metal Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 McElroy Metal Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.13.5 McElroy Metal Recent Development

10.14 Carlisle SynTec Systems

10.14.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems Corporation Information

10.14.2 Carlisle SynTec Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Carlisle SynTec Systems Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Carlisle SynTec Systems Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.14.5 Carlisle SynTec Systems Recent Development

10.15 Firestone Building Products

10.15.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

10.15.2 Firestone Building Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Firestone Building Products Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Firestone Building Products Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.15.5 Firestone Building Products Recent Development

10.16 Chief Industries

10.16.1 Chief Industries Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chief Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Chief Industries Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Chief Industries Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.16.5 Chief Industries Recent Development

10.17 Ideal Roofing

10.17.1 Ideal Roofing Corporation Information

10.17.2 Ideal Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Ideal Roofing Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Ideal Roofing Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.17.5 Ideal Roofing Recent Development

10.18 Bilka

10.18.1 Bilka Corporation Information

10.18.2 Bilka Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Bilka Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Bilka Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.18.5 Bilka Recent Development

10.19 ATAS International

10.19.1 ATAS International Corporation Information

10.19.2 ATAS International Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 ATAS International Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 ATAS International Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.19.5 ATAS International Recent Development

10.20 Interlock Roofing

10.20.1 Interlock Roofing Corporation Information

10.20.2 Interlock Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Interlock Roofing Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Interlock Roofing Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.20.5 Interlock Roofing Recent Development

10.21 Drexel Metals Inc

10.21.1 Drexel Metals Inc Corporation Information

10.21.2 Drexel Metals Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Drexel Metals Inc Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Drexel Metals Inc Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.21.5 Drexel Metals Inc Recent Development

10.22 Headwaters Inc

10.22.1 Headwaters Inc Corporation Information

10.22.2 Headwaters Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Headwaters Inc Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Headwaters Inc Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.22.5 Headwaters Inc Recent Development

10.23 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech

10.23.1 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Corporation Information

10.23.2 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.23.5 Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech Recent Development

10.24 EDCO

10.24.1 EDCO Corporation Information

10.24.2 EDCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 EDCO Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 EDCO Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.24.5 EDCO Recent Development

10.25 Reed’s Metals

10.25.1 Reed’s Metals Corporation Information

10.25.2 Reed’s Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Reed’s Metals Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Reed’s Metals Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.25.5 Reed’s Metals Recent Development

10.26 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

10.26.1 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Corporation Information

10.26.2 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Steel Roofing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Steel Roofing Products Offered

10.26.5 Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Steel Roofing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Steel Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Steel Roofing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Steel Roofing Distributors

12.3 Steel Roofing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

