Steel Rebar Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | Gerdau, NSSMC, Posco-ssvina

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Steel Rebar Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Steel Rebar market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Steel Rebar market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Steel Rebar market.

The research report on the global Steel Rebar market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Steel Rebar market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Steel Rebar research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Steel Rebar market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Steel Rebar market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Steel Rebar market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Steel Rebar Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Steel Rebar market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Steel Rebar market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Steel Rebar Market Leading Players

ArcelorMittal, Gerdau, NSSMC, Posco-ssvina, SAIL, Essar Steel, Mechel, EVRAZ, Sohar Steel, Celsauk, Sha-steel, NJR Steel, CMC, Conconow

Steel Rebar Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Steel Rebar market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Steel Rebar market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Steel Rebar Segmentation by Product



Deformed Steel

Mild Steel

Steel Rebar Segmentation by Application

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Steel Rebar market?

How will the global Steel Rebar market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Steel Rebar market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Steel Rebar market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Steel Rebar market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Steel Rebar Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Steel Rebar Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Steel Rebar Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Deformed Steel

1.4.3 Mild Steel 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Steel Rebar Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Infrastructure

1.5.3 Housing

1.5.4 Industrial 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Steel Rebar Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Steel Rebar Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Steel Rebar Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Steel Rebar, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Steel Rebar Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Steel Rebar Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Steel Rebar Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Steel Rebar Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Steel Rebar Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Steel Rebar Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Steel Rebar Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Steel Rebar Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Steel Rebar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Steel Rebar Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Steel Rebar Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Steel Rebar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steel Rebar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Rebar Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Steel Rebar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Steel Rebar Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Steel Rebar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Steel Rebar Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Steel Rebar Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Steel Rebar Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Steel Rebar Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Steel Rebar Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Steel Rebar Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Steel Rebar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Steel Rebar Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Steel Rebar Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Steel Rebar Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Steel Rebar Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Steel Rebar Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Steel Rebar Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Steel Rebar Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Steel Rebar Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Steel Rebar Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Steel Rebar Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Steel Rebar Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Steel Rebar Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Steel Rebar Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Steel Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Steel Rebar Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Steel Rebar Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Steel Rebar Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Steel Rebar Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Steel Rebar Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Steel Rebar Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Steel Rebar Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Steel Rebar Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Steel Rebar Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Steel Rebar Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Steel Rebar Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Steel Rebar Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Steel Rebar Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Steel Rebar Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Steel Rebar Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Steel Rebar Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Steel Rebar Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Steel Rebar Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Steel Rebar Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Steel Rebar Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Steel Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Steel Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Steel Rebar Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Steel Rebar Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Steel Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Steel Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Steel Rebar Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Steel Rebar Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Steel Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Steel Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Steel Rebar Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Steel Rebar Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Steel Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Steel Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Steel Rebar Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Steel Rebar Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Rebar Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Rebar Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 ArcelorMittal

12.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.1.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ArcelorMittal Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development 12.2 Gerdau

12.2.1 Gerdau Corporation Information

12.2.2 Gerdau Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Gerdau Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Gerdau Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.2.5 Gerdau Recent Development 12.3 NSSMC

12.3.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

12.3.2 NSSMC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NSSMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 NSSMC Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.3.5 NSSMC Recent Development 12.4 Posco-ssvina

12.4.1 Posco-ssvina Corporation Information

12.4.2 Posco-ssvina Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Posco-ssvina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Posco-ssvina Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.4.5 Posco-ssvina Recent Development 12.5 SAIL

12.5.1 SAIL Corporation Information

12.5.2 SAIL Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 SAIL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 SAIL Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.5.5 SAIL Recent Development 12.6 Essar Steel

12.6.1 Essar Steel Corporation Information

12.6.2 Essar Steel Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Essar Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Essar Steel Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.6.5 Essar Steel Recent Development 12.7 Mechel

12.7.1 Mechel Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mechel Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mechel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Mechel Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.7.5 Mechel Recent Development 12.8 EVRAZ

12.8.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information

12.8.2 EVRAZ Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 EVRAZ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 EVRAZ Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.8.5 EVRAZ Recent Development 12.9 Sohar Steel

12.9.1 Sohar Steel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sohar Steel Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sohar Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Sohar Steel Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.9.5 Sohar Steel Recent Development 12.10 Celsauk

12.10.1 Celsauk Corporation Information

12.10.2 Celsauk Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Celsauk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Celsauk Steel Rebar Products Offered

12.12.1 NJR Steel Corporation Information

12.12.2 NJR Steel Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 NJR Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 NJR Steel Products Offered

12.12.5 NJR Steel Recent Development 12.13 CMC

12.13.1 CMC Corporation Information

12.13.2 CMC Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 CMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 CMC Products Offered

12.13.5 CMC Recent Development 12.14 Conconow

12.14.1 Conconow Corporation Information

12.14.2 Conconow Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Conconow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Conconow Products Offered

12.14.5 Conconow Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Steel Rebar Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Steel Rebar Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

