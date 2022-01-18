Steel Pipe Market Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast to 2028 | Youfa Steel Pipe Group, TMK Group, Nippon Steel

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Steel Pipe Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

TMK Group

Nippon Steel

TPCO

JFE Steel Corporation

OMK

Tenaris

Jindal Saw

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

Severstal

ChelPipe Group

VALLOUREC

Evraz

China Baowu Steel Group

SeAH Holdings Corp

Hyundai Steel

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Tata Steel

Arabian Pipes Company

Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

Arcelormittal

Zekelman Industries

JSW Steel Ltd

Kingland & Pipeline Technologies

APL Apollo

United States Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation



Market Segmentation by Product:

Welded Steel Pipe

Seamless Steel Pipe



Market Segmentation by Application:

Water

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Others



The Steel Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Pipe Product Introduction

1.2 Global Steel Pipe Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Steel Pipe Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Steel Pipe Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Steel Pipe Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Steel Pipe Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Steel Pipe Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Steel Pipe Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Steel Pipe in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Steel Pipe Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Steel Pipe Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Steel Pipe Industry Trends

1.5.2 Steel Pipe Market Drivers

1.5.3 Steel Pipe Market Challenges

1.5.4 Steel Pipe Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Steel Pipe Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Welded Steel Pipe

2.1.2 Seamless Steel Pipe

2.2 Global Steel Pipe Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Steel Pipe Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Steel Pipe Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Steel Pipe Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Steel Pipe Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Steel Pipe Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Steel Pipe Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Water

3.1.2 Oil & Gas

3.1.3 Chemical Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Steel Pipe Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Steel Pipe Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Steel Pipe Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Steel Pipe Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Steel Pipe Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Steel Pipe Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Steel Pipe Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Steel Pipe Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Steel Pipe Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Steel Pipe Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Steel Pipe Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Steel Pipe Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Steel Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Steel Pipe Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Steel Pipe Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Steel Pipe in 2021

4.2.3 Global Steel Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Steel Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Steel Pipe Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Steel Pipe Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Steel Pipe Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Steel Pipe Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Steel Pipe Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Steel Pipe Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Steel Pipe Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Steel Pipe Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Steel Pipe Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Steel Pipe Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Steel Pipe Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Steel Pipe Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Steel Pipe Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Steel Pipe Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Pipe Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Pipe Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Youfa Steel Pipe Group

7.1.1 Youfa Steel Pipe Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Youfa Steel Pipe Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Youfa Steel Pipe Group Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Youfa Steel Pipe Group Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.1.5 Youfa Steel Pipe Group Recent Development

7.2 TMK Group

7.2.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 TMK Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TMK Group Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TMK Group Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.2.5 TMK Group Recent Development

7.3 Nippon Steel

7.3.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Steel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nippon Steel Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nippon Steel Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.3.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

7.4 TPCO

7.4.1 TPCO Corporation Information

7.4.2 TPCO Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 TPCO Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 TPCO Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.4.5 TPCO Recent Development

7.5 JFE Steel Corporation

7.5.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 JFE Steel Corporation Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.5.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

7.6 OMK

7.6.1 OMK Corporation Information

7.6.2 OMK Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 OMK Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 OMK Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.6.5 OMK Recent Development

7.7 Tenaris

7.7.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tenaris Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tenaris Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.7.5 Tenaris Recent Development

7.8 Jindal Saw

7.8.1 Jindal Saw Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jindal Saw Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Jindal Saw Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Jindal Saw Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.8.5 Jindal Saw Recent Development

7.9 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

7.9.1 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.9.5 Hengyang Valin Steel Tube Recent Development

7.10 Severstal

7.10.1 Severstal Corporation Information

7.10.2 Severstal Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Severstal Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Severstal Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.10.5 Severstal Recent Development

7.11 ChelPipe Group

7.11.1 ChelPipe Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 ChelPipe Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ChelPipe Group Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ChelPipe Group Steel Pipe Products Offered

7.11.5 ChelPipe Group Recent Development

7.12 VALLOUREC

7.12.1 VALLOUREC Corporation Information

7.12.2 VALLOUREC Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 VALLOUREC Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 VALLOUREC Products Offered

7.12.5 VALLOUREC Recent Development

7.13 Evraz

7.13.1 Evraz Corporation Information

7.13.2 Evraz Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Evraz Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Evraz Products Offered

7.13.5 Evraz Recent Development

7.14 China Baowu Steel Group

7.14.1 China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 China Baowu Steel Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 China Baowu Steel Group Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 China Baowu Steel Group Products Offered

7.14.5 China Baowu Steel Group Recent Development

7.15 SeAH Holdings Corp

7.15.1 SeAH Holdings Corp Corporation Information

7.15.2 SeAH Holdings Corp Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 SeAH Holdings Corp Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 SeAH Holdings Corp Products Offered

7.15.5 SeAH Holdings Corp Recent Development

7.16 Hyundai Steel

7.16.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hyundai Steel Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hyundai Steel Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hyundai Steel Products Offered

7.16.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Development

7.17 American Cast Iron Pipe Company

7.17.1 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Corporation Information

7.17.2 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Products Offered

7.17.5 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Recent Development

7.18 Tata Steel

7.18.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

7.18.2 Tata Steel Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Tata Steel Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Tata Steel Products Offered

7.18.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

7.19 Arabian Pipes Company

7.19.1 Arabian Pipes Company Corporation Information

7.19.2 Arabian Pipes Company Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Arabian Pipes Company Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Arabian Pipes Company Products Offered

7.19.5 Arabian Pipes Company Recent Development

7.20 Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

7.20.1 Essar Steel and Ispat Industries Corporation Information

7.20.2 Essar Steel and Ispat Industries Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Essar Steel and Ispat Industries Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Essar Steel and Ispat Industries Products Offered

7.20.5 Essar Steel and Ispat Industries Recent Development

7.21 Arcelormittal

7.21.1 Arcelormittal Corporation Information

7.21.2 Arcelormittal Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Arcelormittal Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Arcelormittal Products Offered

7.21.5 Arcelormittal Recent Development

7.22 Zekelman Industries

7.22.1 Zekelman Industries Corporation Information

7.22.2 Zekelman Industries Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Zekelman Industries Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Zekelman Industries Products Offered

7.22.5 Zekelman Industries Recent Development

7.23 JSW Steel Ltd

7.23.1 JSW Steel Ltd Corporation Information

7.23.2 JSW Steel Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 JSW Steel Ltd Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 JSW Steel Ltd Products Offered

7.23.5 JSW Steel Ltd Recent Development

7.24 Kingland & Pipeline Technologies

7.24.1 Kingland & Pipeline Technologies Corporation Information

7.24.2 Kingland & Pipeline Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Kingland & Pipeline Technologies Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Kingland & Pipeline Technologies Products Offered

7.24.5 Kingland & Pipeline Technologies Recent Development

7.25 APL Apollo

7.25.1 APL Apollo Corporation Information

7.25.2 APL Apollo Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 APL Apollo Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 APL Apollo Products Offered

7.25.5 APL Apollo Recent Development

7.26 United States Steel Corporation

7.26.1 United States Steel Corporation Corporation Information

7.26.2 United States Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 United States Steel Corporation Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 United States Steel Corporation Products Offered

7.26.5 United States Steel Corporation Recent Development

7.27 Nucor Corporation

7.27.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information

7.27.2 Nucor Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Nucor Corporation Steel Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Nucor Corporation Products Offered

7.27.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Steel Pipe Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Steel Pipe Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Steel Pipe Distributors

8.3 Steel Pipe Production Mode & Process

8.4 Steel Pipe Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Steel Pipe Sales Channels

8.4.2 Steel Pipe Distributors

8.5 Steel Pipe Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

