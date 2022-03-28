Steel Door Market 2022: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2028 | Assa Abloy, Deansteel Manufacturing, DCI Hollow Metal

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Steel Door market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Steel Door market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Steel Door market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Steel Door market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Steel Door market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Steel Door market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Steel Door report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Steel Door Market Research Report: Assa Abloy, Deansteel Manufacturing, DCI Hollow Metal, Apex Industries, Premier Products, Allegion Plc, MPI Custom Steel Doors and Frames, Hollow Metal Xpress, Mesker Door, WSI Doors, Novoferm, DoorTechnik, Strongdor, Brombal, Palladio, Agew Steel Mvg, Hörmann, Bhawani Steel Fabricators, China WanXin, China Modular Holdings

Global Steel Door Market Segmentation by Product: Fire Resistant Steel Doors

Security Steel Doors

Acoustic Steel Doors

Blast Resistant Steel Doors

Other Steel Doors



Global Steel Door Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional Construction

Other



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Steel Door market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Steel Door research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Steel Door market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Steel Door market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Steel Door report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Door Product Introduction

1.2 Global Steel Door Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Steel Door Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Steel Door Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Steel Door Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Steel Door Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Steel Door Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Steel Door Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Steel Door in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Steel Door Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Steel Door Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Steel Door Industry Trends

1.5.2 Steel Door Market Drivers

1.5.3 Steel Door Market Challenges

1.5.4 Steel Door Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Steel Door Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Fire Resistant Steel Doors

2.1.2 Security Steel Doors

2.1.3 Acoustic Steel Doors

2.1.4 Blast Resistant Steel Doors

2.1.5 Other Steel Doors

2.2 Global Steel Door Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Steel Door Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Steel Door Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Steel Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Steel Door Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Steel Door Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Steel Door Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Steel Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Steel Door Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Institutional Construction

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Steel Door Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Steel Door Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Steel Door Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Steel Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Steel Door Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Steel Door Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Steel Door Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Steel Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Steel Door Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Steel Door Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Steel Door Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Steel Door Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Steel Door Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Steel Door Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Steel Door Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Steel Door Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Steel Door in 2021

4.2.3 Global Steel Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Steel Door Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Steel Door Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Steel Door Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Steel Door Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Steel Door Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Steel Door Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Steel Door Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Steel Door Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Steel Door Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Steel Door Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Steel Door Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Steel Door Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Steel Door Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Steel Door Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Steel Door Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Steel Door Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Steel Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Steel Door Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Door Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Steel Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Steel Door Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Steel Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Steel Door Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Door Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Assa Abloy

7.1.1 Assa Abloy Corporation Information

7.1.2 Assa Abloy Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Assa Abloy Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Assa Abloy Steel Door Products Offered

7.1.5 Assa Abloy Recent Development

7.2 Deansteel Manufacturing

7.2.1 Deansteel Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.2.2 Deansteel Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Deansteel Manufacturing Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Deansteel Manufacturing Steel Door Products Offered

7.2.5 Deansteel Manufacturing Recent Development

7.3 DCI Hollow Metal

7.3.1 DCI Hollow Metal Corporation Information

7.3.2 DCI Hollow Metal Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 DCI Hollow Metal Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 DCI Hollow Metal Steel Door Products Offered

7.3.5 DCI Hollow Metal Recent Development

7.4 Apex Industries

7.4.1 Apex Industries Corporation Information

7.4.2 Apex Industries Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Apex Industries Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Apex Industries Steel Door Products Offered

7.4.5 Apex Industries Recent Development

7.5 Premier Products

7.5.1 Premier Products Corporation Information

7.5.2 Premier Products Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Premier Products Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Premier Products Steel Door Products Offered

7.5.5 Premier Products Recent Development

7.6 Allegion Plc

7.6.1 Allegion Plc Corporation Information

7.6.2 Allegion Plc Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Allegion Plc Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Allegion Plc Steel Door Products Offered

7.6.5 Allegion Plc Recent Development

7.7 MPI Custom Steel Doors and Frames

7.7.1 MPI Custom Steel Doors and Frames Corporation Information

7.7.2 MPI Custom Steel Doors and Frames Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MPI Custom Steel Doors and Frames Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MPI Custom Steel Doors and Frames Steel Door Products Offered

7.7.5 MPI Custom Steel Doors and Frames Recent Development

7.8 Hollow Metal Xpress

7.8.1 Hollow Metal Xpress Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hollow Metal Xpress Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hollow Metal Xpress Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hollow Metal Xpress Steel Door Products Offered

7.8.5 Hollow Metal Xpress Recent Development

7.9 Mesker Door

7.9.1 Mesker Door Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mesker Door Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mesker Door Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mesker Door Steel Door Products Offered

7.9.5 Mesker Door Recent Development

7.10 WSI Doors

7.10.1 WSI Doors Corporation Information

7.10.2 WSI Doors Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 WSI Doors Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 WSI Doors Steel Door Products Offered

7.10.5 WSI Doors Recent Development

7.11 Novoferm

7.11.1 Novoferm Corporation Information

7.11.2 Novoferm Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Novoferm Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Novoferm Steel Door Products Offered

7.11.5 Novoferm Recent Development

7.12 DoorTechnik

7.12.1 DoorTechnik Corporation Information

7.12.2 DoorTechnik Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DoorTechnik Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DoorTechnik Products Offered

7.12.5 DoorTechnik Recent Development

7.13 Strongdor

7.13.1 Strongdor Corporation Information

7.13.2 Strongdor Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Strongdor Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Strongdor Products Offered

7.13.5 Strongdor Recent Development

7.14 Brombal

7.14.1 Brombal Corporation Information

7.14.2 Brombal Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Brombal Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Brombal Products Offered

7.14.5 Brombal Recent Development

7.15 Palladio

7.15.1 Palladio Corporation Information

7.15.2 Palladio Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Palladio Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Palladio Products Offered

7.15.5 Palladio Recent Development

7.16 Agew Steel Mvg

7.16.1 Agew Steel Mvg Corporation Information

7.16.2 Agew Steel Mvg Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Agew Steel Mvg Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Agew Steel Mvg Products Offered

7.16.5 Agew Steel Mvg Recent Development

7.17 Hörmann

7.17.1 Hörmann Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hörmann Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Hörmann Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Hörmann Products Offered

7.17.5 Hörmann Recent Development

7.18 Bhawani Steel Fabricators

7.18.1 Bhawani Steel Fabricators Corporation Information

7.18.2 Bhawani Steel Fabricators Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Bhawani Steel Fabricators Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Bhawani Steel Fabricators Products Offered

7.18.5 Bhawani Steel Fabricators Recent Development

7.19 China WanXin

7.19.1 China WanXin Corporation Information

7.19.2 China WanXin Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 China WanXin Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 China WanXin Products Offered

7.19.5 China WanXin Recent Development

7.20 China Modular Holdings

7.20.1 China Modular Holdings Corporation Information

7.20.2 China Modular Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 China Modular Holdings Steel Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 China Modular Holdings Products Offered

7.20.5 China Modular Holdings Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Steel Door Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Steel Door Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Steel Door Distributors

8.3 Steel Door Production Mode & Process

8.4 Steel Door Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Steel Door Sales Channels

8.4.2 Steel Door Distributors

8.5 Steel Door Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

