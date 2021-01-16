Steel Cans Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Amcor, Ardagh Packaging Group, Bail Corporation

“

The report titled Global Steel Cans Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Cans market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Cans market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Cans market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Cans market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Cans report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Cans report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Cans market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Cans market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Cans market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Cans market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Cans market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amcor, Ardagh Packaging Group, Bail Corporation, BWAY Corporation, CPMC Holdings, Crown Holdings, Kian Joo Group, Rexam, Siligan Containers Corporation, Sonoco Phoenix, Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Independent Can Company, Trinity Holdings, Berlin Packaging Company

Market Segmentation by Product: Two Piece

Three Piece



Market Segmentation by Application: Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The Steel Cans Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Cans market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Cans market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Cans market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Cans industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel Cans market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Cans market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Cans market?

Table of Contents:

1 Steel Cans Market Overview

1.1 Steel Cans Product Overview

1.2 Steel Cans Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Two Piece

1.2.2 Three Piece

1.3 Global Steel Cans Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Steel Cans Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Steel Cans Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Steel Cans Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Steel Cans Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Steel Cans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Steel Cans Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Steel Cans Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Steel Cans Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Steel Cans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Steel Cans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Steel Cans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Cans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Steel Cans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Cans Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Steel Cans Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Cans Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Cans Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Steel Cans Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Cans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Steel Cans Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Cans Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Cans Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Steel Cans as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Cans Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Steel Cans Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Steel Cans Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Steel Cans Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Steel Cans Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Steel Cans Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Steel Cans Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Steel Cans Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Steel Cans Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Steel Cans Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Steel Cans by Application

4.1 Steel Cans Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food

4.1.2 Beverage

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Steel Cans Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Steel Cans Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Steel Cans Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Steel Cans Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Steel Cans Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Steel Cans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Steel Cans Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Steel Cans Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Steel Cans Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Steel Cans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Steel Cans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Cans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Steel Cans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Cans Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Steel Cans by Country

5.1 North America Steel Cans Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Steel Cans Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Steel Cans Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Steel Cans Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Steel Cans by Country

6.1 Europe Steel Cans Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Steel Cans Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Steel Cans Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Steel Cans Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Steel Cans by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Cans Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Cans Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Cans Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Cans Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Steel Cans by Country

8.1 Latin America Steel Cans Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Steel Cans Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Steel Cans Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Steel Cans Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Steel Cans by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Cans Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Cans Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Cans Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Cans Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Cans Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Cans Business

10.1 Amcor

10.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amcor Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amcor Steel Cans Products Offered

10.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.2 Ardagh Packaging Group

10.2.1 Ardagh Packaging Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ardagh Packaging Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ardagh Packaging Group Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Amcor Steel Cans Products Offered

10.2.5 Ardagh Packaging Group Recent Development

10.3 Bail Corporation

10.3.1 Bail Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bail Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Bail Corporation Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Bail Corporation Steel Cans Products Offered

10.3.5 Bail Corporation Recent Development

10.4 BWAY Corporation

10.4.1 BWAY Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 BWAY Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BWAY Corporation Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BWAY Corporation Steel Cans Products Offered

10.4.5 BWAY Corporation Recent Development

10.5 CPMC Holdings

10.5.1 CPMC Holdings Corporation Information

10.5.2 CPMC Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CPMC Holdings Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CPMC Holdings Steel Cans Products Offered

10.5.5 CPMC Holdings Recent Development

10.6 Crown Holdings

10.6.1 Crown Holdings Corporation Information

10.6.2 Crown Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Crown Holdings Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Crown Holdings Steel Cans Products Offered

10.6.5 Crown Holdings Recent Development

10.7 Kian Joo Group

10.7.1 Kian Joo Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kian Joo Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kian Joo Group Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kian Joo Group Steel Cans Products Offered

10.7.5 Kian Joo Group Recent Development

10.8 Rexam

10.8.1 Rexam Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rexam Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Rexam Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Rexam Steel Cans Products Offered

10.8.5 Rexam Recent Development

10.9 Siligan Containers Corporation

10.9.1 Siligan Containers Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Siligan Containers Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Siligan Containers Corporation Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Siligan Containers Corporation Steel Cans Products Offered

10.9.5 Siligan Containers Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Sonoco Phoenix

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Steel Cans Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sonoco Phoenix Steel Cans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sonoco Phoenix Recent Development

10.11 Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

10.11.1 Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad Steel Cans Products Offered

10.11.5 Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad Recent Development

10.12 Independent Can Company

10.12.1 Independent Can Company Corporation Information

10.12.2 Independent Can Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Independent Can Company Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Independent Can Company Steel Cans Products Offered

10.12.5 Independent Can Company Recent Development

10.13 Trinity Holdings

10.13.1 Trinity Holdings Corporation Information

10.13.2 Trinity Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Trinity Holdings Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Trinity Holdings Steel Cans Products Offered

10.13.5 Trinity Holdings Recent Development

10.14 Berlin Packaging Company

10.14.1 Berlin Packaging Company Corporation Information

10.14.2 Berlin Packaging Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Berlin Packaging Company Steel Cans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Berlin Packaging Company Steel Cans Products Offered

10.14.5 Berlin Packaging Company Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Steel Cans Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Steel Cans Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Steel Cans Distributors

12.3 Steel Cans Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”