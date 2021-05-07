Steel Bar Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Arcelormittal, Gerdau SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

“

The report titled Global Steel Bar Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Bar market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Bar market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Bar market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Bar market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Bar report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Bar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Bar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Bar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Bar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Bar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Bar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Arcelormittal, Gerdau SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Tata Steel, Essar Steel, Mechel OAO, Evraz PLC, Commercial Metals Company (CMC), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Steel Dynamics, Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation, Outokumpu OYJ, Acerinox S.A., Hyundai Steel, Daido Steel, Kobe Steel, Sohar Steel LLC, Celsa Steel UK, Jiangsu Shagang Group, NJR Steel, The Conco Companies, Posco Ss Vina, Barnes Reinforcing Industries, Byer Steel, HBIS Company, Ansteel

Market Segmentation by Product: Deformed Steel Bar

Mild Steel Steel Bar



Market Segmentation by Application: Infrastructure

Construction

Industrial



The Steel Bar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Bar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Bar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Bar market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Bar industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel Bar market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Bar market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Bar market?

Table of Contents:

1 Steel Bar Market Overview

1.1 Steel Bar Product Overview

1.2 Steel Bar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Deformed Steel Bar

1.2.2 Mild Steel Steel Bar

1.3 Global Steel Bar Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Steel Bar Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Steel Bar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Steel Bar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Steel Bar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Steel Bar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Steel Bar Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Steel Bar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Steel Bar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Steel Bar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Steel Bar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Bar Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Bar Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Steel Bar Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Bar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Steel Bar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Bar Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Bar Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Steel Bar as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Bar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Steel Bar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Steel Bar Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Steel Bar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Steel Bar Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Steel Bar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Steel Bar Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Steel Bar Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Steel Bar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Steel Bar Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Steel Bar by Application

4.1 Steel Bar Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Infrastructure

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Steel Bar Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Steel Bar Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Steel Bar Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Steel Bar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Steel Bar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Steel Bar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Steel Bar Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Steel Bar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Steel Bar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Steel Bar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Bar Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Steel Bar by Country

5.1 North America Steel Bar Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Steel Bar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Steel Bar Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Steel Bar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Steel Bar by Country

6.1 Europe Steel Bar Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Steel Bar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Steel Bar Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Steel Bar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Steel Bar by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Bar Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Bar Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Bar Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Bar Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Steel Bar by Country

8.1 Latin America Steel Bar Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Steel Bar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Steel Bar Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Steel Bar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Steel Bar by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Bar Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Bar Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Bar Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Bar Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Bar Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Bar Business

10.1 Arcelormittal

10.1.1 Arcelormittal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arcelormittal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Arcelormittal Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Arcelormittal Steel Bar Products Offered

10.1.5 Arcelormittal Recent Development

10.2 Gerdau SA

10.2.1 Gerdau SA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Gerdau SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Gerdau SA Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Arcelormittal Steel Bar Products Offered

10.2.5 Gerdau SA Recent Development

10.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

10.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Steel Bar Products Offered

10.3.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

10.4.1 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Steel Bar Products Offered

10.4.5 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Recent Development

10.5 Tata Steel

10.5.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tata Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tata Steel Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Tata Steel Steel Bar Products Offered

10.5.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

10.6 Essar Steel

10.6.1 Essar Steel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Essar Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Essar Steel Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Essar Steel Steel Bar Products Offered

10.6.5 Essar Steel Recent Development

10.7 Mechel OAO

10.7.1 Mechel OAO Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mechel OAO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mechel OAO Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mechel OAO Steel Bar Products Offered

10.7.5 Mechel OAO Recent Development

10.8 Evraz PLC

10.8.1 Evraz PLC Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evraz PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Evraz PLC Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Evraz PLC Steel Bar Products Offered

10.8.5 Evraz PLC Recent Development

10.9 Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

10.9.1 Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Steel Bar Products Offered

10.9.5 Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Recent Development

10.10 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Steel Bar Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Steel Bar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 Steel Dynamics

10.11.1 Steel Dynamics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Steel Dynamics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Steel Dynamics Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Steel Dynamics Steel Bar Products Offered

10.11.5 Steel Dynamics Recent Development

10.12 Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation

10.12.1 Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation Steel Bar Products Offered

10.12.5 Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Outokumpu OYJ

10.13.1 Outokumpu OYJ Corporation Information

10.13.2 Outokumpu OYJ Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Outokumpu OYJ Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Outokumpu OYJ Steel Bar Products Offered

10.13.5 Outokumpu OYJ Recent Development

10.14 Acerinox S.A.

10.14.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Acerinox S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Acerinox S.A. Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Acerinox S.A. Steel Bar Products Offered

10.14.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Development

10.15 Hyundai Steel

10.15.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hyundai Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hyundai Steel Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hyundai Steel Steel Bar Products Offered

10.15.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Development

10.16 Daido Steel

10.16.1 Daido Steel Corporation Information

10.16.2 Daido Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Daido Steel Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Daido Steel Steel Bar Products Offered

10.16.5 Daido Steel Recent Development

10.17 Kobe Steel

10.17.1 Kobe Steel Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kobe Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Kobe Steel Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Kobe Steel Steel Bar Products Offered

10.17.5 Kobe Steel Recent Development

10.18 Sohar Steel LLC

10.18.1 Sohar Steel LLC Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sohar Steel LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sohar Steel LLC Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sohar Steel LLC Steel Bar Products Offered

10.18.5 Sohar Steel LLC Recent Development

10.19 Celsa Steel UK

10.19.1 Celsa Steel UK Corporation Information

10.19.2 Celsa Steel UK Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Celsa Steel UK Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Celsa Steel UK Steel Bar Products Offered

10.19.5 Celsa Steel UK Recent Development

10.20 Jiangsu Shagang Group

10.20.1 Jiangsu Shagang Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jiangsu Shagang Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Jiangsu Shagang Group Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Jiangsu Shagang Group Steel Bar Products Offered

10.20.5 Jiangsu Shagang Group Recent Development

10.21 NJR Steel

10.21.1 NJR Steel Corporation Information

10.21.2 NJR Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 NJR Steel Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 NJR Steel Steel Bar Products Offered

10.21.5 NJR Steel Recent Development

10.22 The Conco Companies

10.22.1 The Conco Companies Corporation Information

10.22.2 The Conco Companies Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 The Conco Companies Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 The Conco Companies Steel Bar Products Offered

10.22.5 The Conco Companies Recent Development

10.23 Posco Ss Vina

10.23.1 Posco Ss Vina Corporation Information

10.23.2 Posco Ss Vina Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Posco Ss Vina Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Posco Ss Vina Steel Bar Products Offered

10.23.5 Posco Ss Vina Recent Development

10.24 Barnes Reinforcing Industries

10.24.1 Barnes Reinforcing Industries Corporation Information

10.24.2 Barnes Reinforcing Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Barnes Reinforcing Industries Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Barnes Reinforcing Industries Steel Bar Products Offered

10.24.5 Barnes Reinforcing Industries Recent Development

10.25 Byer Steel

10.25.1 Byer Steel Corporation Information

10.25.2 Byer Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Byer Steel Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Byer Steel Steel Bar Products Offered

10.25.5 Byer Steel Recent Development

10.26 HBIS Company

10.26.1 HBIS Company Corporation Information

10.26.2 HBIS Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 HBIS Company Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 HBIS Company Steel Bar Products Offered

10.26.5 HBIS Company Recent Development

10.27 Ansteel

10.27.1 Ansteel Corporation Information

10.27.2 Ansteel Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Ansteel Steel Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Ansteel Steel Bar Products Offered

10.27.5 Ansteel Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Steel Bar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Steel Bar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Steel Bar Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Steel Bar Distributors

12.3 Steel Bar Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”