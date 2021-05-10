Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 | General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market.

The research report on the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Static VAR Compensator (SVC) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Leading Players

ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Eaton, American Electric Power, Hyosung, Rongxin Power Electronic, American Superconductor, Nr Electric

Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Segmentation by Product



Thyristor-based

MCR-based

Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Segmentation by Application

Transmission SVC

Industrial SVC

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market?

How will the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thyristor-based

1.4.3 MCR-based 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transmission SVC

1.5.3 Industrial SVC 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ABB Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development 12.2 General Electric

12.2.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 General Electric Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

12.2.5 General Electric Recent Development 12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Siemens Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development 12.4 Mitsubishi Electric

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development 12.5 Eaton

12.5.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Eaton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Eaton Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

12.5.5 Eaton Recent Development 12.6 American Electric Power

12.6.1 American Electric Power Corporation Information

12.6.2 American Electric Power Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 American Electric Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 American Electric Power Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

12.6.5 American Electric Power Recent Development 12.7 Hyosung

12.7.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hyosung Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hyosung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hyosung Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

12.7.5 Hyosung Recent Development 12.8 Rongxin Power Electronic

12.8.1 Rongxin Power Electronic Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rongxin Power Electronic Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rongxin Power Electronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Rongxin Power Electronic Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

12.8.5 Rongxin Power Electronic Recent Development 12.9 American Superconductor

12.9.1 American Superconductor Corporation Information

12.9.2 American Superconductor Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 American Superconductor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 American Superconductor Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

12.9.5 American Superconductor Recent Development 12.10 Nr Electric

12.10.1 Nr Electric Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nr Electric Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nr Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nr Electric Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Products Offered

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

