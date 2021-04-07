Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric

“

The report titled Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Static Transfer Switch (STS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Static Transfer Switch (STS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, DELTA, L3Harris Technologies, Vertiv Group, Piller Group, Socomec Group, Inform UPS, Mitsubishi Electric, AEG Power Solutions, LayerZero Power Systems, Power Distribution, Godgoal

Market Segmentation by Product: Single-phase

Three-phases



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Commercial

Residential



The Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Static Transfer Switch (STS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Static Transfer Switch (STS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Static Transfer Switch (STS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single-phase

1.2.3 Three-phases

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Restraints

3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales

3.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Static Transfer Switch (STS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Static Transfer Switch (STS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Static Transfer Switch (STS) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 Eaton

12.2.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Eaton Overview

12.2.3 Eaton Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Eaton Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.2.5 Eaton Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Eaton Recent Developments

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.3.3 Schneider Electric Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Schneider Electric Recent Developments

12.4 DELTA

12.4.1 DELTA Corporation Information

12.4.2 DELTA Overview

12.4.3 DELTA Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DELTA Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.4.5 DELTA Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 DELTA Recent Developments

12.5 L3Harris Technologies

12.5.1 L3Harris Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 L3Harris Technologies Overview

12.5.3 L3Harris Technologies Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 L3Harris Technologies Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.5.5 L3Harris Technologies Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 L3Harris Technologies Recent Developments

12.6 Vertiv Group

12.6.1 Vertiv Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vertiv Group Overview

12.6.3 Vertiv Group Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Vertiv Group Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.6.5 Vertiv Group Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Vertiv Group Recent Developments

12.7 Piller Group

12.7.1 Piller Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Piller Group Overview

12.7.3 Piller Group Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Piller Group Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.7.5 Piller Group Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Piller Group Recent Developments

12.8 Socomec Group

12.8.1 Socomec Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Socomec Group Overview

12.8.3 Socomec Group Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Socomec Group Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.8.5 Socomec Group Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Socomec Group Recent Developments

12.9 Inform UPS

12.9.1 Inform UPS Corporation Information

12.9.2 Inform UPS Overview

12.9.3 Inform UPS Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Inform UPS Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.9.5 Inform UPS Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Inform UPS Recent Developments

12.10 Mitsubishi Electric

12.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

12.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.10.5 Mitsubishi Electric Static Transfer Switch (STS) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

12.11 AEG Power Solutions

12.11.1 AEG Power Solutions Corporation Information

12.11.2 AEG Power Solutions Overview

12.11.3 AEG Power Solutions Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AEG Power Solutions Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.11.5 AEG Power Solutions Recent Developments

12.12 LayerZero Power Systems

12.12.1 LayerZero Power Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 LayerZero Power Systems Overview

12.12.3 LayerZero Power Systems Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 LayerZero Power Systems Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.12.5 LayerZero Power Systems Recent Developments

12.13 Power Distribution

12.13.1 Power Distribution Corporation Information

12.13.2 Power Distribution Overview

12.13.3 Power Distribution Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Power Distribution Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.13.5 Power Distribution Recent Developments

12.14 Godgoal

12.14.1 Godgoal Corporation Information

12.14.2 Godgoal Overview

12.14.3 Godgoal Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Godgoal Static Transfer Switch (STS) Products and Services

12.14.5 Godgoal Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Distributors

13.5 Static Transfer Switch (STS) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

