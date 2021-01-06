Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market 2021: Growth, Demand, Recent Trends and Current Industry Figures | Top Key Vendors: ABB, Siemens, Rongxin, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, S&C Electric, GE, Sieyuan Electric, AMSC, Ingeteam, Comsys AB, Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd, Merus Power

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Research Report 2021“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB, Siemens, Rongxin, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, S&C Electric, GE, Sieyuan Electric, AMSC, Ingeteam, Comsys AB, Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd, Merus Power Market Segment by Product Type:

Low Voltage STATCOM

High Voltage STATCOM Market Segment by Application: Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) market

TOC

1 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM)

1.2 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Low Voltage STATCOM

1.2.3 High Voltage STATCOM

1.3 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Renewable Energy

1.3.3 Electric Utilities

1.3.4 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production

3.4.1 North America Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production

3.5.1 Europe Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production

3.6.1 China Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production

3.7.1 Japan Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production

3.8.1 South Korea Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Siemens Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Rongxin

7.3.1 Rongxin Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Rongxin Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Rongxin Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Rongxin Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Rongxin Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hitachi

7.4.1 Hitachi Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hitachi Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hitachi Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mitsubishi Electric

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Electric Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 S&C Electric

7.6.1 S&C Electric Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.6.2 S&C Electric Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 S&C Electric Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 S&C Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 S&C Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 GE

7.7.1 GE Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.7.2 GE Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 GE Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 GE Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sieyuan Electric

7.8.1 Sieyuan Electric Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sieyuan Electric Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sieyuan Electric Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sieyuan Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sieyuan Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 AMSC

7.9.1 AMSC Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.9.2 AMSC Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 AMSC Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 AMSC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 AMSC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Ingeteam

7.10.1 Ingeteam Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ingeteam Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Ingeteam Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Ingeteam Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Ingeteam Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Comsys AB

7.11.1 Comsys AB Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Comsys AB Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Comsys AB Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Comsys AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Comsys AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd

7.12.1 Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Merus Power

7.13.1 Merus Power Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Merus Power Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Merus Power Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Merus Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Merus Power Recent Developments/Updates 8 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM)

8.4 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Distributors List

9.3 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Industry Trends

10.2 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Growth Drivers

10.3 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Challenges

10.4 Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

