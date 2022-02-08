Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027| Sulzer Limited, Metso Oyj, Alfa Laval AB

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4172418/global-static-and-rotating-equipment-oil-and-gas-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Research Report: Sulzer Limited, Metso Oyj, Alfa Laval AB, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies Inc., Pentair, General Electric Company, Flowserve Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Technip SA, Tenaris SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Doosan Group, OAO TMK, Wärtsilä

Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Segmentation by Product: Oil and Gas Static Equipment, Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment

Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Segmentation by Application: Oil Plant, Gas Plant

The Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4172418/global-static-and-rotating-equipment-oil-and-gas-market

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Oil and Gas Static Equipment

1.2.3 Oil and Gas Rotating Equipment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oil Plant

1.3.3 Gas Plant

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Production

2.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) in 2021

4.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Sulzer Limited

12.1.1 Sulzer Limited Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sulzer Limited Overview

12.1.3 Sulzer Limited Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Sulzer Limited Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Sulzer Limited Recent Developments

12.2 Metso Oyj

12.2.1 Metso Oyj Corporation Information

12.2.2 Metso Oyj Overview

12.2.3 Metso Oyj Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Metso Oyj Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Metso Oyj Recent Developments

12.3 Alfa Laval AB

12.3.1 Alfa Laval AB Corporation Information

12.3.2 Alfa Laval AB Overview

12.3.3 Alfa Laval AB Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Alfa Laval AB Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Alfa Laval AB Recent Developments

12.4 Siemens AG

12.4.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Siemens AG Overview

12.4.3 Siemens AG Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Siemens AG Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

12.5 FMC Technologies Inc.

12.5.1 FMC Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 FMC Technologies Inc. Overview

12.5.3 FMC Technologies Inc. Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 FMC Technologies Inc. Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 FMC Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

12.6 Pentair

12.6.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.6.2 Pentair Overview

12.6.3 Pentair Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Pentair Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Pentair Recent Developments

12.7 General Electric Company

12.7.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

12.7.2 General Electric Company Overview

12.7.3 General Electric Company Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 General Electric Company Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 General Electric Company Recent Developments

12.8 Flowserve Corporation

12.8.1 Flowserve Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Flowserve Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Flowserve Corporation Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Flowserve Corporation Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Flowserve Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Atlas Copco AB

12.9.1 Atlas Copco AB Corporation Information

12.9.2 Atlas Copco AB Overview

12.9.3 Atlas Copco AB Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Atlas Copco AB Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Atlas Copco AB Recent Developments

12.10 Technip SA

12.10.1 Technip SA Corporation Information

12.10.2 Technip SA Overview

12.10.3 Technip SA Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Technip SA Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Technip SA Recent Developments

12.11 Tenaris SA

12.11.1 Tenaris SA Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tenaris SA Overview

12.11.3 Tenaris SA Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Tenaris SA Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Tenaris SA Recent Developments

12.12 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.12.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Overview

12.12.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Recent Developments

12.13 Doosan Group

12.13.1 Doosan Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Doosan Group Overview

12.13.3 Doosan Group Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Doosan Group Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Doosan Group Recent Developments

12.14 OAO TMK

12.14.1 OAO TMK Corporation Information

12.14.2 OAO TMK Overview

12.14.3 OAO TMK Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 OAO TMK Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 OAO TMK Recent Developments

12.15 Wärtsilä

12.15.1 Wärtsilä Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wärtsilä Overview

12.15.3 Wärtsilä Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Wärtsilä Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Wärtsilä Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Distributors

13.5 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Industry Trends

14.2 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Drivers

14.3 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Challenges

14.4 Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Static and Rotating Equipment (Oil and Gas) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.