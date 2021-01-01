Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2020–2026 | Biome Bioplastics, BASF, Corbion Purac

“

The report titled Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Biome Bioplastics, BASF, Corbion Purac, Cardia Bioplastic, Braskem, Novamont, Innovia Films, Natureworks, Toray Industries, Biobag International, Metabolix

Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging



Market Segmentation by Application: Home Care

Health Care

Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others



The Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Product Scope

1.2 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Rigid Packaging

1.2.3 Flexible Packaging

1.3 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Home Care

1.3.3 Health Care

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Food & Beverage

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging as of 2019)

3.4 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Business

12.1 Biome Bioplastics

12.1.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Biome Bioplastics Business Overview

12.1.3 Biome Bioplastics Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Biome Bioplastics Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.1.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BASF Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Corbion Purac

12.3.1 Corbion Purac Corporation Information

12.3.2 Corbion Purac Business Overview

12.3.3 Corbion Purac Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Corbion Purac Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.3.5 Corbion Purac Recent Development

12.4 Cardia Bioplastic

12.4.1 Cardia Bioplastic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cardia Bioplastic Business Overview

12.4.3 Cardia Bioplastic Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cardia Bioplastic Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.4.5 Cardia Bioplastic Recent Development

12.5 Braskem

12.5.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.5.2 Braskem Business Overview

12.5.3 Braskem Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Braskem Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.5.5 Braskem Recent Development

12.6 Novamont

12.6.1 Novamont Corporation Information

12.6.2 Novamont Business Overview

12.6.3 Novamont Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Novamont Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Novamont Recent Development

12.7 Innovia Films

12.7.1 Innovia Films Corporation Information

12.7.2 Innovia Films Business Overview

12.7.3 Innovia Films Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Innovia Films Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Innovia Films Recent Development

12.8 Natureworks

12.8.1 Natureworks Corporation Information

12.8.2 Natureworks Business Overview

12.8.3 Natureworks Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Natureworks Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Natureworks Recent Development

12.9 Toray Industries

12.9.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toray Industries Business Overview

12.9.3 Toray Industries Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Toray Industries Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

12.10 Biobag International

12.10.1 Biobag International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Biobag International Business Overview

12.10.3 Biobag International Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Biobag International Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.10.5 Biobag International Recent Development

12.11 Metabolix

12.11.1 Metabolix Corporation Information

12.11.2 Metabolix Business Overview

12.11.3 Metabolix Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Metabolix Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Products Offered

12.11.5 Metabolix Recent Development

13 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging

13.4 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Distributors List

14.3 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Trends

15.2 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Challenges

15.4 Starch-Based Bioplastics Packaging Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

