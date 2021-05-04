Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Biome Bioplastics, Innovia Films, Greenhome

“

The report titled Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Starch-based Bioplastics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Starch-based Bioplastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Starch-based Bioplastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Biome Bioplastics, Innovia Films, Greenhome, Novamont S.P.A, NatureWorks LLC, Corbion, BASF SE, Biobag International, Cardia Bioplastics, Toray Industries, Braskem S.A

Market Segmentation by Product: Blow Moulding Starch-based Bioplastics

Extrusion Starch-based Bioplastics

Injection Molding Starch-based Bioplastics

Others(Thermoforming and Foaming)



Market Segmentation by Application: Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Textile

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Automotive Transport

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Others



The Starch-based Bioplastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Starch-based Bioplastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Starch-based Bioplastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Starch-based Bioplastics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Starch-based Bioplastics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Starch-based Bioplastics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Starch-based Bioplastics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Starch-based Bioplastics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Overview

1.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Product Overview

1.2 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Blow Moulding Starch-based Bioplastics

1.2.2 Extrusion Starch-based Bioplastics

1.2.3 Injection Molding Starch-based Bioplastics

1.2.4 Others(Thermoforming and Foaming)

1.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Starch-based Bioplastics Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Starch-based Bioplastics Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Starch-based Bioplastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Starch-based Bioplastics Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Starch-based Bioplastics as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Starch-based Bioplastics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Starch-based Bioplastics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Starch-based Bioplastics Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Starch-based Bioplastics by Application

4.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Rigid Packaging

4.1.2 Flexible Packaging

4.1.3 Textile

4.1.4 Agriculture & Horticulture

4.1.5 Consumer Goods

4.1.6 Automotive Transport

4.1.7 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.8 Building & Construction

4.1.9 Others

4.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Starch-based Bioplastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Starch-based Bioplastics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Starch-based Bioplastics by Country

5.1 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics by Country

6.1 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics by Country

8.1 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Starch-based Bioplastics by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Starch-based Bioplastics Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Starch-based Bioplastics Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Starch-based Bioplastics Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Starch-based Bioplastics Business

10.1 Biome Bioplastics

10.1.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

10.1.2 Biome Bioplastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Biome Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Biome Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.1.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Development

10.2 Innovia Films

10.2.1 Innovia Films Corporation Information

10.2.2 Innovia Films Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Innovia Films Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Biome Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.2.5 Innovia Films Recent Development

10.3 Greenhome

10.3.1 Greenhome Corporation Information

10.3.2 Greenhome Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Greenhome Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Greenhome Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.3.5 Greenhome Recent Development

10.4 Novamont S.P.A

10.4.1 Novamont S.P.A Corporation Information

10.4.2 Novamont S.P.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Novamont S.P.A Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Novamont S.P.A Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.4.5 Novamont S.P.A Recent Development

10.5 NatureWorks LLC

10.5.1 NatureWorks LLC Corporation Information

10.5.2 NatureWorks LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 NatureWorks LLC Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 NatureWorks LLC Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.5.5 NatureWorks LLC Recent Development

10.6 Corbion

10.6.1 Corbion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Corbion Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Corbion Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Corbion Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.6.5 Corbion Recent Development

10.7 BASF SE

10.7.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.7.2 BASF SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BASF SE Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 BASF SE Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.7.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.8 Biobag International

10.8.1 Biobag International Corporation Information

10.8.2 Biobag International Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Biobag International Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Biobag International Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.8.5 Biobag International Recent Development

10.9 Cardia Bioplastics

10.9.1 Cardia Bioplastics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cardia Bioplastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cardia Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cardia Bioplastics Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.9.5 Cardia Bioplastics Recent Development

10.10 Toray Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Starch-based Bioplastics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toray Industries Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

10.11 Braskem S.A

10.11.1 Braskem S.A Corporation Information

10.11.2 Braskem S.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Braskem S.A Starch-based Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Braskem S.A Starch-based Bioplastics Products Offered

10.11.5 Braskem S.A Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Starch-based Bioplastics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Starch-based Bioplastics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Starch-based Bioplastics Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Starch-based Bioplastics Distributors

12.3 Starch-based Bioplastics Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

