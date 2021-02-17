Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos SA

“

The report titled Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Starch and Starch Derivative report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Starch and Starch Derivative report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Starch and Starch Derivative market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos SA, Roquette Freres, ROYAL AVEBE UA, Tate & Lyle PLC, Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd, Xiwang Group, EID Parry, Foodchem International Corporation, Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd, COFCO Biochemical Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Native Starch

Modified Starch: Dextrose

Modified Starch: Maltodextrin

Other Product



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Other Applications



The Starch and Starch Derivative Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Starch and Starch Derivative market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Starch and Starch Derivative market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Starch and Starch Derivative market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Starch and Starch Derivative industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Starch and Starch Derivative market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Starch and Starch Derivative market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Starch and Starch Derivative market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Native Starch

1.2.3 Modified Starch: Dextrose

1.2.4 Modified Starch: Maltodextrin

1.2.5 Other Product

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Animal Feed

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Starch and Starch Derivative Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Starch and Starch Derivative Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Starch and Starch Derivative Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Starch and Starch Derivative Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Starch and Starch Derivative Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Cargill Incorporated

4.1.1 Cargill Incorporated Corporation Information

4.1.2 Cargill Incorporated Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Cargill Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.1.4 Cargill Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Cargill Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Cargill Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Cargill Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Cargill Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Cargill Incorporated Recent Development

4.2 Ingredion Incorporated

4.2.1 Ingredion Incorporated Corporation Information

4.2.2 Ingredion Incorporated Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Ingredion Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.2.4 Ingredion Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Ingredion Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Ingredion Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Ingredion Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Ingredion Incorporated Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Development

4.3 Tereos SA

4.3.1 Tereos SA Corporation Information

4.3.2 Tereos SA Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Tereos SA Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.3.4 Tereos SA Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Tereos SA Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Tereos SA Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Tereos SA Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Tereos SA Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Tereos SA Recent Development

4.4 Roquette Freres

4.4.1 Roquette Freres Corporation Information

4.4.2 Roquette Freres Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Roquette Freres Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.4.4 Roquette Freres Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Roquette Freres Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Roquette Freres Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Roquette Freres Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Roquette Freres Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Roquette Freres Recent Development

4.5 ROYAL AVEBE UA

4.5.1 ROYAL AVEBE UA Corporation Information

4.5.2 ROYAL AVEBE UA Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 ROYAL AVEBE UA Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.5.4 ROYAL AVEBE UA Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 ROYAL AVEBE UA Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.5.6 ROYAL AVEBE UA Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.5.7 ROYAL AVEBE UA Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 ROYAL AVEBE UA Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 ROYAL AVEBE UA Recent Development

4.6 Tate & Lyle PLC

4.6.1 Tate & Lyle PLC Corporation Information

4.6.2 Tate & Lyle PLC Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Tate & Lyle PLC Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.6.4 Tate & Lyle PLC Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Tate & Lyle PLC Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Tate & Lyle PLC Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Tate & Lyle PLC Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Tate & Lyle PLC Recent Development

4.7 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd

4.7.1 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Corporation Information

4.7.2 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.7.4 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Qingdao CBH Co. Ltd Recent Development

4.8 Xiwang Group

4.8.1 Xiwang Group Corporation Information

4.8.2 Xiwang Group Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Xiwang Group Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.8.4 Xiwang Group Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Xiwang Group Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Xiwang Group Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Xiwang Group Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Xiwang Group Recent Development

4.9 EID Parry

4.9.1 EID Parry Corporation Information

4.9.2 EID Parry Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 EID Parry Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.9.4 EID Parry Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 EID Parry Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.9.6 EID Parry Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.9.7 EID Parry Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 EID Parry Recent Development

4.10 Foodchem International Corporation

4.10.1 Foodchem International Corporation Corporation Information

4.10.2 Foodchem International Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Foodchem International Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.10.4 Foodchem International Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Foodchem International Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Foodchem International Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Foodchem International Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Foodchem International Corporation Recent Development

4.11 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd

4.11.1 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Corporation Information

4.11.2 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.11.4 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Nutrend Biotech Co. Ltd Recent Development

4.12 COFCO Biochemical Corporation

4.12.1 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Corporation Information

4.12.2 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Products Offered

4.12.4 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Product

4.12.6 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application

4.12.7 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 COFCO Biochemical Corporation Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Starch and Starch Derivative Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Starch and Starch Derivative Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Type

7.4 North America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Starch and Starch Derivative Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Starch and Starch Derivative Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Starch and Starch Derivative Clients Analysis

12.4 Starch and Starch Derivative Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Starch and Starch Derivative Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Starch and Starch Derivative Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Drivers

13.2 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Opportunities

13.3 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Challenges

13.4 Starch and Starch Derivative Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”