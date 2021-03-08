Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market 2021: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Fibertex, Kimberly-Clark, First Quality

“

The report titled Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2842087/global-staples-pp-polypropylene-nonwoven-fabric-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Fibertex, Kimberly-Clark, First Quality, Toray Industries, Mitsui, Fiberweb, Polymer Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric of Polypropylene Granules

Propylene Pellet Heat-sealing Non-woven Fabric

Propylene Granule Pulp Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric

Wet Non-woven Fabric of Acrylic Granules

Propylene Granules Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric

Polypropylene Pellet Melt-blown Non-woven Fabric

Needle Punched Non-woven Fabric of Polypropylene Particles

Polypropylene Granular Material Stitch-bonded Non-woven Fabric



Market Segmentation by Application: Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Geotextiles

Furniture

Carpet

Agriculture



The Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2842087/global-staples-pp-polypropylene-nonwoven-fabric-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Spunlace Nonwoven Fabric of Polypropylene Granules

1.2.3 Propylene Pellet Heat-sealing Non-woven Fabric

1.2.4 Propylene Granule Pulp Airlaid Nonwoven Fabric

1.2.5 Wet Non-woven Fabric of Acrylic Granules

1.2.6 Propylene Granules Spunbond Nonwoven Fabric

1.2.7 Polypropylene Pellet Melt-blown Non-woven Fabric

1.2.8 Needle Punched Non-woven Fabric of Polypropylene Particles

1.2.9 Polypropylene Granular Material Stitch-bonded Non-woven Fabric

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hygiene

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Geotextiles

1.3.6 Furniture

1.3.7 Carpet

1.3.8 Agriculture

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Industry Trends

2.4.2 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Drivers

2.4.3 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Challenges

2.4.4 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Restraints

3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales

3.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Fibertex

12.1.1 Fibertex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Fibertex Overview

12.1.3 Fibertex Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Fibertex Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.1.5 Fibertex Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Fibertex Recent Developments

12.2 Kimberly-Clark

12.2.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kimberly-Clark Overview

12.2.3 Kimberly-Clark Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kimberly-Clark Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.2.5 Kimberly-Clark Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

12.3 First Quality

12.3.1 First Quality Corporation Information

12.3.2 First Quality Overview

12.3.3 First Quality Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 First Quality Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.3.5 First Quality Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 First Quality Recent Developments

12.4 Toray Industries

12.4.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Toray Industries Overview

12.4.3 Toray Industries Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Toray Industries Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.4.5 Toray Industries Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Toray Industries Recent Developments

12.5 Mitsui

12.5.1 Mitsui Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mitsui Overview

12.5.3 Mitsui Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mitsui Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.5.5 Mitsui Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Mitsui Recent Developments

12.6 Fiberweb

12.6.1 Fiberweb Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fiberweb Overview

12.6.3 Fiberweb Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fiberweb Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.6.5 Fiberweb Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Fiberweb Recent Developments

12.7 Polymer Group

12.7.1 Polymer Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Polymer Group Overview

12.7.3 Polymer Group Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Polymer Group Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Products and Services

12.7.5 Polymer Group Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Polymer Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Production Mode & Process

13.4 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Sales Channels

13.4.2 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Distributors

13.5 Staples PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2842087/global-staples-pp-polypropylene-nonwoven-fabric-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”