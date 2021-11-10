Standalone Digital Signage Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027- Advantec, Cisco Systems, LG Electronics

Complete study of the global Standalone Digital Signage market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Standalone Digital Signage industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Standalone Digital Signage production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
OLED Technology, LCD Technology, HD Projector Technology, LED Technology
Segment by Application
Retail, Entertainment and Sports, Education, Corporate, Banking
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Advantec, Cisco Systems, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, NEC, BroadSign International, Sony, Sharp, Quividi, RedFalcon, AdMobilize, Omnivex
TOC
1.2.1 Global Standalone Digital Signage Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 OLED Technology
1.2.3 LCD Technology
1.2.4 HD Projector Technology
1.2.5 LED Technology 1.3 Standalone Digital Signage Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Standalone Digital Signage Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Retail
1.3.3 Entertainment and Sports
1.3.4 Education
1.3.5 Corporate
1.3.6 Banking 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Standalone Digital Signage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Standalone Digital Signage Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Standalone Digital Signage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Standalone Digital Signage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Standalone Digital Signage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Standalone Digital Signage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Standalone Digital Signage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Standalone Digital Signage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Standalone Digital Signage Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Standalone Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Standalone Digital Signage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Standalone Digital Signage Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Standalone Digital Signage Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Standalone Digital Signage Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Standalone Digital Signage Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Standalone Digital Signage Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Standalone Digital Signage Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Standalone Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Standalone Digital Signage Production
3.4.1 North America Standalone Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Standalone Digital Signage Production
3.5.1 Europe Standalone Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Standalone Digital Signage Production
3.6.1 China Standalone Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Standalone Digital Signage Production
3.7.1 Japan Standalone Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Standalone Digital Signage Production
3.8.1 South Korea Standalone Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Standalone Digital Signage Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Standalone Digital Signage Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Standalone Digital Signage Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Standalone Digital Signage Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Standalone Digital Signage Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Standalone Digital Signage Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Standalone Digital Signage Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Standalone Digital Signage Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Standalone Digital Signage Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Standalone Digital Signage Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Standalone Digital Signage Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Standalone Digital Signage Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Standalone Digital Signage Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 Advantec
7.1.1 Advantec Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.1.2 Advantec Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Advantec Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Advantec Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Advantec Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Cisco Systems
7.2.1 Cisco Systems Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.2.2 Cisco Systems Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Cisco Systems Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Cisco Systems Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 LG Electronics
7.3.1 LG Electronics Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.3.2 LG Electronics Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.3.3 LG Electronics Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 LG Electronics Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Panasonic
7.4.1 Panasonic Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.4.2 Panasonic Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Panasonic Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Samsung Electronics
7.5.1 Samsung Electronics Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.5.2 Samsung Electronics Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Samsung Electronics Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Samsung Electronics Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 NEC
7.6.1 NEC Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.6.2 NEC Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.6.3 NEC Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 NEC Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 NEC Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 BroadSign International
7.7.1 BroadSign International Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.7.2 BroadSign International Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.7.3 BroadSign International Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 BroadSign International Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 BroadSign International Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Sony
7.8.1 Sony Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.8.2 Sony Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Sony Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Sony Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Sharp
7.9.1 Sharp Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.9.2 Sharp Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Sharp Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Sharp Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Sharp Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Quividi
7.10.1 Quividi Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.10.2 Quividi Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Quividi Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Quividi Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Quividi Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 RedFalcon
7.11.1 RedFalcon Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.11.2 RedFalcon Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.11.3 RedFalcon Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 RedFalcon Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 RedFalcon Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 AdMobilize
7.12.1 AdMobilize Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.12.2 AdMobilize Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.12.3 AdMobilize Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 AdMobilize Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 AdMobilize Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 Omnivex
7.13.1 Omnivex Standalone Digital Signage Corporation Information
7.13.2 Omnivex Standalone Digital Signage Product Portfolio
7.13.3 Omnivex Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 Omnivex Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 Omnivex Recent Developments/Updates 8 Standalone Digital Signage Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Standalone Digital Signage Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Standalone Digital Signage 8.4 Standalone Digital Signage Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Standalone Digital Signage Distributors List 9.3 Standalone Digital Signage Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Standalone Digital Signage Industry Trends 10.2 Standalone Digital Signage Growth Drivers 10.3 Standalone Digital Signage Market Challenges 10.4 Standalone Digital Signage Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Standalone Digital Signage by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Standalone Digital Signage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Standalone Digital Signage 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Standalone Digital Signage by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Standalone Digital Signage by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Standalone Digital Signage by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Standalone Digital Signage by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Standalone Digital Signage by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Standalone Digital Signage by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Standalone Digital Signage by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Standalone Digital Signage by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer
