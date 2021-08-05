Third-party recruitment firms use staffing agency software to manage both the candidate and client sides of the hiring process. The software is good for recruiting both permanent placements and contract workers. Staffing management software is a combination of an applicant tracking system (ATS) and recruiting CRM (customer relationship management) system. The ATS portion lets you manage candidates and their information throughout the recruiting process. The CRM portion helps you maintain relationships with your clients and candidates. The major players in global Staffing Agency Software market include Zoho Recruit, Bullhorn, Avionté, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Cloud-Based is the main type, with a share about 75%. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are main applications, which hold a share about 60%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Staffing Agency Software in United States, including the following market information: United States Staffing Agency Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Staffing Agency Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Staffing Agency Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 354 million in 2020 to US$ 1165.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Staffing Agency Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Staffing Agency Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Staffing Agency Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Staffing Agency Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), On-premises, Cloud-Based United States Staffing Agency Software Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Staffing Agency Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Staffing Agency Software revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Staffing Agency Software revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Zoho Recruit, Bullhorn, Avionté, JobAdder, PCRecruiter, AkkenCloud, JobDiva, BrightMove, Crelate Talent, Vincere, Talentnow, TrackerRMS, Safe Computing, Eploy

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Staffing Agency Software market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Staffing Agency Software market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Staffing Agency Software markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Staffing Agency Software market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Staffing Agency Software market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Staffing Agency Software market.

