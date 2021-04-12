Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027 | JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Hitachi Metals

“LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Research Report: JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Materion (Heraeus), GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products

Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Types: Metal Target

Alloy Target

Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Applications: CdTe Thin-film Solar Cells

CIS/CIGS Thin-film Solar Cells

a-Si Thin-film Solar Cells

The Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells

1.2 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Metal Target

1.2.3 Alloy Target

1.3 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 CdTe Thin-film Solar Cells

1.3.3 CIS/CIGS Thin-film Solar Cells

1.3.4 a-Si Thin-film Solar Cells

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production

3.4.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production

3.5.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production

3.6.1 China Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production

3.7.1 Japan Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

7.1.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.1.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Praxair

7.2.1 Praxair Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.2.2 Praxair Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Praxair Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Praxair Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Praxair Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Hitachi Metals

7.3.1 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Hitachi Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Honeywell

7.4.1 Honeywell Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.4.2 Honeywell Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Honeywell Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sumitomo Chemical

7.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 ULVAC

7.6.1 ULVAC Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.6.2 ULVAC Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.6.3 ULVAC Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 ULVAC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 ULVAC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Materion (Heraeus)

7.7.1 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.7.2 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Materion (Heraeus) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Materion (Heraeus) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.8.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.8.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 TOSOH

7.9.1 TOSOH Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.9.2 TOSOH Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.9.3 TOSOH Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 TOSOH Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 TOSOH Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Ningbo Jiangfeng

7.10.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

7.11.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.11.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.11.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Advantec

7.12.1 Advantec Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.12.2 Advantec Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Advantec Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Advantec Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Advantec Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Angstrom Sciences

7.13.1 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.13.2 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Angstrom Sciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Angstrom Sciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Umicore Thin Film Products

7.14.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Corporation Information

7.14.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Umicore Thin Film Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells

8.4 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Distributors List

9.3 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Industry Trends

10.2 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Growth Drivers

10.3 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Challenges

10.4 Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Targets for Photovoltaic Cells by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

