Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2022 to 2028 | JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Sputtering Targets for Displays Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sputtering Targets for Displays report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd



Market Segmentation by Product:

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target



Market Segmentation by Application:

LCD

LED

OLED



The Sputtering Targets for Displays Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Sputtering Targets for Displays market expansion?

What will be the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Sputtering Targets for Displays market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Sputtering Targets for Displays market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Sputtering Targets for Displays market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sputtering Targets for Displays in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Metal Target

2.1.2 Alloy Target

2.1.3 Ceramic Compound Target

2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 LCD

3.1.2 LED

3.1.3 OLED

3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sputtering Targets for Displays in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sputtering Targets for Displays Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sputtering Targets for Displays Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sputtering Targets for Displays Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

7.1.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.1.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Praxair

7.2.1 Praxair Corporation Information

7.2.2 Praxair Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Praxair Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Praxair Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.2.5 Praxair Recent Development

7.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

7.3.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.3.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Recent Development

7.4 Hitachi Metals

7.4.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.4.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

7.5 Sumitomo Chemical

7.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.5.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

7.6 ULVAC

7.6.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

7.6.2 ULVAC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ULVAC Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ULVAC Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.6.5 ULVAC Recent Development

7.7 Materion (Heraeus)

7.7.1 Materion (Heraeus) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Materion (Heraeus) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.7.5 Materion (Heraeus) Recent Development

7.8 TOSOH

7.8.1 TOSOH Corporation Information

7.8.2 TOSOH Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 TOSOH Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 TOSOH Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.8.5 TOSOH Recent Development

7.9 Ningbo Jiangfeng

7.9.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.9.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Recent Development

7.10 Heesung

7.10.1 Heesung Corporation Information

7.10.2 Heesung Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Heesung Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Heesung Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.10.5 Heesung Recent Development

7.11 Luvata

7.11.1 Luvata Corporation Information

7.11.2 Luvata Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Luvata Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Luvata Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

7.11.5 Luvata Recent Development

7.12 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

7.12.1 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.12.2 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.12.5 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.13 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

7.13.1 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Corporation Information

7.13.2 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Products Offered

7.13.5 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Recent Development

7.14 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

7.14.1 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Corporation Information

7.14.2 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Products Offered

7.14.5 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Recent Development

7.15 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

7.15.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.15.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.15.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sputtering Targets for Displays Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sputtering Targets for Displays Distributors

8.3 Sputtering Targets for Displays Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sputtering Targets for Displays Distributors

8.5 Sputtering Targets for Displays Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

