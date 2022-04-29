Sputtering Targets for Displays Market 2022 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2028 | JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Mitsui Mining & Smelting

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Sputtering Targets for Displays market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Sputtering Targets for Displays market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Sputtering Targets for Displays market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Sputtering Targets for Displays report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Research Report: JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd



Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Segmentation by Product: Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target



Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Segmentation by Application: LCD

LED

OLED



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Sputtering Targets for Displays research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Sputtering Targets for Displays market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Sputtering Targets for Displays report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Overview

1.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Product Overview

1.2 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metal Target

1.2.2 Alloy Target

1.2.3 Ceramic Compound Target

1.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sputtering Targets for Displays Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Sputtering Targets for Displays Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sputtering Targets for Displays Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sputtering Targets for Displays as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sputtering Targets for Displays Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sputtering Targets for Displays Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Sputtering Targets for Displays Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays by Application

4.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 LCD

4.1.2 LED

4.1.3 OLED

4.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Sputtering Targets for Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays by Country

5.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays by Country

6.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays by Country

8.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sputtering Targets for Displays Business

10.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

10.1.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.1.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Praxair

10.2.1 Praxair Corporation Information

10.2.2 Praxair Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Praxair Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Praxair Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.2.5 Praxair Recent Development

10.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

10.3.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Recent Development

10.4 Hitachi Metals

10.4.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hitachi Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.4.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

10.5 Sumitomo Chemical

10.5.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.5.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.6 ULVAC

10.6.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

10.6.2 ULVAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ULVAC Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 ULVAC Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.6.5 ULVAC Recent Development

10.7 Materion (Heraeus)

10.7.1 Materion (Heraeus) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Materion (Heraeus) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.7.5 Materion (Heraeus) Recent Development

10.8 TOSOH

10.8.1 TOSOH Corporation Information

10.8.2 TOSOH Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 TOSOH Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 TOSOH Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.8.5 TOSOH Recent Development

10.9 Ningbo Jiangfeng

10.9.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.9.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Recent Development

10.10 Heesung

10.10.1 Heesung Corporation Information

10.10.2 Heesung Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Heesung Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Heesung Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.10.5 Heesung Recent Development

10.11 Luvata

10.11.1 Luvata Corporation Information

10.11.2 Luvata Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Luvata Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Luvata Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.11.5 Luvata Recent Development

10.12 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

10.12.1 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.12.5 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.13 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

10.13.1 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Corporation Information

10.13.2 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.13.5 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Recent Development

10.14 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

10.14.1 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Corporation Information

10.14.2 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.14.5 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Recent Development

10.15 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

10.15.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.15.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Targets for Displays Products Offered

10.15.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sputtering Targets for Displays Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Sputtering Targets for Displays Industry Trends

11.4.2 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Drivers

11.4.3 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Challenges

11.4.4 Sputtering Targets for Displays Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Sputtering Targets for Displays Distributors

12.3 Sputtering Targets for Displays Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

