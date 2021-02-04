Sputtering Target Products Market 2021 By Regional Statistics, CAGR, Trend & Growth Forecast To 2027 | JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE

“
The report titled Global Sputtering Target Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sputtering Target Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sputtering Target Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sputtering Target Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sputtering Target Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sputtering Target Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sputtering Target Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sputtering Target Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sputtering Target Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sputtering Target Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sputtering Target Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sputtering Target Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Materion (Heraeus), GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, Heesung, Luvata, Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd, Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material, Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products
Market Segmentation by Product: Metal Material
Alloy Material
Ceramic Material
Market Segmentation by Application: Semiconductor
Solar Energy
Flat Panel Display
The Sputtering Target Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sputtering Target Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sputtering Target Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sputtering Target Products market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sputtering Target Products industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sputtering Target Products market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sputtering Target Products market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sputtering Target Products market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sputtering Target Products Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Metal Material
1.4.3 Alloy Material
1.2.4 Ceramic Material
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Semiconductor
1.3.3 Solar Energy
1.3.4 Flat Panel Display
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Sputtering Target Products, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Sputtering Target Products Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Sputtering Target Products Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Key Sputtering Target Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Sputtering Target Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Sputtering Target Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sputtering Target Products Revenue in 2019
3.2.6 Global Sputtering Target Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Sputtering Target Products Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.4 Sputtering Target Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type
3.4.1 Sputtering Target Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sputtering Target Products Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sputtering Target Products Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Sputtering Target Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Sputtering Target Products Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Sputtering Target Products Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Sputtering Target Products Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Sputtering Target Products Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Sputtering Target Products Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Country
6.1.1 North America Sputtering Target Products Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Sputtering Target Products Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.1.1 Europe Sputtering Target Products Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Sputtering Target Products Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Products Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Products Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Sputtering Target Products Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Sputtering Target Products Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Products Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Products Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Products Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
11.1.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Corporation Information
11.1.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.1.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Related Developments
11.2 Praxair
11.2.1 Praxair Corporation Information
11.2.2 Praxair Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Praxair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Praxair Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.2.5 Praxair Related Developments
11.3 Plansee SE
11.3.1 Plansee SE Corporation Information
11.3.2 Plansee SE Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Plansee SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Plansee SE Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.3.5 Plansee SE Related Developments
11.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting
11.4.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Corporation Information
11.4.2 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.4.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Related Developments
11.5 Hitachi Metals
11.5.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information
11.5.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Hitachi Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.5.5 Hitachi Metals Related Developments
11.6 Honeywell
11.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
11.6.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Honeywell Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.6.5 Honeywell Related Developments
11.7 Sumitomo Chemical
11.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
11.7.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.7.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments
11.8 ULVAC
11.8.1 ULVAC Corporation Information
11.8.2 ULVAC Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 ULVAC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 ULVAC Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.8.5 ULVAC Related Developments
11.9 Materion (Heraeus)
11.9.1 Materion (Heraeus) Corporation Information
11.9.2 Materion (Heraeus) Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.9.5 Materion (Heraeus) Related Developments
11.10 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
11.10.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.10.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Target Products Products Offered
11.10.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Related Developments
11.12 Ningbo Jiangfeng
11.12.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Corporation Information
11.12.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng Products Offered
11.12.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Related Developments
11.13 Heesung
11.13.1 Heesung Corporation Information
11.13.2 Heesung Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Heesung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Heesung Products Offered
11.13.5 Heesung Related Developments
11.14 Luvata
11.14.1 Luvata Corporation Information
11.14.2 Luvata Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Luvata Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Luvata Products Offered
11.14.5 Luvata Related Developments
11.15 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd
11.15.1 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information
11.15.2 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Products Offered
11.15.5 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Related Developments
11.16 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
11.16.1 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Corporation Information
11.16.2 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Products Offered
11.16.5 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Related Developments
11.17 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials
11.17.1 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Corporation Information
11.17.2 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Products Offered
11.17.5 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Related Developments
11.18 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd
11.18.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information
11.18.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Products Offered
11.18.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Related Developments
11.19 Advantec
11.19.1 Advantec Corporation Information
11.19.2 Advantec Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Advantec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Advantec Products Offered
11.19.5 Advantec Related Developments
11.20 Angstrom Sciences
11.20.1 Angstrom Sciences Corporation Information
11.20.2 Angstrom Sciences Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Angstrom Sciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Angstrom Sciences Products Offered
11.20.5 Angstrom Sciences Related Developments
11.21 Umicore Thin Film Products
11.21.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Corporation Information
11.21.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Description and Business Overview
11.21.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Umicore Thin Film Products Products Offered
11.21.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Related Developments
12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)
12.1 Sputtering Target Products Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Sputtering Target Products Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.1.2 Global Sputtering Target Products Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
12.2 North America Sputtering Target Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Sputtering Target Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Sputtering Target Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Sputtering Target Products Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Sputtering Target Products Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Sputtering Target Products Market Challenges
13.3 Sputtering Target Products Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sputtering Target Products Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Sputtering Target Products Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Sputtering Target Products Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
