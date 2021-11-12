Sputtering Target Material Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Materion (Heraeus), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair

“

The report titled Global Sputtering Target Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sputtering Target Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sputtering Target Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sputtering Target Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sputtering Target Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sputtering Target Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sputtering Target Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sputtering Target Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sputtering Target Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sputtering Target Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sputtering Target Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sputtering Target Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Materion (Heraeus), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, Heesung, Luvata, Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd, Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material, Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products

Market Segmentation by Product: Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target



Market Segmentation by Application: Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display

Others Flat Panel Display



The Sputtering Target Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sputtering Target Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sputtering Target Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sputtering Target Material market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sputtering Target Material industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sputtering Target Material market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sputtering Target Material market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sputtering Target Material market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sputtering Target Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Sputtering Target Material Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Sputtering Target Material Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Sputtering Target Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Sputtering Target Material Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sputtering Target Material Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Sputtering Target Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Sputtering Target Material Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Sputtering Target Material Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sputtering Target Material Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Sputtering Target Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sputtering Target Material Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Sputtering Target Material Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sputtering Target Material Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Metal Target

4.1.3 Alloy Target

4.1.4 Ceramic Compound Target

4.2 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Sputtering Target Material Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Semiconductor

5.1.3 Solar Energy

5.1.4 LCD Flat Panel Display

5.1.5 Others Flat Panel Display

5.2 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Sputtering Target Material Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Materion (Heraeus)

6.1.1 Materion (Heraeus) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Materion (Heraeus) Overview

6.1.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.1.5 Materion (Heraeus) Recent Developments

6.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

6.2.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Overview

6.2.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.2.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Recent Developments

6.3 Praxair

6.3.1 Praxair Corporation Information

6.3.2 Praxair Overview

6.3.3 Praxair Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Praxair Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.3.5 Praxair Recent Developments

6.4 Plansee SE

6.4.1 Plansee SE Corporation Information

6.4.2 Plansee SE Overview

6.4.3 Plansee SE Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Plansee SE Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.4.5 Plansee SE Recent Developments

6.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

6.5.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Corporation Information

6.5.2 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Overview

6.5.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.5.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Recent Developments

6.6 Hitachi Metals

6.6.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hitachi Metals Overview

6.6.3 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.6.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

6.7 Honeywell

6.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

6.7.2 Honeywell Overview

6.7.3 Honeywell Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Honeywell Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.7.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

6.8 Sumitomo Chemical

6.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview

6.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments

6.9 ULVAC

6.9.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

6.9.2 ULVAC Overview

6.9.3 ULVAC Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 ULVAC Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.9.5 ULVAC Recent Developments

6.10 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

6.10.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.10.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Overview

6.10.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.10.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

6.11 TOSOH

6.11.1 TOSOH Corporation Information

6.11.2 TOSOH Overview

6.11.3 TOSOH Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 TOSOH Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.11.5 TOSOH Recent Developments

6.12 Ningbo Jiangfeng

6.12.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Corporation Information

6.12.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Overview

6.12.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.12.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Recent Developments

6.13 Heesung

6.13.1 Heesung Corporation Information

6.13.2 Heesung Overview

6.13.3 Heesung Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Heesung Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.13.5 Heesung Recent Developments

6.14 Luvata

6.14.1 Luvata Corporation Information

6.14.2 Luvata Overview

6.14.3 Luvata Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Luvata Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.14.5 Luvata Recent Developments

6.15 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

6.15.1 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information

6.15.2 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Overview

6.15.3 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.15.5 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Developments

6.16 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

6.16.1 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Corporation Information

6.16.2 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Overview

6.16.3 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.16.5 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Recent Developments

6.17 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

6.17.1 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Corporation Information

6.17.2 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Overview

6.17.3 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.17.5 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Recent Developments

6.18 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

6.18.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

6.18.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Overview

6.18.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.18.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Developments

6.19 Advantec

6.19.1 Advantec Corporation Information

6.19.2 Advantec Overview

6.19.3 Advantec Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Advantec Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.19.5 Advantec Recent Developments

6.20 Angstrom Sciences

6.20.1 Angstrom Sciences Corporation Information

6.20.2 Angstrom Sciences Overview

6.20.3 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.20.5 Angstrom Sciences Recent Developments

6.21 Umicore Thin Film Products

6.21.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Corporation Information

6.21.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Overview

6.21.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target Material Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target Material Product Description

6.21.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Recent Developments

7 United States Sputtering Target Material Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Sputtering Target Material Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Sputtering Target Material Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Sputtering Target Material Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Sputtering Target Material Industry Value Chain

9.2 Sputtering Target Material Upstream Market

9.3 Sputtering Target Material Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Sputtering Target Material Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

