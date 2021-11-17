Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE

“

The report titled Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Materion (Heraeus), GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, Heesung, Luvata, Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd, Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material, Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products, TANAKA

Market Segmentation by Product:

HD

FHD

4K

8K



Market Segmentation by Application:

LCD Flat Panel Display

OLED Flat Panel Display



The Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display

1.2 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 HD

1.2.3 FHD

1.2.4 4K

1.2.5 8K

1.3 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 LCD Flat Panel Display

1.3.3 OLED Flat Panel Display

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production

3.4.1 North America Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production

3.5.1 Europe Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production

3.6.1 China Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production

3.7.1 Japan Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

7.1.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.1.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Praxair

7.2.1 Praxair Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.2.2 Praxair Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Praxair Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Praxair Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Praxair Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Plansee SE

7.3.1 Plansee SE Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.3.2 Plansee SE Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Plansee SE Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Plansee SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Plansee SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

7.4.1 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mitsui Mining & Smelting Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hitachi Metals

7.5.1 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hitachi Metals Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hitachi Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Honeywell

7.6.1 Honeywell Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.6.2 Honeywell Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Honeywell Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sumitomo Chemical

7.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ULVAC

7.8.1 ULVAC Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.8.2 ULVAC Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ULVAC Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ULVAC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ULVAC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Materion (Heraeus)

7.9.1 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.9.2 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Materion (Heraeus) Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Materion (Heraeus) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Materion (Heraeus) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.10.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.10.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 TOSOH

7.11.1 TOSOH Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.11.2 TOSOH Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.11.3 TOSOH Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 TOSOH Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 TOSOH Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ningbo Jiangfeng

7.12.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Heesung

7.13.1 Heesung Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.13.2 Heesung Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Heesung Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Heesung Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Heesung Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Luvata

7.14.1 Luvata Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.14.2 Luvata Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Luvata Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Luvata Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Luvata Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

7.15.1 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

7.16.1 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.16.2 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

7.17.1 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.17.2 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

7.18.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.18.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.18.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Advantec

7.19.1 Advantec Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.19.2 Advantec Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Advantec Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Advantec Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Advantec Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Angstrom Sciences

7.20.1 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.20.2 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Angstrom Sciences Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Angstrom Sciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Angstrom Sciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Umicore Thin Film Products

7.21.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.21.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Umicore Thin Film Products Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Umicore Thin Film Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 TANAKA

7.22.1 TANAKA Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Corporation Information

7.22.2 TANAKA Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Product Portfolio

7.22.3 TANAKA Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 TANAKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 TANAKA Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display

8.4 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Distributors List

9.3 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Industry Trends

10.2 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Growth Drivers

10.3 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Challenges

10.4 Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sputtering Target Material for Flat Panel Display by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”