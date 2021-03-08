Spunbound Nonwovens Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | PEGAS NONWOVENS, Mitsui Chemicals, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

“

The report titled Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Spunbound Nonwovens report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Spunbound Nonwovens report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Spunbound Nonwovens market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PEGAS NONWOVENS, Mitsui Chemicals, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global, Toray Industries, Schouw, Johns Manville Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Dow

Market Segmentation by Product: Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polyurethane



Market Segmentation by Application: Hygiene & Personal Care

Medical

Building & Construction

Agriculture

Automotive

Packaging

Other



The Spunbound Nonwovens Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Spunbound Nonwovens market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Spunbound Nonwovens market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Spunbound Nonwovens market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Spunbound Nonwovens industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Spunbound Nonwovens market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Spunbound Nonwovens market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Spunbound Nonwovens market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Spunbound Nonwovens Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polypropylene

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Polyethylene

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hygiene & Personal Care

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Building & Construction

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Packaging

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Spunbound Nonwovens Industry Trends

2.4.2 Spunbound Nonwovens Market Drivers

2.4.3 Spunbound Nonwovens Market Challenges

2.4.4 Spunbound Nonwovens Market Restraints

3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales

3.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Spunbound Nonwovens Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Spunbound Nonwovens Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Spunbound Nonwovens Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Spunbound Nonwovens Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 PEGAS NONWOVENS

12.1.1 PEGAS NONWOVENS Corporation Information

12.1.2 PEGAS NONWOVENS Overview

12.1.3 PEGAS NONWOVENS Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PEGAS NONWOVENS Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.1.5 PEGAS NONWOVENS Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 PEGAS NONWOVENS Recent Developments

12.2 Mitsui Chemicals

12.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsui Chemicals Overview

12.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.2.5 Mitsui Chemicals Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments

12.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

12.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Berry Global

12.4.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

12.4.2 Berry Global Overview

12.4.3 Berry Global Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Berry Global Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.4.5 Berry Global Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Berry Global Recent Developments

12.5 Toray Industries

12.5.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toray Industries Overview

12.5.3 Toray Industries Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toray Industries Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.5.5 Toray Industries Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Toray Industries Recent Developments

12.6 Schouw

12.6.1 Schouw Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schouw Overview

12.6.3 Schouw Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Schouw Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.6.5 Schouw Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Schouw Recent Developments

12.7 Johns Manville Corporation

12.7.1 Johns Manville Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Johns Manville Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Johns Manville Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Johns Manville Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.7.5 Johns Manville Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Johns Manville Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Overview

12.8.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.8.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Developments

12.9 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

12.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporation Information

12.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Overview

12.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recent Developments

12.10 Dow

12.10.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dow Overview

12.10.3 Dow Spunbound Nonwovens Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dow Spunbound Nonwovens Products and Services

12.10.5 Dow Spunbound Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Dow Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Spunbound Nonwovens Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Spunbound Nonwovens Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Spunbound Nonwovens Production Mode & Process

13.4 Spunbound Nonwovens Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Spunbound Nonwovens Sales Channels

13.4.2 Spunbound Nonwovens Distributors

13.5 Spunbound Nonwovens Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”