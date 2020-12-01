Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Growth, COVID-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Alkhorayef, Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Lindsay, Orbit Irrigation Products, Pierce Corporation, Rain Bird, Reinke Manufacturing, T-L Irrigation, Valmont Industries, Rivulis, Toro, Netafim, Nelson Irrigation, Antelco, Irritec, Access Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies.QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Alkhorayef, Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Lindsay, Orbit Irrigation Products, Pierce Corporation, Rain Bird, Reinke Manufacturing, T-L Irrigation, Valmont Industries, Rivulis, Toro, Netafim, Nelson Irrigation, Antelco, Irritec, Access Irrigation Market Segment by Product Type: Center Pivot Irrigation System, Lateral Move Irrigation Systems, Solid Set Irrigation Systems, Others Market Segment by Application: Agriculture, Lawns, Public Parks, Sports Grounds, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Center Pivot Irrigation System

1.2.3 Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

1.2.4 Solid Set Irrigation Systems

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Lawns

1.3.4 Public Parks

1.3.5 Sports Grounds

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe T-L Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe T-L Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe T-L Irrigation Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe T-L Irrigation Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Alkhorayef

12.1.1 Alkhorayef Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alkhorayef Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Alkhorayef Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Alkhorayef Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 Alkhorayef Recent Development

12.2 Hunter Industries

12.2.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hunter Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hunter Industries Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

12.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

12.3.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Recent Development

12.4 Lindsay

12.4.1 Lindsay Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lindsay Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lindsay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Lindsay Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Lindsay Recent Development

12.5 Orbit Irrigation Products

12.5.1 Orbit Irrigation Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Orbit Irrigation Products Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Orbit Irrigation Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Orbit Irrigation Products Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 Orbit Irrigation Products Recent Development

12.6 Pierce Corporation

12.6.1 Pierce Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Pierce Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Pierce Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Pierce Corporation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Pierce Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Rain Bird

12.7.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rain Bird Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Rain Bird Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Rain Bird Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

12.8 Reinke Manufacturing

12.8.1 Reinke Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.8.2 Reinke Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Reinke Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Reinke Manufacturing Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Reinke Manufacturing Recent Development

12.9 T-L Irrigation

12.9.1 T-L Irrigation Corporation Information

12.9.2 T-L Irrigation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 T-L Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 T-L Irrigation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 T-L Irrigation Recent Development

12.10 Valmont Industries

12.10.1 Valmont Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Valmont Industries Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Valmont Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Valmont Industries Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.10.5 Valmont Industries Recent Development

12.12 Toro

12.12.1 Toro Corporation Information

12.12.2 Toro Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Toro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Toro Products Offered

12.12.5 Toro Recent Development

12.13 Netafim

12.13.1 Netafim Corporation Information

12.13.2 Netafim Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Netafim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Netafim Products Offered

12.13.5 Netafim Recent Development

12.14 Nelson Irrigation

12.14.1 Nelson Irrigation Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nelson Irrigation Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Nelson Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Nelson Irrigation Products Offered

12.14.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Development

12.15 Antelco

12.15.1 Antelco Corporation Information

12.15.2 Antelco Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Antelco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Antelco Products Offered

12.15.5 Antelco Recent Development

12.16 Irritec

12.16.1 Irritec Corporation Information

12.16.2 Irritec Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Irritec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Irritec Products Offered

12.16.5 Irritec Recent Development

12.17 Access Irrigation

12.17.1 Access Irrigation Corporation Information

12.17.2 Access Irrigation Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Access Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Access Irrigation Products Offered

12.17.5 Access Irrigation Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

