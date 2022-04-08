Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2028 | Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, The Toro

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Research Report: Hunter Industries

Rain Bird

The Toro

The Scotts

Orbit Irrigation Products

Galcon

HydroPoint Data Systems

Green Electronics

Skydrop

NxEco

Sprinkl.io, LLC.

Plaid Systems

Weathermatic

Rachio

K-Rain



Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Segmentation by Product: Spray

Rotor

Dripper

Micro Sprinkler

Impact

Gun



Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Segmentation by Application: Agriculture

Sports Grounds

Landscaping

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Product Introduction

1.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Industry Trends

1.5.2 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Drivers

1.5.3 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Challenges

1.5.4 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Spray

2.1.2 Rotor

2.1.3 Dripper

2.1.4 Micro Sprinkler

2.1.5 Impact

2.1.6 Gun

2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Agriculture

3.1.2 Sports Grounds

3.1.3 Landscaping

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation in 2021

4.2.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hunter Industries

7.1.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hunter Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hunter Industries Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hunter Industries Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.1.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

7.2 Rain Bird

7.2.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rain Bird Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Rain Bird Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Rain Bird Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.2.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

7.3 The Toro

7.3.1 The Toro Corporation Information

7.3.2 The Toro Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 The Toro Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 The Toro Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.3.5 The Toro Recent Development

7.4 The Scotts

7.4.1 The Scotts Corporation Information

7.4.2 The Scotts Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 The Scotts Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 The Scotts Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.4.5 The Scotts Recent Development

7.5 Orbit Irrigation Products

7.5.1 Orbit Irrigation Products Corporation Information

7.5.2 Orbit Irrigation Products Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Orbit Irrigation Products Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Orbit Irrigation Products Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.5.5 Orbit Irrigation Products Recent Development

7.6 Galcon

7.6.1 Galcon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Galcon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Galcon Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Galcon Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.6.5 Galcon Recent Development

7.7 HydroPoint Data Systems

7.7.1 HydroPoint Data Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 HydroPoint Data Systems Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 HydroPoint Data Systems Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 HydroPoint Data Systems Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.7.5 HydroPoint Data Systems Recent Development

7.8 Green Electronics

7.8.1 Green Electronics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Green Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Green Electronics Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Green Electronics Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.8.5 Green Electronics Recent Development

7.9 Skydrop

7.9.1 Skydrop Corporation Information

7.9.2 Skydrop Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Skydrop Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Skydrop Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.9.5 Skydrop Recent Development

7.10 NxEco

7.10.1 NxEco Corporation Information

7.10.2 NxEco Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NxEco Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NxEco Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.10.5 NxEco Recent Development

7.11 Sprinkl.io, LLC.

7.11.1 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Products Offered

7.11.5 Sprinkl.io, LLC. Recent Development

7.12 Plaid Systems

7.12.1 Plaid Systems Corporation Information

7.12.2 Plaid Systems Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Plaid Systems Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Plaid Systems Products Offered

7.12.5 Plaid Systems Recent Development

7.13 Weathermatic

7.13.1 Weathermatic Corporation Information

7.13.2 Weathermatic Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Weathermatic Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Weathermatic Products Offered

7.13.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

7.14 Rachio

7.14.1 Rachio Corporation Information

7.14.2 Rachio Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Rachio Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Rachio Products Offered

7.14.5 Rachio Recent Development

7.15 K-Rain

7.15.1 K-Rain Corporation Information

7.15.2 K-Rain Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 K-Rain Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 K-Rain Products Offered

7.15.5 K-Rain Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Distributors

8.3 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Production Mode & Process

8.4 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Sales Channels

8.4.2 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Distributors

8.5 Sprinkler Irrigation and Micro Irrigation Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

