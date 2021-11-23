Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | Jotun, PPG Industries, Inc.

“

The report titled Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Jotun, PPG Industries, Inc., AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel, 3M, Etex Group, StanChem Inc. (Albi Protective Coatings), Flame Control, CPG EUROPE, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Isolatek International, MBCC Group, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Contego International Inc., Teknos Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hydrocarbon

Cellulosic



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building Constructions

Oil And Gas

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Others



The Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM)

1.2 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hydrocarbon

1.2.3 Cellulosic

1.3 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building Constructions

1.3.3 Oil And Gas

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Aerospace

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production

3.4.1 North America Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production

3.5.1 Europe Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production

3.6.1 China Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production

3.7.1 Japan Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Jotun

7.1.1 Jotun Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jotun Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Jotun Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Jotun Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Jotun Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 PPG Industries, Inc.

7.2.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.2.2 PPG Industries, Inc. Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 PPG Industries, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 PPG Industries, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 AkzoNobel

7.3.1 AkzoNobel Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.3.2 AkzoNobel Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 AkzoNobel Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sherwin-Williams

7.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hempel

7.5.1 Hempel Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hempel Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hempel Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hempel Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hempel Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 3M

7.6.1 3M Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.6.2 3M Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 3M Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Etex Group

7.7.1 Etex Group Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Etex Group Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Etex Group Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Etex Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Etex Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 StanChem Inc. (Albi Protective Coatings)

7.8.1 StanChem Inc. (Albi Protective Coatings) Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.8.2 StanChem Inc. (Albi Protective Coatings) Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 StanChem Inc. (Albi Protective Coatings) Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 StanChem Inc. (Albi Protective Coatings) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 StanChem Inc. (Albi Protective Coatings) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Flame Control

7.9.1 Flame Control Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Flame Control Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Flame Control Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Flame Control Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Flame Control Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CPG EUROPE

7.10.1 CPG EUROPE Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.10.2 CPG EUROPE Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CPG EUROPE Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 CPG EUROPE Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CPG EUROPE Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Rudolf Hensel GmbH

7.11.1 Rudolf Hensel GmbH Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rudolf Hensel GmbH Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Rudolf Hensel GmbH Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Rudolf Hensel GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Rudolf Hensel GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Isolatek International

7.12.1 Isolatek International Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Isolatek International Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Isolatek International Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Isolatek International Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Isolatek International Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 MBCC Group

7.13.1 MBCC Group Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.13.2 MBCC Group Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 MBCC Group Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 MBCC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 MBCC Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

7.14.1 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.14.2 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Contego International Inc.

7.15.1 Contego International Inc. Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Contego International Inc. Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Contego International Inc. Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Contego International Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Contego International Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Teknos Group

7.16.1 Teknos Group Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Teknos Group Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Teknos Group Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Teknos Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Teknos Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM)

8.4 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Distributors List

9.3 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Industry Trends

10.2 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Growth Drivers

10.3 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Challenges

10.4 Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Spray-applied Fire Resistive Materials (SFRM) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

