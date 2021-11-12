Sportswear Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Nike, Adidas, Puma

“

The report titled Global Sportswear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sportswear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sportswear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sportswear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sportswear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sportswear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sportswear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sportswear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sportswear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sportswear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sportswear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sportswear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nike, Adidas, Puma, ASICS, UNDER ARMOUR, THE NORTH FACE, Columbia, Patagonia, Marmot, Burton, Volcom, Montbell, Obermeyer

Market Segmentation by Product: Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport



The Sportswear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sportswear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sportswear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sportswear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sportswear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sportswear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sportswear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sportswear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sportswear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by End User

1.3 United States Sportswear Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Sportswear Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Sportswear Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Sportswear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Sportswear Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sportswear Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Sportswear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Sportswear Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Sportswear Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Sportswear Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sportswear Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Sportswear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sportswear Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Sportswear Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sportswear Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Sportswear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Hats

4.1.3 Upper Garment

4.1.4 Under Clothing

4.1.5 Skirts

4.1.6 Other

4.2 By Type – United States Sportswear Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Sportswear Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Sportswear Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Sportswear Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Sportswear Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Sportswear Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Sportswear Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Sportswear Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Sportswear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by End User

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By End User – United States Sportswear Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Professional Athletic

5.1.3 Amateur Sport

5.2 By End User – United States Sportswear Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By End User – United States Sportswear Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By End User – United States Sportswear Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By End User – United States Sportswear Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By End User – United States Sportswear Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By End User – United States Sportswear Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By End User – United States Sportswear Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By End User – United States Sportswear Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By End User – United States Sportswear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Nike

6.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nike Overview

6.1.3 Nike Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Nike Sportswear Product Description

6.1.5 Nike Recent Developments

6.2 Adidas

6.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

6.2.2 Adidas Overview

6.2.3 Adidas Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Adidas Sportswear Product Description

6.2.5 Adidas Recent Developments

6.3 Puma

6.3.1 Puma Corporation Information

6.3.2 Puma Overview

6.3.3 Puma Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Puma Sportswear Product Description

6.3.5 Puma Recent Developments

6.4 ASICS

6.4.1 ASICS Corporation Information

6.4.2 ASICS Overview

6.4.3 ASICS Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 ASICS Sportswear Product Description

6.4.5 ASICS Recent Developments

6.5 UNDER ARMOUR

6.5.1 UNDER ARMOUR Corporation Information

6.5.2 UNDER ARMOUR Overview

6.5.3 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 UNDER ARMOUR Sportswear Product Description

6.5.5 UNDER ARMOUR Recent Developments

6.6 THE NORTH FACE

6.6.1 THE NORTH FACE Corporation Information

6.6.2 THE NORTH FACE Overview

6.6.3 THE NORTH FACE Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 THE NORTH FACE Sportswear Product Description

6.6.5 THE NORTH FACE Recent Developments

6.7 Columbia

6.7.1 Columbia Corporation Information

6.7.2 Columbia Overview

6.7.3 Columbia Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Columbia Sportswear Product Description

6.7.5 Columbia Recent Developments

6.8 Patagonia

6.8.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

6.8.2 Patagonia Overview

6.8.3 Patagonia Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Patagonia Sportswear Product Description

6.8.5 Patagonia Recent Developments

6.9 Marmot

6.9.1 Marmot Corporation Information

6.9.2 Marmot Overview

6.9.3 Marmot Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Marmot Sportswear Product Description

6.9.5 Marmot Recent Developments

6.10 Burton

6.10.1 Burton Corporation Information

6.10.2 Burton Overview

6.10.3 Burton Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Burton Sportswear Product Description

6.10.5 Burton Recent Developments

6.11 Volcom

6.11.1 Volcom Corporation Information

6.11.2 Volcom Overview

6.11.3 Volcom Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Volcom Sportswear Product Description

6.11.5 Volcom Recent Developments

6.12 Montbell

6.12.1 Montbell Corporation Information

6.12.2 Montbell Overview

6.12.3 Montbell Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Montbell Sportswear Product Description

6.12.5 Montbell Recent Developments

6.13 Obermeyer

6.13.1 Obermeyer Corporation Information

6.13.2 Obermeyer Overview

6.13.3 Obermeyer Sportswear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Obermeyer Sportswear Product Description

6.13.5 Obermeyer Recent Developments

7 United States Sportswear Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Sportswear Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Sportswear Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Sportswear Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Sportswear Industry Value Chain

9.2 Sportswear Upstream Market

9.3 Sportswear Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Sportswear Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”