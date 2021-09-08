Sports Wooden Flooring Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills

“

The report titled Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Wooden Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Wooden Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Wooden Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Wooden Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Wooden Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Wooden Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Wooden Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Wooden Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Wooden Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Wooden Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Wooden Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mondo Spa, Bauwerk/Boen, Gerflor, Horner, LG Hausys, Forbo, Connor, Dynamik, Aacer Flooring, HANWHA, Robbins, CONICA AG, Responsive, MERRY GROUP

Market Segmentation by Product:

High-grade Wooden Floor

Mid-grade Wooden Floor

Low-grade Wooden Floor



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sports Arena

School Gym

Fitness Centers

Dance Centers

Others



The Sports Wooden Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Wooden Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Wooden Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Wooden Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Wooden Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Wooden Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Wooden Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Wooden Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sports Wooden Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Sports Wooden Flooring Product Overview

1.2 Sports Wooden Flooring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High-grade Wooden Floor

1.2.2 Mid-grade Wooden Floor

1.2.3 Low-grade Wooden Floor

1.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sports Wooden Flooring Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sports Wooden Flooring Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Sports Wooden Flooring Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Wooden Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sports Wooden Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Wooden Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Wooden Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sports Wooden Flooring as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Wooden Flooring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sports Wooden Flooring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Sports Wooden Flooring Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Sports Wooden Flooring by Application

4.1 Sports Wooden Flooring Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sports Arena

4.1.2 School Gym

4.1.3 Fitness Centers

4.1.4 Dance Centers

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Sports Wooden Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Wooden Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Sports Wooden Flooring by Country

5.1 North America Sports Wooden Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Sports Wooden Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Sports Wooden Flooring by Country

6.1 Europe Sports Wooden Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Sports Wooden Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Sports Wooden Flooring by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Wooden Flooring Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Wooden Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Sports Wooden Flooring by Country

8.1 Latin America Sports Wooden Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Sports Wooden Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Sports Wooden Flooring by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Wooden Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Wooden Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Wooden Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Wooden Flooring Business

10.1 Tarkett

10.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tarkett Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tarkett Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development

10.2 Armstrong

10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armstrong Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Armstrong Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Tarkett Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

10.3 Mannington Mills

10.3.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mannington Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mannington Mills Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mannington Mills Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.3.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

10.4 Mondo Spa

10.4.1 Mondo Spa Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mondo Spa Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mondo Spa Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mondo Spa Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.4.5 Mondo Spa Recent Development

10.5 Bauwerk/Boen

10.5.1 Bauwerk/Boen Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bauwerk/Boen Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bauwerk/Boen Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bauwerk/Boen Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.5.5 Bauwerk/Boen Recent Development

10.6 Gerflor

10.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gerflor Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gerflor Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development

10.7 Horner

10.7.1 Horner Corporation Information

10.7.2 Horner Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Horner Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Horner Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.7.5 Horner Recent Development

10.8 LG Hausys

10.8.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

10.8.2 LG Hausys Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 LG Hausys Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 LG Hausys Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.8.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

10.9 Forbo

10.9.1 Forbo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Forbo Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Forbo Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.9.5 Forbo Recent Development

10.10 Connor

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sports Wooden Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Connor Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Connor Recent Development

10.11 Dynamik

10.11.1 Dynamik Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dynamik Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Dynamik Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Dynamik Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.11.5 Dynamik Recent Development

10.12 Aacer Flooring

10.12.1 Aacer Flooring Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aacer Flooring Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Aacer Flooring Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Aacer Flooring Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.12.5 Aacer Flooring Recent Development

10.13 HANWHA

10.13.1 HANWHA Corporation Information

10.13.2 HANWHA Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 HANWHA Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 HANWHA Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.13.5 HANWHA Recent Development

10.14 Robbins

10.14.1 Robbins Corporation Information

10.14.2 Robbins Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Robbins Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Robbins Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.14.5 Robbins Recent Development

10.15 CONICA AG

10.15.1 CONICA AG Corporation Information

10.15.2 CONICA AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 CONICA AG Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 CONICA AG Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.15.5 CONICA AG Recent Development

10.16 Responsive

10.16.1 Responsive Corporation Information

10.16.2 Responsive Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Responsive Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Responsive Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.16.5 Responsive Recent Development

10.17 MERRY GROUP

10.17.1 MERRY GROUP Corporation Information

10.17.2 MERRY GROUP Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 MERRY GROUP Sports Wooden Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 MERRY GROUP Sports Wooden Flooring Products Offered

10.17.5 MERRY GROUP Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sports Wooden Flooring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sports Wooden Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Sports Wooden Flooring Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Sports Wooden Flooring Distributors

12.3 Sports Wooden Flooring Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”