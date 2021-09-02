Sports Underwear Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Under Armour, Decathlon, Jockey

“

The report titled Global Sports Underwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Underwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Underwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Underwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Underwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Underwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3542821/global-and-japan-sports-underwear-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Underwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Underwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Underwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Underwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Underwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Underwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Under Armour, Decathlon, Jockey, ExOfficio, Nice Laundry, Adidas, Rhone, Lululemon, Icebreaker, Nike, SAXX, Neleus, Reebok, BALEAF SPORTS, New Balance, 2(X)IST, L Brands

Market Segmentation by Product:

Boxer Briefs

Sports Bras

Boyleg Briefs

Tap Pants

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Male

Female

Kid



The Sports Underwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Underwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Underwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Underwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Underwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Underwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Underwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Underwear market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3542821/global-and-japan-sports-underwear-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Underwear Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Boxer Briefs

1.2.3 Sports Bras

1.2.4 Boyleg Briefs

1.2.5 Tap Pants

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Male

1.3.3 Female

1.3.4 Kid

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Sports Underwear, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Sports Underwear Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Sports Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Sports Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Sports Underwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Sports Underwear Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sports Underwear Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Sports Underwear Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Sports Underwear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Sports Underwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Underwear Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Sports Underwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Sports Underwear Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Sports Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sports Underwear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports Underwear Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Underwear Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Sports Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sports Underwear Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Sports Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Sports Underwear Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Sports Underwear Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sports Underwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Sports Underwear Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Sports Underwear Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Sports Underwear Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Sports Underwear Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Sports Underwear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Sports Underwear Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Sports Underwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Sports Underwear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Sports Underwear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Sports Underwear Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Sports Underwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Sports Underwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Under Armour

12.1.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

12.1.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Under Armour Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Under Armour Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.1.5 Under Armour Recent Development

12.2 Decathlon

12.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Decathlon Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Decathlon Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Decathlon Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.2.5 Decathlon Recent Development

12.3 Jockey

12.3.1 Jockey Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jockey Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Jockey Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Jockey Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.3.5 Jockey Recent Development

12.4 ExOfficio

12.4.1 ExOfficio Corporation Information

12.4.2 ExOfficio Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ExOfficio Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ExOfficio Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.4.5 ExOfficio Recent Development

12.5 Nice Laundry

12.5.1 Nice Laundry Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nice Laundry Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nice Laundry Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nice Laundry Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.5.5 Nice Laundry Recent Development

12.6 Adidas

12.6.1 Adidas Corporation Information

12.6.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Adidas Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Adidas Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.6.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.7 Rhone

12.7.1 Rhone Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rhone Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Rhone Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rhone Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.7.5 Rhone Recent Development

12.8 Lululemon

12.8.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lululemon Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Lululemon Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lululemon Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.8.5 Lululemon Recent Development

12.9 Icebreaker

12.9.1 Icebreaker Corporation Information

12.9.2 Icebreaker Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Icebreaker Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Icebreaker Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.9.5 Icebreaker Recent Development

12.10 Nike

12.10.1 Nike Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nike Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nike Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.10.5 Nike Recent Development

12.11 Under Armour

12.11.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

12.11.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Under Armour Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Under Armour Sports Underwear Products Offered

12.11.5 Under Armour Recent Development

12.12 Neleus

12.12.1 Neleus Corporation Information

12.12.2 Neleus Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Neleus Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Neleus Products Offered

12.12.5 Neleus Recent Development

12.13 Reebok

12.13.1 Reebok Corporation Information

12.13.2 Reebok Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Reebok Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Reebok Products Offered

12.13.5 Reebok Recent Development

12.14 BALEAF SPORTS

12.14.1 BALEAF SPORTS Corporation Information

12.14.2 BALEAF SPORTS Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 BALEAF SPORTS Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 BALEAF SPORTS Products Offered

12.14.5 BALEAF SPORTS Recent Development

12.15 New Balance

12.15.1 New Balance Corporation Information

12.15.2 New Balance Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 New Balance Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 New Balance Products Offered

12.15.5 New Balance Recent Development

12.16 2(X)IST

12.16.1 2(X)IST Corporation Information

12.16.2 2(X)IST Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 2(X)IST Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 2(X)IST Products Offered

12.16.5 2(X)IST Recent Development

12.17 L Brands

12.17.1 L Brands Corporation Information

12.17.2 L Brands Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 L Brands Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 L Brands Products Offered

12.17.5 L Brands Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Sports Underwear Industry Trends

13.2 Sports Underwear Market Drivers

13.3 Sports Underwear Market Challenges

13.4 Sports Underwear Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sports Underwear Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3542821/global-and-japan-sports-underwear-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”