Sports Underwear Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Under Armour, Decathlon, Jockey

The report titled Global Sports Underwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Underwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Underwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Underwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Underwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Underwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Underwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Underwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Underwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Underwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Underwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Underwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Under Armour, Decathlon, Jockey, ExOfficio, Nice Laundry, Adidas, Rhone, Lululemon, Icebreaker, Nike, SAXX, Neleus, Reebok, BALEAF SPORTS, New Balance, 2(X)IST, L Brands
Market Segmentation by Product:
Boxer Briefs
Sports Bras
Boyleg Briefs
Tap Pants
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Male
Female
Kid
The Sports Underwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Underwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Underwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sports Underwear market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Underwear industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sports Underwear market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Underwear market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Underwear market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Underwear Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Boxer Briefs
1.2.3 Sports Bras
1.2.4 Boyleg Briefs
1.2.5 Tap Pants
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Male
1.3.3 Female
1.3.4 Kid
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Sports Underwear, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Sports Underwear Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Sports Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Sports Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Sports Underwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Sports Underwear Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Sports Underwear Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Sports Underwear Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Sports Underwear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Sports Underwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Underwear Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Sports Underwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Sports Underwear Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Sports Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sports Underwear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports Underwear Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Underwear Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Sports Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Sports Underwear Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Sports Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Sports Underwear Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Sports Underwear Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Sports Underwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Sports Underwear Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Sports Underwear Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Sports Underwear Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Sports Underwear Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Sports Underwear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Sports Underwear Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Sports Underwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Sports Underwear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Sports Underwear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Sports Underwear Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Sports Underwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Sports Underwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.12 Neleus
12.12.1 Neleus Corporation Information
12.12.2 Neleus Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Neleus Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Neleus Products Offered
12.12.5 Neleus Recent Development
12.13 Reebok
12.13.1 Reebok Corporation Information
12.13.2 Reebok Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Reebok Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Reebok Products Offered
12.13.5 Reebok Recent Development
12.14 BALEAF SPORTS
12.14.1 BALEAF SPORTS Corporation Information
12.14.2 BALEAF SPORTS Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 BALEAF SPORTS Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 BALEAF SPORTS Products Offered
12.14.5 BALEAF SPORTS Recent Development
12.15 New Balance
12.15.1 New Balance Corporation Information
12.15.2 New Balance Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 New Balance Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 New Balance Products Offered
12.15.5 New Balance Recent Development
12.16 2(X)IST
12.16.1 2(X)IST Corporation Information
12.16.2 2(X)IST Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 2(X)IST Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 2(X)IST Products Offered
12.16.5 2(X)IST Recent Development
12.17 L Brands
12.17.1 L Brands Corporation Information
12.17.2 L Brands Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 L Brands Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 L Brands Products Offered
12.17.5 L Brands Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Sports Underwear Industry Trends
13.2 Sports Underwear Market Drivers
13.3 Sports Underwear Market Challenges
13.4 Sports Underwear Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Sports Underwear Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
