Sports Undershirt Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2022-2028 | Under Armour, Decathlon, Jockey

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Sports Undershirt Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Undershirt report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Undershirt market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Undershirt market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Undershirt market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Undershirt market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Undershirt market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Under Armour, Decathlon, Jockey, ExOfficio, Nice Laundry, Adidas, Rhone, Lululemon, Icebreaker, Nike, SAXX, Neleus, Reebok, BALEAF SPORTS, New Balance, 2(X)IST, L Brands

Market Segmentation by Product:

Boxer Briefs

Sports Bras

Boyleg Briefs

Tap Pants

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Male

Female

Kid



The Sports Undershirt Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Undershirt market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Undershirt market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Sports Undershirt market expansion?

What will be the global Sports Undershirt market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Sports Undershirt market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Sports Undershirt market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Sports Undershirt market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Sports Undershirt market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Sports Undershirt Market Overview

1.1 Sports Undershirt Product Overview

1.2 Sports Undershirt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Boxer Briefs

1.2.2 Sports Bras

1.2.3 Boyleg Briefs

1.2.4 Tap Pants

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Sports Undershirt Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Sports Undershirt Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Sports Undershirt Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Sports Undershirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Sports Undershirt Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Sports Undershirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Sports Undershirt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sports Undershirt Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sports Undershirt Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Sports Undershirt Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Undershirt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sports Undershirt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Undershirt Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Undershirt Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sports Undershirt as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Undershirt Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sports Undershirt Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Sports Undershirt Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Sports Undershirt Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Sports Undershirt Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Sports Undershirt Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Sports Undershirt Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Sports Undershirt Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Sports Undershirt by Application

4.1 Sports Undershirt Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Male

4.1.2 Female

4.1.3 Kid

4.2 Global Sports Undershirt Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Sports Undershirt Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Sports Undershirt Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Sports Undershirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Sports Undershirt Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Sports Undershirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Undershirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Sports Undershirt by Country

5.1 North America Sports Undershirt Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Sports Undershirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Sports Undershirt by Country

6.1 Europe Sports Undershirt Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Sports Undershirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Sports Undershirt by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Undershirt Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Undershirt Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Sports Undershirt by Country

8.1 Latin America Sports Undershirt Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Sports Undershirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Sports Undershirt by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Undershirt Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Undershirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Undershirt Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Undershirt Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Undershirt Business

10.1 Under Armour

10.1.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

10.1.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Under Armour Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Under Armour Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.1.5 Under Armour Recent Development

10.2 Decathlon

10.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Decathlon Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Decathlon Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Decathlon Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.2.5 Decathlon Recent Development

10.3 Jockey

10.3.1 Jockey Corporation Information

10.3.2 Jockey Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Jockey Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Jockey Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.3.5 Jockey Recent Development

10.4 ExOfficio

10.4.1 ExOfficio Corporation Information

10.4.2 ExOfficio Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ExOfficio Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 ExOfficio Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.4.5 ExOfficio Recent Development

10.5 Nice Laundry

10.5.1 Nice Laundry Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nice Laundry Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nice Laundry Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Nice Laundry Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.5.5 Nice Laundry Recent Development

10.6 Adidas

10.6.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.6.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Adidas Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Adidas Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.6.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.7 Rhone

10.7.1 Rhone Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rhone Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Rhone Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Rhone Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.7.5 Rhone Recent Development

10.8 Lululemon

10.8.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lululemon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Lululemon Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Lululemon Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.8.5 Lululemon Recent Development

10.9 Icebreaker

10.9.1 Icebreaker Corporation Information

10.9.2 Icebreaker Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Icebreaker Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Icebreaker Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.9.5 Icebreaker Recent Development

10.10 Nike

10.10.1 Nike Corporation Information

10.10.2 Nike Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Nike Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Nike Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.10.5 Nike Recent Development

10.11 SAXX

10.11.1 SAXX Corporation Information

10.11.2 SAXX Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 SAXX Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 SAXX Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.11.5 SAXX Recent Development

10.12 Neleus

10.12.1 Neleus Corporation Information

10.12.2 Neleus Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Neleus Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Neleus Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.12.5 Neleus Recent Development

10.13 Reebok

10.13.1 Reebok Corporation Information

10.13.2 Reebok Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Reebok Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Reebok Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.13.5 Reebok Recent Development

10.14 BALEAF SPORTS

10.14.1 BALEAF SPORTS Corporation Information

10.14.2 BALEAF SPORTS Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 BALEAF SPORTS Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 BALEAF SPORTS Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.14.5 BALEAF SPORTS Recent Development

10.15 New Balance

10.15.1 New Balance Corporation Information

10.15.2 New Balance Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 New Balance Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 New Balance Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.15.5 New Balance Recent Development

10.16 2(X)IST

10.16.1 2(X)IST Corporation Information

10.16.2 2(X)IST Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 2(X)IST Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 2(X)IST Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.16.5 2(X)IST Recent Development

10.17 L Brands

10.17.1 L Brands Corporation Information

10.17.2 L Brands Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 L Brands Sports Undershirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 L Brands Sports Undershirt Products Offered

10.17.5 L Brands Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sports Undershirt Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sports Undershirt Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Sports Undershirt Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Sports Undershirt Industry Trends

11.4.2 Sports Undershirt Market Drivers

11.4.3 Sports Undershirt Market Challenges

11.4.4 Sports Undershirt Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Sports Undershirt Distributors

12.3 Sports Undershirt Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”