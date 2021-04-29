Sports Technology Market Trend, Recent Advancements, Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19-Impact, SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP, Oracle

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “COVID-19 Impact on Global Sports Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM, Ericsson, Cisco, Fujitsu, SAP, Oracle, NEC, LG, Sharp, Samsung, Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Sony, Panasonic, Tencent Sports Technology Breakdown Data by Type, Device, Smart Stadium, Esports, Sports Analytics Sports Technology Breakdown Data by Application, Soccer, Baseball, Basketball, Ice Hockey, American Football/Rugby, Tennis, Cricket, Golf, Esports Market Segment by Product Type: Device

Smart Stadium

Esports

Sports Analytics Sports Technology Market Segment by Application: Soccer

Baseball

Basketball

Ice Hockey

American Football/Rugby

Tennis

Cricket

Golf

Esports

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global COVID-19 Impact on Sports Technology market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sports Technology Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Device

1.4.3 Smart Stadium

1.4.4 Esports

1.4.5 Sports Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Technology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Soccer

1.5.3 Baseball

1.5.4 Basketball

1.5.5 Ice Hockey

1.5.6 American Football/Rugby

1.5.7 Tennis

1.5.8 Cricket

1.5.9 Golf

1.5.10 Esports

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sports Technology Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sports Technology Industry

1.6.1.1 Sports Technology Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Sports Technology Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Sports Technology Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Sports Technology Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Sports Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Sports Technology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Sports Technology Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Sports Technology Revenue by Players (2019-2020)

3.2 Sports Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sports Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sports Technology Market

3.5 Key Players Sports Technology Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Sports Technology Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Sports Technology Market Size by Type (2019-2026) 5 Global Sports Technology Market Size by Application (2019-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Sports Technology Market Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Sports Technology Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Sports Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Sports Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Technology Market Forecast (2019-2026)

7.2 Sports Technology Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Sports Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Sports Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Sports Technology Market Forecast (2019-2026)

8.2 Sports Technology Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Sports Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Sports Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Sports Technology Market Forecast (2019-2026)

9.2 Sports Technology Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Sports Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Sports Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Sports Technology Market Forecast (2019-2026)

10.2 Sports Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Sports Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Sports Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Sports Technology Market Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2 Sports Technology Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Sports Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Sports Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Sports Technology Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12.2 Sports Technology Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Sports Technology Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Sports Technology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Sports Technology Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Ericsson

13.2.1 Ericsson Company Details

13.2.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Ericsson Sports Technology Introduction

13.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development

13.3 Cisco

13.3.1 Cisco Company Details

13.3.2 Cisco Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Cisco Sports Technology Introduction

13.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

13.4 Fujitsu

13.4.1 Fujitsu Company Details

13.4.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Fujitsu Sports Technology Introduction

13.4.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.4.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13.5 SAP

13.5.1 SAP Company Details

13.5.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SAP Sports Technology Introduction

13.5.4 SAP Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.5.5 SAP Recent Development

13.6 Oracle

13.6.1 Oracle Company Details

13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Oracle Sports Technology Introduction

13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.7 NEC

13.7.1 NEC Company Details

13.7.2 NEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 NEC Sports Technology Introduction

13.7.4 NEC Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.7.5 NEC Recent Development

13.8 LG

13.8.1 LG Company Details

13.8.2 LG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 LG Sports Technology Introduction

13.8.4 LG Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.8.5 LG Recent Development

13.9 Sharp

13.9.1 Sharp Company Details

13.9.2 Sharp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Sharp Sports Technology Introduction

13.9.4 Sharp Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.9.5 Sharp Recent Development

13.10 Samsung

13.10.1 Samsung Company Details

13.10.2 Samsung Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Samsung Sports Technology Introduction

13.10.4 Samsung Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

13.10.5 Samsung Recent Development

13.11 Apple

10.11.1 Apple Company Details

10.11.2 Apple Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Apple Sports Technology Introduction

10.11.4 Apple Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

10.11.5 Apple Recent Development

13.12 Fitbit

10.12.1 Fitbit Company Details

10.12.2 Fitbit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Fitbit Sports Technology Introduction

10.12.4 Fitbit Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

10.12.5 Fitbit Recent Development

13.13 Garmin

10.13.1 Garmin Company Details

10.13.2 Garmin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Garmin Sports Technology Introduction

10.13.4 Garmin Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

10.13.5 Garmin Recent Development

13.14 Sony

10.14.1 Sony Company Details

10.14.2 Sony Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sony Sports Technology Introduction

10.14.4 Sony Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

10.14.5 Sony Recent Development

13.15 Panasonic

10.15.1 Panasonic Company Details

10.15.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Panasonic Sports Technology Introduction

10.15.4 Panasonic Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

10.15.5 Panasonic Recent Development

13.16 Tencent

10.16.1 Tencent Company Details

10.16.2 Tencent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Tencent Sports Technology Introduction

10.16.4 Tencent Revenue in Sports Technology Business (2019-2020))

10.16.5 Tencent Recent Development 14 Market Dynamics

14.1 Drivers

14.2 Challenges

14.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis 15 Key Findings in This Report

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

