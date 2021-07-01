Sports Socks Market Rapid Growth: Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027| Nike, Inc., adidas, PUMA SE

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Sports Socks market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Sports Socks industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Sports Socks production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Sports Socks market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Sports Socks market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Sports Socks market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Sports Socks market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sports Socks Market Research Report: Nike, Inc., adidas, PUMA SE, ASICS Corporation, New Balance, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Compreesport, Decathlon S.A., Reebok, Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH, FILA, Pacific and Co., FALKE KGaA, X-Bionic, Jack Wolfskin, Salomon

Global Sports Socks Market Segmentation by Product:

Global Sports Socks Market Segmentation by Application:

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Sports Socks industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Sports Socks industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Sports Socks industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Sports Socks industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Sports Socks market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Sports Socks market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Sports Socks market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Sports Socks market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Sports Socks market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Socks Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Material

1.2.1 Global Sports Socks Market Size Growth Rate by Material

1.2.2 Cotton Material

1.2.3 Nylon Material

1.2.4 Polyester Material

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3.1 Global Sports Socks Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel

1.3.2 Specialty Stores

1.3.3 Supermarket

1.3.4 Online Retail

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Socks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sports Socks Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Sports Socks Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Sports Socks, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Sports Socks Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Sports Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Sports Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Sports Socks Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Sports Socks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Sports Socks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Sports Socks Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sports Socks Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Sports Socks Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sports Socks Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Sports Socks Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Sports Socks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Sports Socks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sports Socks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Sports Socks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Socks Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Sports Socks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Sports Socks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Sports Socks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sports Socks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports Socks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Socks Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Material (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Sports Socks Market Size by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sports Socks Sales by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Socks Revenue by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Sports Socks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sports Socks Market Size Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sports Socks Sales Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sports Socks Revenue Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Sports Socks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Sports Socks Market Size by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Sports Socks Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Socks Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Sports Socks Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Sports Socks Market Size Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sports Socks Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sports Socks Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sports Socks Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Material and Distribution Channel

6.1 Japan Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Sports Socks Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Sports Socks Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Sports Socks Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Sports Socks Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Sports Socks Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Sports Socks Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Sports Socks Historic Market Review by Material (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Sports Socks Sales Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Sports Socks Revenue Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Sports Socks Price by Material (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Sports Socks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Sports Socks Sales Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Sports Socks Revenue Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Sports Socks Price Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Sports Socks Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Sports Socks Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Sports Socks Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Sports Socks Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Sports Socks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Sports Socks Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Sports Socks Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Sports Socks Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Sports Socks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Sports Socks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Socks Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Socks Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Sports Socks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Sports Socks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Sports Socks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Sports Socks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Socks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Socks Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Socks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nike, Inc.

12.1.1 Nike, Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nike, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nike, Inc. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nike, Inc. Sports Socks Products Offered

12.1.5 Nike, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 adidas

12.2.1 adidas Corporation Information

12.2.2 adidas Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 adidas Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 adidas Sports Socks Products Offered

12.2.5 adidas Recent Development

12.3 PUMA SE

12.3.1 PUMA SE Corporation Information

12.3.2 PUMA SE Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PUMA SE Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PUMA SE Sports Socks Products Offered

12.3.5 PUMA SE Recent Development

12.4 ASICS Corporation

12.4.1 ASICS Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 ASICS Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ASICS Corporation Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ASICS Corporation Sports Socks Products Offered

12.4.5 ASICS Corporation Recent Development

12.5 New Balance, Inc.

12.5.1 New Balance, Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 New Balance, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 New Balance, Inc. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 New Balance, Inc. Sports Socks Products Offered

12.5.5 New Balance, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Under Armour, Inc.

12.6.1 Under Armour, Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Under Armour, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Under Armour, Inc. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Under Armour, Inc. Sports Socks Products Offered

12.6.5 Under Armour, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Compreesport

12.7.1 Compreesport Corporation Information

12.7.2 Compreesport Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Compreesport Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Compreesport Sports Socks Products Offered

12.7.5 Compreesport Recent Development

12.8 Decathlon S.A.

12.8.1 Decathlon S.A. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Decathlon S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Decathlon S.A. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Decathlon S.A. Sports Socks Products Offered

12.8.5 Decathlon S.A. Recent Development

12.9 Reebok

12.9.1 Reebok Corporation Information

12.9.2 Reebok Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Reebok Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Reebok Sports Socks Products Offered

12.9.5 Reebok Recent Development

12.10 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH

12.10.1 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Sports Socks Products Offered

12.10.5 Strumpfwerk Lindner GmbH Recent Development

12.12 Pacific and Co.

12.12.1 Pacific and Co. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pacific and Co. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Pacific and Co. Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Pacific and Co. Products Offered

12.12.5 Pacific and Co. Recent Development

12.13 FALKE KGaA

12.13.1 FALKE KGaA Corporation Information

12.13.2 FALKE KGaA Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 FALKE KGaA Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 FALKE KGaA Products Offered

12.13.5 FALKE KGaA Recent Development

12.14 X-Bionic

12.14.1 X-Bionic Corporation Information

12.14.2 X-Bionic Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 X-Bionic Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 X-Bionic Products Offered

12.14.5 X-Bionic Recent Development

12.15 Jack Wolfskin

12.15.1 Jack Wolfskin Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jack Wolfskin Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Jack Wolfskin Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jack Wolfskin Products Offered

12.15.5 Jack Wolfskin Recent Development

12.16 Salomon

12.16.1 Salomon Corporation Information

12.16.2 Salomon Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Salomon Sports Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Salomon Products Offered

12.16.5 Salomon Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Sports Socks Industry Trends

13.2 Sports Socks Market Drivers

13.3 Sports Socks Market Challenges

13.4 Sports Socks Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sports Socks Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

