Sports Shorts Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2021-2027 | Nike, Adidas, lululemon

The report titled Global Sports Shorts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Shorts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Shorts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Shorts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Shorts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Shorts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Shorts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Shorts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Shorts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Shorts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Shorts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Shorts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nike, Adidas, lululemon, The north face, Puma, Avia, Prince, Reebok, Jockey, Li Ning, Columbia, Under Armour, Majestic, Oakley, Scott, Hongxing Erke, 361sports

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cotton

Nylon

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Sports Shorts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Shorts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Shorts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Shorts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Shorts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Shorts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Shorts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Shorts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Shorts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Material

1.2.1 Global Sports Shorts Market Size Growth Rate by Material

1.2.2 Cotton

1.2.3 Nylon

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Sports Shorts Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Sports Shorts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Sports Shorts Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Sports Shorts Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Sports Shorts Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Sports Shorts Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Sports Shorts Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Sports Shorts Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Sports Shorts Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Sports Shorts Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Sports Shorts Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Shorts Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Sports Shorts Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Sports Shorts Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Sports Shorts Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Shorts Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Sports Shorts Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Sports Shorts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Sports Shorts Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales by Material

4.1.1 Global Sports Shorts Historical Sales by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Shorts Forecasted Sales by Material (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Sports Shorts Sales Market Share by Material (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Sports Shorts Revenue by Material

4.2.1 Global Sports Shorts Historical Revenue by Material (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Sports Shorts Forecasted Revenue by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Sports Shorts Revenue Market Share by Material (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Sports Shorts Price by Material

4.3.1 Global Sports Shorts Price by Material (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Sports Shorts Price Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sports Shorts Sales by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Global Sports Shorts Historical Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Shorts Forecasted Sales by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sports Shorts Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sports Shorts Revenue by Sales Channel

5.2.1 Global Sports Shorts Historical Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sports Shorts Forecasted Revenue by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sports Shorts Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sports Shorts Price by Sales Channel

5.3.1 Global Sports Shorts Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sports Shorts Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sports Shorts Market Size by Material

6.1.1 North America Sports Shorts Sales by Material (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Sports Shorts Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Sports Shorts Market Size by Sales Channel

6.2.1 North America Sports Shorts Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Sports Shorts Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Sports Shorts Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Sports Shorts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Sports Shorts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Shorts Market Size by Material

7.1.1 Europe Sports Shorts Sales by Material (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Sports Shorts Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Sports Shorts Market Size by Sales Channel

7.2.1 Europe Sports Shorts Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Sports Shorts Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Sports Shorts Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Sports Shorts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Sports Shorts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Shorts Market Size by Material

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sports Shorts Sales by Material (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sports Shorts Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Shorts Market Size by Sales Channel

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Shorts Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Shorts Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Sports Shorts Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sports Shorts Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sports Shorts Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sports Shorts Market Size by Material

9.1.1 Latin America Sports Shorts Sales by Material (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Sports Shorts Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Sports Shorts Market Size by Sales Channel

9.2.1 Latin America Sports Shorts Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Sports Shorts Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Sports Shorts Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Sports Shorts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Sports Shorts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Market Size by Material

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Sales by Material (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Revenue by Material (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Market Size by Sales Channel

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shorts Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nike Overview

11.1.3 Nike Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Nike Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Nike Recent Developments

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.2.2 Adidas Overview

11.2.3 Adidas Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Adidas Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Developments

11.3 lululemon

11.3.1 lululemon Corporation Information

11.3.2 lululemon Overview

11.3.3 lululemon Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 lululemon Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 lululemon Recent Developments

11.4 The north face

11.4.1 The north face Corporation Information

11.4.2 The north face Overview

11.4.3 The north face Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 The north face Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 The north face Recent Developments

11.5 Puma

11.5.1 Puma Corporation Information

11.5.2 Puma Overview

11.5.3 Puma Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Puma Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Puma Recent Developments

11.6 Avia

11.6.1 Avia Corporation Information

11.6.2 Avia Overview

11.6.3 Avia Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Avia Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Avia Recent Developments

11.7 Prince

11.7.1 Prince Corporation Information

11.7.2 Prince Overview

11.7.3 Prince Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Prince Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Prince Recent Developments

11.8 Reebok

11.8.1 Reebok Corporation Information

11.8.2 Reebok Overview

11.8.3 Reebok Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Reebok Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Reebok Recent Developments

11.9 Jockey

11.9.1 Jockey Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jockey Overview

11.9.3 Jockey Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Jockey Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Jockey Recent Developments

11.10 Li Ning

11.10.1 Li Ning Corporation Information

11.10.2 Li Ning Overview

11.10.3 Li Ning Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Li Ning Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Li Ning Recent Developments

11.11 Columbia

11.11.1 Columbia Corporation Information

11.11.2 Columbia Overview

11.11.3 Columbia Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Columbia Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Columbia Recent Developments

11.12 Under Armour

11.12.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.12.2 Under Armour Overview

11.12.3 Under Armour Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Under Armour Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Under Armour Recent Developments

11.13 Majestic

11.13.1 Majestic Corporation Information

11.13.2 Majestic Overview

11.13.3 Majestic Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Majestic Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Majestic Recent Developments

11.14 Oakley

11.14.1 Oakley Corporation Information

11.14.2 Oakley Overview

11.14.3 Oakley Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Oakley Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Oakley Recent Developments

11.15 Scott

11.15.1 Scott Corporation Information

11.15.2 Scott Overview

11.15.3 Scott Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Scott Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Scott Recent Developments

11.16 Hongxing Erke

11.16.1 Hongxing Erke Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hongxing Erke Overview

11.16.3 Hongxing Erke Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Hongxing Erke Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Hongxing Erke Recent Developments

11.17 361sports

11.17.1 361sports Corporation Information

11.17.2 361sports Overview

11.17.3 361sports Sports Shorts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 361sports Sports Shorts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 361sports Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Sports Shorts Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sports Shorts Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Sports Shorts Production Mode & Process

12.4 Sports Shorts Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Sports Shorts Sales Channels

12.4.2 Sports Shorts Distributors

12.5 Sports Shorts Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Sports Shorts Industry Trends

13.2 Sports Shorts Market Drivers

13.3 Sports Shorts Market Challenges

13.4 Sports Shorts Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Sports Shorts Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

