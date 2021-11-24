Sports Shoes Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Nike, Adidas Group, Puma

“

The report titled Global Sports Shoes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Shoes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Shoes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Shoes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Shoes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Shoes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Shoes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Shoes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Shoes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Shoes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Shoes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Shoes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nike, Adidas Group, Puma, New Balance, Asics, Sketcher, K-Swiss, MIZUNO, KAPPA, Merrell, Vibram, LI-NING, ANTA, XTEP, 361°, PEAK, Under Armour, BasicNet

Market Segmentation by Product:

Athleisure Shoes

Running Shoes

Basketball Shoes

Soccer Cleats

Gym and Training

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Men

Women

Children



The Sports Shoes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Shoes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Shoes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Shoes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Shoes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Shoes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Shoes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Shoes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Shoes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Athleisure Shoes

1.2.3 Running Shoes

1.2.4 Basketball Shoes

1.2.5 Soccer Cleats

1.2.6 Gym and Training

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sports Shoes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Sports Shoes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Sports Shoes Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Sports Shoes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Sports Shoes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Sports Shoes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Sports Shoes Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Sports Shoes by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sports Shoes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Sports Shoes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sports Shoes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Sports Shoes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Sports Shoes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Sports Shoes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Sports Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Sports Shoes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Sports Shoes Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Shoes Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Nike

4.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

4.1.2 Nike Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Nike Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.1.4 Nike Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Nike Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Nike Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Nike Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Nike Sports Shoes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Nike Recent Development

4.2 Adidas Group

4.2.1 Adidas Group Corporation Information

4.2.2 Adidas Group Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Adidas Group Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.2.4 Adidas Group Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Adidas Group Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Adidas Group Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Adidas Group Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Adidas Group Sports Shoes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Adidas Group Recent Development

4.3 Puma

4.3.1 Puma Corporation Information

4.3.2 Puma Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Puma Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.3.4 Puma Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Puma Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Puma Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Puma Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Puma Sports Shoes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Puma Recent Development

4.4 New Balance

4.4.1 New Balance Corporation Information

4.4.2 New Balance Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 New Balance Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.4.4 New Balance Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 New Balance Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.4.6 New Balance Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.4.7 New Balance Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 New Balance Sports Shoes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 New Balance Recent Development

4.5 Asics

4.5.1 Asics Corporation Information

4.5.2 Asics Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Asics Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.5.4 Asics Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Asics Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Asics Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Asics Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Asics Sports Shoes Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Asics Recent Development

4.6 Sketcher

4.6.1 Sketcher Corporation Information

4.6.2 Sketcher Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Sketcher Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.6.4 Sketcher Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Sketcher Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Sketcher Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Sketcher Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Sketcher Recent Development

4.7 K-Swiss

4.7.1 K-Swiss Corporation Information

4.7.2 K-Swiss Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 K-Swiss Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.7.4 K-Swiss Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 K-Swiss Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.7.6 K-Swiss Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.7.7 K-Swiss Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 K-Swiss Recent Development

4.8 MIZUNO

4.8.1 MIZUNO Corporation Information

4.8.2 MIZUNO Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 MIZUNO Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.8.4 MIZUNO Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 MIZUNO Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.8.6 MIZUNO Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.8.7 MIZUNO Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 MIZUNO Recent Development

4.9 KAPPA

4.9.1 KAPPA Corporation Information

4.9.2 KAPPA Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 KAPPA Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.9.4 KAPPA Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 KAPPA Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.9.6 KAPPA Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.9.7 KAPPA Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 KAPPA Recent Development

4.10 Merrell

4.10.1 Merrell Corporation Information

4.10.2 Merrell Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Merrell Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.10.4 Merrell Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Merrell Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Merrell Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Merrell Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Merrell Recent Development

4.11 Vibram

4.11.1 Vibram Corporation Information

4.11.2 Vibram Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Vibram Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.11.4 Vibram Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Vibram Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Vibram Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Vibram Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Vibram Recent Development

4.12 LI-NING

4.12.1 LI-NING Corporation Information

4.12.2 LI-NING Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 LI-NING Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.12.4 LI-NING Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 LI-NING Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.12.6 LI-NING Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.12.7 LI-NING Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 LI-NING Recent Development

4.13 ANTA

4.13.1 ANTA Corporation Information

4.13.2 ANTA Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 ANTA Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.13.4 ANTA Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 ANTA Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.13.6 ANTA Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.13.7 ANTA Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 ANTA Recent Development

4.14 XTEP

4.14.1 XTEP Corporation Information

4.14.2 XTEP Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 XTEP Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.14.4 XTEP Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 XTEP Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.14.6 XTEP Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.14.7 XTEP Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 XTEP Recent Development

4.15 361°

4.15.1 361° Corporation Information

4.15.2 361° Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 361° Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.15.4 361° Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 361° Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.15.6 361° Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.15.7 361° Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 361° Recent Development

4.16 PEAK

4.16.1 PEAK Corporation Information

4.16.2 PEAK Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 PEAK Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.16.4 PEAK Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 PEAK Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.16.6 PEAK Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.16.7 PEAK Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 PEAK Recent Development

4.17 Under Armour

4.17.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

4.17.2 Under Armour Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Under Armour Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.17.4 Under Armour Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Under Armour Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Under Armour Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Under Armour Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Under Armour Recent Development

4.18 BasicNet

4.18.1 BasicNet Corporation Information

4.18.2 BasicNet Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 BasicNet Sports Shoes Products Offered

4.18.4 BasicNet Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 BasicNet Sports Shoes Revenue by Product

4.18.6 BasicNet Sports Shoes Revenue by Application

4.18.7 BasicNet Sports Shoes Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 BasicNet Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Shoes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Sports Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sports Shoes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Sports Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Sports Shoes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sports Shoes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sports Shoes Sales by Type

7.4 North America Sports Shoes Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Sports Shoes Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Sports Shoes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Sports Shoes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Sports Shoes Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Sports Shoes Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Sports Shoes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sports Shoes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sports Shoes Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Sports Shoes Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Sports Shoes Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sports Shoes Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Sports Shoes Clients Analysis

12.4 Sports Shoes Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Sports Shoes Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Sports Shoes Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Sports Shoes Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Sports Shoes Market Drivers

13.2 Sports Shoes Market Opportunities

13.3 Sports Shoes Market Challenges

13.4 Sports Shoes Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

