Sports Shoes Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Nike, Adidas Group, Puma

The report titled Global Sports Shoes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Shoes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Shoes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Shoes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Shoes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Shoes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Shoes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Shoes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Shoes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Shoes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Shoes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Shoes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nike, Adidas Group, Puma, New Balance, Asics, Sketcher, K-Swiss, MIZUNO, KAPPA, Merrell, Vibram, LI-NING, ANTA, XTEP, 361°, PEAK, Under Armour, BasicNet

Market Segmentation by Product:

Athleisure Shoes

Running Shoes

Basketball Shoes

Soccer Cleats

Gym and Training

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Men

Women

Children



The Sports Shoes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Shoes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Shoes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Shoes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Shoes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Shoes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Shoes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Shoes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Shoes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Athleisure Shoes

1.2.3 Running Shoes

1.2.4 Basketball Shoes

1.2.5 Soccer Cleats

1.2.6 Gym and Training

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sports Shoes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Sports Shoes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Sports Shoes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Sports Shoes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Sports Shoes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Sports Shoes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Sports Shoes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Sports Shoes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sports Shoes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Sports Shoes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Sports Shoes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Sports Shoes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Shoes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Sports Shoes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Sports Shoes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Sports Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sports Shoes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sports Shoes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sports Shoes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Sports Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sports Shoes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Sports Shoes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Sports Shoes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Sports Shoes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Sports Shoes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sports Shoes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sports Shoes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Sports Shoes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Sports Shoes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Sports Shoes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Sports Shoes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Sports Shoes Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Sports Shoes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Sports Shoes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Sports Shoes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Sports Shoes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Sports Shoes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Sports Shoes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Sports Shoes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Sports Shoes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Sports Shoes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Sports Shoes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Sports Shoes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Sports Shoes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Sports Shoes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Sports Shoes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Sports Shoes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Sports Shoes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Shoes Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Shoes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Sports Shoes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Sports Shoes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Sports Shoes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Sports Shoes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Shoes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nike

12.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nike Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nike Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.1.5 Nike Recent Development

12.2 Adidas Group

12.2.1 Adidas Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Adidas Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Adidas Group Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Adidas Group Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.2.5 Adidas Group Recent Development

12.3 Puma

12.3.1 Puma Corporation Information

12.3.2 Puma Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Puma Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Puma Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.3.5 Puma Recent Development

12.4 New Balance

12.4.1 New Balance Corporation Information

12.4.2 New Balance Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 New Balance Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 New Balance Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.4.5 New Balance Recent Development

12.5 Asics

12.5.1 Asics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Asics Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Asics Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Asics Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.5.5 Asics Recent Development

12.6 Sketcher

12.6.1 Sketcher Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sketcher Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sketcher Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sketcher Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.6.5 Sketcher Recent Development

12.7 K-Swiss

12.7.1 K-Swiss Corporation Information

12.7.2 K-Swiss Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 K-Swiss Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 K-Swiss Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.7.5 K-Swiss Recent Development

12.8 MIZUNO

12.8.1 MIZUNO Corporation Information

12.8.2 MIZUNO Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MIZUNO Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MIZUNO Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.8.5 MIZUNO Recent Development

12.9 KAPPA

12.9.1 KAPPA Corporation Information

12.9.2 KAPPA Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 KAPPA Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KAPPA Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.9.5 KAPPA Recent Development

12.10 Merrell

12.10.1 Merrell Corporation Information

12.10.2 Merrell Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Merrell Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Merrell Sports Shoes Products Offered

12.10.5 Merrell Recent Development

12.12 LI-NING

12.12.1 LI-NING Corporation Information

12.12.2 LI-NING Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 LI-NING Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 LI-NING Products Offered

12.12.5 LI-NING Recent Development

12.13 ANTA

12.13.1 ANTA Corporation Information

12.13.2 ANTA Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 ANTA Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 ANTA Products Offered

12.13.5 ANTA Recent Development

12.14 XTEP

12.14.1 XTEP Corporation Information

12.14.2 XTEP Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 XTEP Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 XTEP Products Offered

12.14.5 XTEP Recent Development

12.15 361°

12.15.1 361° Corporation Information

12.15.2 361° Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 361° Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 361° Products Offered

12.15.5 361° Recent Development

12.16 PEAK

12.16.1 PEAK Corporation Information

12.16.2 PEAK Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 PEAK Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 PEAK Products Offered

12.16.5 PEAK Recent Development

12.17 Under Armour

12.17.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

12.17.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Under Armour Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Under Armour Products Offered

12.17.5 Under Armour Recent Development

12.18 BasicNet

12.18.1 BasicNet Corporation Information

12.18.2 BasicNet Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 BasicNet Sports Shoes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 BasicNet Products Offered

12.18.5 BasicNet Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Sports Shoes Industry Trends

13.2 Sports Shoes Market Drivers

13.3 Sports Shoes Market Challenges

13.4 Sports Shoes Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Sports Shoes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

