Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size, Trends, Emerging Industry Trends And Forecast By Players and Types By 2027 | Red Bull, Monster Beverage, Glanbia Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Red Bull, Monster Beverage, Glanbia Group, GNC Holdings, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Clif Bar, Coca- Cola, Glanbia, PepsiCo
Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Protein Powders
Energy Bars
Sports & Energy Drinks
Other
Market Segment by Application:
|
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements market
TOC
1 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Overview
1.1 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Overview
1.2 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Protein Powders
1.2.2 Energy Bars
1.2.3 Sports & Energy Drinks
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements by Application
4.1 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Segment by Application
4.1.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
4.1.2 Specialist Retailers
4.1.3 Online Retailers
4.2 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements by Application
4.5.2 Europe Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements by Application 5 North America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Business
10.1 Red Bull
10.1.1 Red Bull Corporation Information
10.1.2 Red Bull Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Red Bull Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Red Bull Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Products Offered
10.1.5 Red Bull Recent Developments
10.2 Monster Beverage
10.2.1 Monster Beverage Corporation Information
10.2.2 Monster Beverage Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Monster Beverage Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Red Bull Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Products Offered
10.2.5 Monster Beverage Recent Developments
10.3 Glanbia Group
10.3.1 Glanbia Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Glanbia Group Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Glanbia Group Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Glanbia Group Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Products Offered
10.3.5 Glanbia Group Recent Developments
10.4 GNC Holdings
10.4.1 GNC Holdings Corporation Information
10.4.2 GNC Holdings Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 GNC Holdings Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 GNC Holdings Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Products Offered
10.4.5 GNC Holdings Recent Developments
10.5 Abbott Laboratories
10.5.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information
10.5.2 Abbott Laboratories Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Abbott Laboratories Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Products Offered
10.5.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments
10.6 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
10.6.1 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Corporation Information
10.6.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Products Offered
10.6.5 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Recent Developments
10.7 Clif Bar
10.7.1 Clif Bar Corporation Information
10.7.2 Clif Bar Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Clif Bar Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Clif Bar Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Products Offered
10.7.5 Clif Bar Recent Developments
10.8 Coca- Cola
10.8.1 Coca- Cola Corporation Information
10.8.2 Coca- Cola Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Coca- Cola Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Coca- Cola Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Products Offered
10.8.5 Coca- Cola Recent Developments
10.9 Glanbia
10.9.1 Glanbia Corporation Information
10.9.2 Glanbia Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Glanbia Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Glanbia Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Products Offered
10.9.5 Glanbia Recent Developments
10.10 PepsiCo
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 PepsiCo Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments 11 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Industry Trends
11.4.2 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Drivers
11.4.3 Sports Nutrition & Fitness Supplements Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
