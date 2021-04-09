Sports Luggage Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027| Adidas, Nike, Under Armour

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Sports Luggage Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Sports Luggage market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Sports Luggage market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Sports Luggage market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sports Luggage Market Research Report: Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, VFC, Yonex, ASICS America, PUMA, Slazenger, Babolat, Wilson Sporting Goods, Bauer Hockey, Dunlop Sport, Prince Global Sports, Grays of Cambridge, Head N.V, Kookaburra Sport, STX, Tecnifibre

Global Sports Luggage Market by Type: Golf Luggage, Ball Sports Luggage, Racket Sports Luggage, Hockey Luggage, Cricket Luggage, Others

Global Sports Luggage Market by Application: Professional Users, Recreational Users

The research report provides analysis based on the global Sports Luggage market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Sports Luggage market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Sports Luggage market?

What will be the size of the global Sports Luggage market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Sports Luggage market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Sports Luggage market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Sports Luggage market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Luggage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Golf Luggage

1.2.3 Ball Sports Luggage

1.2.4 Racket Sports Luggage

1.2.5 Hockey Luggage

1.2.6 Cricket Luggage

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Luggage Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Professional Users

1.3.3 Recreational Users

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Sports Luggage Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Sports Luggage Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Sports Luggage Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sports Luggage Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Sports Luggage Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Sports Luggage Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sports Luggage Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Sports Luggage Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Sports Luggage Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Sports Luggage Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Sports Luggage Industry Trends

2.5.1 Sports Luggage Market Trends

2.5.2 Sports Luggage Market Drivers

2.5.3 Sports Luggage Market Challenges

2.5.4 Sports Luggage Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sports Luggage Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Sports Luggage Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sports Luggage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Luggage Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Luggage by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sports Luggage Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Sports Luggage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Sports Luggage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Sports Luggage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sports Luggage as of 2020)

3.4 Global Sports Luggage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Sports Luggage Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Luggage Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Sports Luggage Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Sports Luggage Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sports Luggage Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sports Luggage Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Luggage Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Sports Luggage Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sports Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sports Luggage Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sports Luggage Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Sports Luggage Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Sports Luggage Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sports Luggage Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Sports Luggage Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Luggage Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Sports Luggage Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sports Luggage Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sports Luggage Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sports Luggage Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Sports Luggage Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sports Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Sports Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Sports Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Sports Luggage Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Sports Luggage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Sports Luggage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Sports Luggage Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Sports Luggage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Sports Luggage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Sports Luggage Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Sports Luggage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Sports Luggage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Sports Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Sports Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Sports Luggage Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Sports Luggage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Sports Luggage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Sports Luggage Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Sports Luggage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Sports Luggage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Sports Luggage Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Sports Luggage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Sports Luggage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sports Luggage Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sports Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Sports Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Sports Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Sports Luggage Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Sports Luggage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Sports Luggage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Sports Luggage Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Sports Luggage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Sports Luggage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Sports Luggage Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Sports Luggage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Sports Luggage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Luggage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Adidas

11.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.1.2 Adidas Overview

11.1.3 Adidas Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Adidas Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.1.5 Adidas Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Adidas Recent Developments

11.2 Nike

11.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nike Overview

11.2.3 Nike Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Nike Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.2.5 Nike Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Nike Recent Developments

11.3 Under Armour

11.3.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.3.2 Under Armour Overview

11.3.3 Under Armour Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Under Armour Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.3.5 Under Armour Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Under Armour Recent Developments

11.4 VFC

11.4.1 VFC Corporation Information

11.4.2 VFC Overview

11.4.3 VFC Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 VFC Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.4.5 VFC Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 VFC Recent Developments

11.5 Yonex

11.5.1 Yonex Corporation Information

11.5.2 Yonex Overview

11.5.3 Yonex Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Yonex Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.5.5 Yonex Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Yonex Recent Developments

11.6 ASICS America

11.6.1 ASICS America Corporation Information

11.6.2 ASICS America Overview

11.6.3 ASICS America Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 ASICS America Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.6.5 ASICS America Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 ASICS America Recent Developments

11.7 PUMA

11.7.1 PUMA Corporation Information

11.7.2 PUMA Overview

11.7.3 PUMA Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 PUMA Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.7.5 PUMA Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 PUMA Recent Developments

11.8 Slazenger

11.8.1 Slazenger Corporation Information

11.8.2 Slazenger Overview

11.8.3 Slazenger Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Slazenger Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.8.5 Slazenger Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Slazenger Recent Developments

11.9 Babolat

11.9.1 Babolat Corporation Information

11.9.2 Babolat Overview

11.9.3 Babolat Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Babolat Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.9.5 Babolat Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Babolat Recent Developments

11.10 Wilson Sporting Goods

11.10.1 Wilson Sporting Goods Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wilson Sporting Goods Overview

11.10.3 Wilson Sporting Goods Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Wilson Sporting Goods Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.10.5 Wilson Sporting Goods Sports Luggage SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Wilson Sporting Goods Recent Developments

11.11 Bauer Hockey

11.11.1 Bauer Hockey Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bauer Hockey Overview

11.11.3 Bauer Hockey Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Bauer Hockey Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.11.5 Bauer Hockey Recent Developments

11.12 Dunlop Sport

11.12.1 Dunlop Sport Corporation Information

11.12.2 Dunlop Sport Overview

11.12.3 Dunlop Sport Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Dunlop Sport Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.12.5 Dunlop Sport Recent Developments

11.13 Prince Global Sports

11.13.1 Prince Global Sports Corporation Information

11.13.2 Prince Global Sports Overview

11.13.3 Prince Global Sports Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Prince Global Sports Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.13.5 Prince Global Sports Recent Developments

11.14 Grays of Cambridge

11.14.1 Grays of Cambridge Corporation Information

11.14.2 Grays of Cambridge Overview

11.14.3 Grays of Cambridge Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Grays of Cambridge Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.14.5 Grays of Cambridge Recent Developments

11.15 Head N.V

11.15.1 Head N.V Corporation Information

11.15.2 Head N.V Overview

11.15.3 Head N.V Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Head N.V Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.15.5 Head N.V Recent Developments

11.16 Kookaburra Sport

11.16.1 Kookaburra Sport Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kookaburra Sport Overview

11.16.3 Kookaburra Sport Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Kookaburra Sport Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.16.5 Kookaburra Sport Recent Developments

11.17 STX

11.17.1 STX Corporation Information

11.17.2 STX Overview

11.17.3 STX Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 STX Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.17.5 STX Recent Developments

11.18 Tecnifibre

11.18.1 Tecnifibre Corporation Information

11.18.2 Tecnifibre Overview

11.18.3 Tecnifibre Sports Luggage Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Tecnifibre Sports Luggage Products and Services

11.18.5 Tecnifibre Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Sports Luggage Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sports Luggage Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Sports Luggage Production Mode & Process

12.4 Sports Luggage Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Sports Luggage Sales Channels

12.4.2 Sports Luggage Distributors

12.5 Sports Luggage Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.