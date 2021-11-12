Sports Footwear Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2027 | Adidas, Nike, New Balance

“

The report titled Global Sports Footwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Footwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Footwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Footwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Footwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Footwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Footwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Footwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Footwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Footwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Footwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Footwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Under Armour, ASICS, MIZUNO, Puma, Li-Ning, Skechers, ANTA, 361°, Peak Sport Products, Xtep, Basicnet

Market Segmentation by Product: Athleisure Shoes

Running Shoes

Court Game Shoes

Cleats Shoes

Gym and Training Shoes

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Men

Women

Children



The Sports Footwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Footwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Footwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Footwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Footwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Footwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Footwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Footwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Footwear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Sports Footwear Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Sports Footwear Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Sports Footwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Sports Footwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Sports Footwear Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Footwear Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Sports Footwear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Sports Footwear Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Sports Footwear Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Sports Footwear Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Footwear Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Sports Footwear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Footwear Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Sports Footwear Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Footwear Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Athleisure Shoes

4.1.3 Running Shoes

4.1.4 Court Game Shoes

4.1.5 Cleats Shoes

4.1.6 Gym and Training Shoes

4.1.7 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Sports Footwear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Men

5.1.3 Women

5.1.4 Children

5.2 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Sports Footwear Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Adidas

6.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

6.1.2 Adidas Overview

6.1.3 Adidas Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Adidas Sports Footwear Product Description

6.1.5 Adidas Recent Developments

6.2 Nike

6.2.1 Nike Corporation Information

6.2.2 Nike Overview

6.2.3 Nike Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Nike Sports Footwear Product Description

6.2.5 Nike Recent Developments

6.3 New Balance

6.3.1 New Balance Corporation Information

6.3.2 New Balance Overview

6.3.3 New Balance Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 New Balance Sports Footwear Product Description

6.3.5 New Balance Recent Developments

6.4 Under Armour

6.4.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

6.4.2 Under Armour Overview

6.4.3 Under Armour Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Under Armour Sports Footwear Product Description

6.4.5 Under Armour Recent Developments

6.5 ASICS

6.5.1 ASICS Corporation Information

6.5.2 ASICS Overview

6.5.3 ASICS Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 ASICS Sports Footwear Product Description

6.5.5 ASICS Recent Developments

6.6 MIZUNO

6.6.1 MIZUNO Corporation Information

6.6.2 MIZUNO Overview

6.6.3 MIZUNO Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 MIZUNO Sports Footwear Product Description

6.6.5 MIZUNO Recent Developments

6.7 Puma

6.7.1 Puma Corporation Information

6.7.2 Puma Overview

6.7.3 Puma Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Puma Sports Footwear Product Description

6.7.5 Puma Recent Developments

6.8 Li-Ning

6.8.1 Li-Ning Corporation Information

6.8.2 Li-Ning Overview

6.8.3 Li-Ning Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Li-Ning Sports Footwear Product Description

6.8.5 Li-Ning Recent Developments

6.9 Skechers

6.9.1 Skechers Corporation Information

6.9.2 Skechers Overview

6.9.3 Skechers Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Skechers Sports Footwear Product Description

6.9.5 Skechers Recent Developments

6.10 ANTA

6.10.1 ANTA Corporation Information

6.10.2 ANTA Overview

6.10.3 ANTA Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 ANTA Sports Footwear Product Description

6.10.5 ANTA Recent Developments

6.11 361°

6.11.1 361° Corporation Information

6.11.2 361° Overview

6.11.3 361° Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 361° Sports Footwear Product Description

6.11.5 361° Recent Developments

6.12 Peak Sport Products

6.12.1 Peak Sport Products Corporation Information

6.12.2 Peak Sport Products Overview

6.12.3 Peak Sport Products Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Peak Sport Products Sports Footwear Product Description

6.12.5 Peak Sport Products Recent Developments

6.13 Xtep

6.13.1 Xtep Corporation Information

6.13.2 Xtep Overview

6.13.3 Xtep Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Xtep Sports Footwear Product Description

6.13.5 Xtep Recent Developments

6.14 Basicnet

6.14.1 Basicnet Corporation Information

6.14.2 Basicnet Overview

6.14.3 Basicnet Sports Footwear Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Basicnet Sports Footwear Product Description

6.14.5 Basicnet Recent Developments

7 United States Sports Footwear Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Sports Footwear Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Sports Footwear Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Sports Footwear Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Sports Footwear Industry Value Chain

9.2 Sports Footwear Upstream Market

9.3 Sports Footwear Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Sports Footwear Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”