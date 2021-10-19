Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027 | Nike, Adidas, Reebok International

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Sports Equipment and Accessories Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Equipment and Accessories report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nike, Adidas, Reebok International, Puma, Under Armour, V.F. Corporation, Everlast worldwide, Wilson Sporting Goods, New Balance, Fila

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sports Equipment

Accessories

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sport shop

Department and discount stores

Online retail

Others



The Sports Equipment and Accessories Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports Equipment and Accessories

1.2 Sports Equipment and Accessories Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sports Equipment

1.2.3 Accessories

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Sports Equipment and Accessories Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Sport shop

1.3.3 Department and discount stores

1.3.4 Online retail

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Sports Equipment and Accessories Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Sports Equipment and Accessories Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Sports Equipment and Accessories Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Production

3.4.1 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Production

3.5.1 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Sports Equipment and Accessories Production

3.6.1 China Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Sports Equipment and Accessories Production

3.7.1 Japan Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nike

7.1.1 Nike Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nike Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nike Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nike Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nike Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Adidas

7.2.1 Adidas Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.2.2 Adidas Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Adidas Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Adidas Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Adidas Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Reebok International

7.3.1 Reebok International Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.3.2 Reebok International Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Reebok International Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Reebok International Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Reebok International Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Puma

7.4.1 Puma Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.4.2 Puma Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Puma Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Puma Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Puma Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Under Armour

7.5.1 Under Armour Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.5.2 Under Armour Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Under Armour Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Under Armour Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Under Armour Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 V.F. Corporation

7.6.1 V.F. Corporation Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.6.2 V.F. Corporation Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.6.3 V.F. Corporation Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 V.F. Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 V.F. Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Everlast worldwide

7.7.1 Everlast worldwide Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.7.2 Everlast worldwide Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Everlast worldwide Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Everlast worldwide Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Everlast worldwide Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Wilson Sporting Goods

7.8.1 Wilson Sporting Goods Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.8.2 Wilson Sporting Goods Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Wilson Sporting Goods Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Wilson Sporting Goods Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Wilson Sporting Goods Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 New Balance

7.9.1 New Balance Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.9.2 New Balance Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.9.3 New Balance Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 New Balance Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 New Balance Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Fila

7.10.1 Fila Sports Equipment and Accessories Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fila Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Fila Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Fila Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Fila Recent Developments/Updates

8 Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sports Equipment and Accessories Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sports Equipment and Accessories

8.4 Sports Equipment and Accessories Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sports Equipment and Accessories Distributors List

9.3 Sports Equipment and Accessories Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Sports Equipment and Accessories Industry Trends

10.2 Sports Equipment and Accessories Growth Drivers

10.3 Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Challenges

10.4 Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sports Equipment and Accessories by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Sports Equipment and Accessories Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Sports Equipment and Accessories

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sports Equipment and Accessories by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sports Equipment and Accessories by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sports Equipment and Accessories by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sports Equipment and Accessories by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sports Equipment and Accessories by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sports Equipment and Accessories by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sports Equipment and Accessories by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sports Equipment and Accessories by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

