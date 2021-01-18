Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2027 | Nike, Adidas, Reebok International

“

The report titled Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Equipment and Accessories report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Equipment and Accessories report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nike, Adidas, Reebok International, Puma, Under Armour, V.F. Corporation, Everlast worldwide, Wilson Sporting Goods, New Balance, Fila

Market Segmentation by Product: Sports Equipment

Accessories

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Sport shop

Department and discount stores

Online retail

Others



The Sports Equipment and Accessories Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Equipment and Accessories market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Equipment and Accessories industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Equipment and Accessories market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sports Equipment

1.2.3 Accessories

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Sport shop

1.3.3 Department and discount stores

1.3.4 Online retail

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Sports Equipment and Accessories Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Sports Equipment and Accessories Market

2.4 Key Trends for Sports Equipment and Accessories Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Sports Equipment and Accessories Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Sports Equipment and Accessories Production by Regions

4.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Sports Equipment and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Sports Equipment and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Sports Equipment and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Sports Equipment and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Sports Equipment and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Sports Equipment and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Sports Equipment and Accessories Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Sports Equipment and Accessories Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Sports Equipment and Accessories Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Nike

8.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

8.1.2 Nike Overview

8.1.3 Nike Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Nike Product Description

8.1.5 Nike Related Developments

8.2 Adidas

8.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

8.2.2 Adidas Overview

8.2.3 Adidas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Adidas Product Description

8.2.5 Adidas Related Developments

8.3 Reebok International

8.3.1 Reebok International Corporation Information

8.3.2 Reebok International Overview

8.3.3 Reebok International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Reebok International Product Description

8.3.5 Reebok International Related Developments

8.4 Puma

8.4.1 Puma Corporation Information

8.4.2 Puma Overview

8.4.3 Puma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Puma Product Description

8.4.5 Puma Related Developments

8.5 Under Armour

8.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

8.5.2 Under Armour Overview

8.5.3 Under Armour Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Under Armour Product Description

8.5.5 Under Armour Related Developments

8.6 V.F. Corporation

8.6.1 V.F. Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 V.F. Corporation Overview

8.6.3 V.F. Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 V.F. Corporation Product Description

8.6.5 V.F. Corporation Related Developments

8.7 Everlast worldwide

8.7.1 Everlast worldwide Corporation Information

8.7.2 Everlast worldwide Overview

8.7.3 Everlast worldwide Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Everlast worldwide Product Description

8.7.5 Everlast worldwide Related Developments

8.8 Wilson Sporting Goods

8.8.1 Wilson Sporting Goods Corporation Information

8.8.2 Wilson Sporting Goods Overview

8.8.3 Wilson Sporting Goods Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Wilson Sporting Goods Product Description

8.8.5 Wilson Sporting Goods Related Developments

8.9 New Balance

8.9.1 New Balance Corporation Information

8.9.2 New Balance Overview

8.9.3 New Balance Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 New Balance Product Description

8.9.5 New Balance Related Developments

8.10 Fila

8.10.1 Fila Corporation Information

8.10.2 Fila Overview

8.10.3 Fila Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Fila Product Description

8.10.5 Fila Related Developments

9 Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Sports Equipment and Accessories Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Sports Equipment and Accessories Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Sports Equipment and Accessories Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Sports Equipment and Accessories Sales Channels

11.2.2 Sports Equipment and Accessories Distributors

11.3 Sports Equipment and Accessories Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Sports Equipment and Accessories Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Sports Equipment and Accessories Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

