Sports Clothing Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027| NIKE, Adidas, Under Armour

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Sports Clothing Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to formulate this report. The analysis has been derived using historic and forecast. The global Sports Clothing market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The Sports Clothing report includes in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3120005/global-sports-clothing-market
Competitive landscape of a market explains strategies incorporated by key players of the Sports Clothing market. Key developments and shift in management in the recent years by players has been explained through company profiling. This helps readers to understand the trends that will accelerate the growth of Sports Clothing market. It also includes investment strategies, marketing strategies, and product development plans adopted by major players of the Sports Clothing market. The market forecast will help readers make better investments.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sports Clothing Market Research Report: NIKE, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia, PUMA, V.F.Corporation, Anta, Amer Sports, LULULEMON ATHLETICA, Mizuno, Patagonia, Lining, 361sport, Xtep, PEAK, Marmot, GUIRENNIAO, Kadena, LOTTO, Platinum, Classic, Graphic, Third Street, Beacon, DP
Global Sports Clothing Market Segmentation by Product: Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts, Others
Global Sports Clothing Market Segmentation by Application: Professional Athletic, Amateur Sport
The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Sports Clothing market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Sports Clothing market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.
The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Sports Clothing market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sports Clothing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Clothing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sports Clothing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Clothing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Clothing market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3120005/global-sports-clothing-market
Table of Content
1 Sports Clothing Market Overview
1.1 Sports Clothing Product Overview
1.2 Sports Clothing Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hats
1.2.2 Upper Garment
1.2.3 Under Clothing
1.2.4 Skirts
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Sports Clothing Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Sports Clothing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Sports Clothing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Sports Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Sports Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Sports Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Sports Clothing Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Sports Clothing Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Sports Clothing Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Sports Clothing Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Clothing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Sports Clothing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Sports Clothing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Clothing Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sports Clothing as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Clothing Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Sports Clothing Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Sports Clothing Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Sports Clothing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Sports Clothing Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Sports Clothing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Sports Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Sports Clothing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Sports Clothing by Application
4.1 Sports Clothing Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Professional Athletic
4.1.2 Amateur Sport
4.2 Global Sports Clothing Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Sports Clothing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sports Clothing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Sports Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Sports Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Sports Clothing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Sports Clothing by Country
5.1 North America Sports Clothing Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Sports Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Sports Clothing by Country
6.1 Europe Sports Clothing Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Sports Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Sports Clothing by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Clothing Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Sports Clothing by Country
8.1 Latin America Sports Clothing Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Sports Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Sports Clothing by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Clothing Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Clothing Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Clothing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Clothing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Clothing Business
10.1 NIKE
10.1.1 NIKE Corporation Information
10.1.2 NIKE Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 NIKE Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 NIKE Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.1.5 NIKE Recent Development
10.2 Adidas
10.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
10.2.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Adidas Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 NIKE Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.2.5 Adidas Recent Development
10.3 Under Armour
10.3.1 Under Armour Corporation Information
10.3.2 Under Armour Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Under Armour Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Under Armour Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.3.5 Under Armour Recent Development
10.4 Columbia
10.4.1 Columbia Corporation Information
10.4.2 Columbia Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Columbia Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Columbia Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.4.5 Columbia Recent Development
10.5 PUMA
10.5.1 PUMA Corporation Information
10.5.2 PUMA Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 PUMA Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 PUMA Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.5.5 PUMA Recent Development
10.6 V.F.Corporation
10.6.1 V.F.Corporation Corporation Information
10.6.2 V.F.Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 V.F.Corporation Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 V.F.Corporation Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.6.5 V.F.Corporation Recent Development
10.7 Anta
10.7.1 Anta Corporation Information
10.7.2 Anta Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Anta Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Anta Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.7.5 Anta Recent Development
10.8 Amer Sports
10.8.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information
10.8.2 Amer Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Amer Sports Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Amer Sports Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.8.5 Amer Sports Recent Development
10.9 LULULEMON ATHLETICA
10.9.1 LULULEMON ATHLETICA Corporation Information
10.9.2 LULULEMON ATHLETICA Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 LULULEMON ATHLETICA Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 LULULEMON ATHLETICA Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.9.5 LULULEMON ATHLETICA Recent Development
10.10 Mizuno
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Sports Clothing Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Mizuno Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Mizuno Recent Development
10.11 Patagonia
10.11.1 Patagonia Corporation Information
10.11.2 Patagonia Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Patagonia Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Patagonia Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.11.5 Patagonia Recent Development
10.12 Lining
10.12.1 Lining Corporation Information
10.12.2 Lining Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Lining Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Lining Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.12.5 Lining Recent Development
10.13 361sport
10.13.1 361sport Corporation Information
10.13.2 361sport Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 361sport Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 361sport Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.13.5 361sport Recent Development
10.14 Xtep
10.14.1 Xtep Corporation Information
10.14.2 Xtep Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Xtep Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Xtep Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.14.5 Xtep Recent Development
10.15 PEAK
10.15.1 PEAK Corporation Information
10.15.2 PEAK Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 PEAK Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 PEAK Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.15.5 PEAK Recent Development
10.16 Marmot
10.16.1 Marmot Corporation Information
10.16.2 Marmot Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Marmot Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Marmot Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.16.5 Marmot Recent Development
10.17 GUIRENNIAO
10.17.1 GUIRENNIAO Corporation Information
10.17.2 GUIRENNIAO Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 GUIRENNIAO Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 GUIRENNIAO Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.17.5 GUIRENNIAO Recent Development
10.18 Kadena
10.18.1 Kadena Corporation Information
10.18.2 Kadena Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Kadena Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Kadena Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.18.5 Kadena Recent Development
10.19 LOTTO
10.19.1 LOTTO Corporation Information
10.19.2 LOTTO Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 LOTTO Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 LOTTO Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.19.5 LOTTO Recent Development
10.20 Platinum
10.20.1 Platinum Corporation Information
10.20.2 Platinum Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Platinum Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Platinum Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.20.5 Platinum Recent Development
10.21 Classic
10.21.1 Classic Corporation Information
10.21.2 Classic Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Classic Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Classic Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.21.5 Classic Recent Development
10.22 Graphic
10.22.1 Graphic Corporation Information
10.22.2 Graphic Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Graphic Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Graphic Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.22.5 Graphic Recent Development
10.23 Third Street
10.23.1 Third Street Corporation Information
10.23.2 Third Street Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Third Street Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Third Street Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.23.5 Third Street Recent Development
10.24 Beacon
10.24.1 Beacon Corporation Information
10.24.2 Beacon Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Beacon Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Beacon Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.24.5 Beacon Recent Development
10.25 DP
10.25.1 DP Corporation Information
10.25.2 DP Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 DP Sports Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 DP Sports Clothing Products Offered
10.25.5 DP Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Sports Clothing Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Sports Clothing Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Sports Clothing Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Sports Clothing Distributors
12.3 Sports Clothing Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.