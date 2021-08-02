Sports Bras Market Size 2021-Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis 2027| Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands

Los Angeles, United State: The report offers an exclusive research study of the global Sports Bras market based on our honest, accurate, and complete analysis to help you grow your business beyond expectations. This high-quality market research and analysis Sports Bras report provides a powerful study that equips market players to become aware of hidden growth opportunities, take charge of the competitive landscape, focus on high-growth segments, and to do much more. We have used both qualitative and quantitative analysis to compile the study. The market dynamics section gives information on market influence factors, challenges, drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. The Sports Bras report also provides other types of analysis such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2622810/global-sports-bras-market

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Sports Bras market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Sports Bras market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sports Bras Market Research Report: Nike, Adidas, HanesBrands, Lululemon Athletica, Brooks Sports, Under Armour, Lorna Jane, Decathlon, Puma, Gap, Wacoal, L Brands, Anta, Columbia Sportswear, Fast Retailing, Anita, Asics, VF, Triumph, New Balance, Cosmo Lady, Aimer, Lining

Global Sports Bras Market Segmentation by Product: Light Support, Medium Support, High Support

Global Sports Bras Market Segmentation by Application: Specialty Stores, Supermarket, E-commerce, Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Sports Bras market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Sports Bras market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Sports Bras market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Sports Bras market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Sports Bras market in terms of growth.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Sports Bras market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Sports Bras market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Sports Bras market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Sports Bras market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Sports Bras market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2622810/global-sports-bras-market

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Bras Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Bras Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Light Support

1.2.3 Medium Support

1.2.4 High Support

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Bras Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Specialty Stores

1.3.3 Supermarket

1.3.4 E-commerce

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Bras Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Sports Bras Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Sports Bras Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Sports Bras Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Sports Bras Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Sports Bras Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Sports Bras Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Sports Bras Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Sports Bras Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Sports Bras Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Sports Bras Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Sports Bras Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Bras Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Sports Bras Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Sports Bras Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Sports Bras Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sports Bras Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Sports Bras Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Sports Bras Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Sports Bras Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sports Bras Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Sports Bras Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Bras Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Sports Bras Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Sports Bras Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Sports Bras Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Sports Bras Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Sports Bras Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Sports Bras Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Sports Bras Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Sports Bras Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sports Bras Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Sports Bras Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Bras Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sports Bras Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sports Bras Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Sports Bras Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sports Bras Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sports Bras Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sports Bras Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Sports Bras Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sports Bras Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sports Bras Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Sports Bras Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Sports Bras Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Sports Bras Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Sports Bras Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Sports Bras Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Sports Bras Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Sports Bras Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Sports Bras Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Bras Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Sports Bras Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Sports Bras Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Sports Bras Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Sports Bras Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Sports Bras Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Sports Bras Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Sports Bras Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Sports Bras Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Bras Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sports Bras Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sports Bras Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Bras Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Bras Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Bras Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Sports Bras Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sports Bras Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sports Bras Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sports Bras Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Sports Bras Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Sports Bras Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Sports Bras Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Sports Bras Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Sports Bras Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Sports Bras Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Sports Bras Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Sports Bras Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Bras Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Bras Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Bras Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Bras Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Bras Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Bras Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Bras Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Bras Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Bras Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nike Overview

11.1.3 Nike Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Nike Sports Bras Product Description

11.1.5 Nike Recent Developments

11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.2.2 Adidas Overview

11.2.3 Adidas Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Adidas Sports Bras Product Description

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Developments

11.3 HanesBrands

11.3.1 HanesBrands Corporation Information

11.3.2 HanesBrands Overview

11.3.3 HanesBrands Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 HanesBrands Sports Bras Product Description

11.3.5 HanesBrands Recent Developments

11.4 Lululemon Athletica

11.4.1 Lululemon Athletica Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lululemon Athletica Overview

11.4.3 Lululemon Athletica Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Lululemon Athletica Sports Bras Product Description

11.4.5 Lululemon Athletica Recent Developments

11.5 Brooks Sports

11.5.1 Brooks Sports Corporation Information

11.5.2 Brooks Sports Overview

11.5.3 Brooks Sports Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Brooks Sports Sports Bras Product Description

11.5.5 Brooks Sports Recent Developments

11.6 Under Armour

11.6.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.6.2 Under Armour Overview

11.6.3 Under Armour Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Under Armour Sports Bras Product Description

11.6.5 Under Armour Recent Developments

11.7 Lorna Jane

11.7.1 Lorna Jane Corporation Information

11.7.2 Lorna Jane Overview

11.7.3 Lorna Jane Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Lorna Jane Sports Bras Product Description

11.7.5 Lorna Jane Recent Developments

11.8 Decathlon

11.8.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

11.8.2 Decathlon Overview

11.8.3 Decathlon Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Decathlon Sports Bras Product Description

11.8.5 Decathlon Recent Developments

11.9 Puma

11.9.1 Puma Corporation Information

11.9.2 Puma Overview

11.9.3 Puma Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Puma Sports Bras Product Description

11.9.5 Puma Recent Developments

11.10 Gap

11.10.1 Gap Corporation Information

11.10.2 Gap Overview

11.10.3 Gap Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Gap Sports Bras Product Description

11.10.5 Gap Recent Developments

11.11 Wacoal

11.11.1 Wacoal Corporation Information

11.11.2 Wacoal Overview

11.11.3 Wacoal Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Wacoal Sports Bras Product Description

11.11.5 Wacoal Recent Developments

11.12 L Brands

11.12.1 L Brands Corporation Information

11.12.2 L Brands Overview

11.12.3 L Brands Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 L Brands Sports Bras Product Description

11.12.5 L Brands Recent Developments

11.13 Anta

11.13.1 Anta Corporation Information

11.13.2 Anta Overview

11.13.3 Anta Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Anta Sports Bras Product Description

11.13.5 Anta Recent Developments

11.14 Columbia Sportswear

11.14.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information

11.14.2 Columbia Sportswear Overview

11.14.3 Columbia Sportswear Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Columbia Sportswear Sports Bras Product Description

11.14.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Developments

11.15 Fast Retailing

11.15.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

11.15.2 Fast Retailing Overview

11.15.3 Fast Retailing Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Fast Retailing Sports Bras Product Description

11.15.5 Fast Retailing Recent Developments

11.16 Anita

11.16.1 Anita Corporation Information

11.16.2 Anita Overview

11.16.3 Anita Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Anita Sports Bras Product Description

11.16.5 Anita Recent Developments

11.17 Asics

11.17.1 Asics Corporation Information

11.17.2 Asics Overview

11.17.3 Asics Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Asics Sports Bras Product Description

11.17.5 Asics Recent Developments

11.18 VF

11.18.1 VF Corporation Information

11.18.2 VF Overview

11.18.3 VF Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 VF Sports Bras Product Description

11.18.5 VF Recent Developments

11.19 Triumph

11.19.1 Triumph Corporation Information

11.19.2 Triumph Overview

11.19.3 Triumph Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Triumph Sports Bras Product Description

11.19.5 Triumph Recent Developments

11.20 New Balance

11.20.1 New Balance Corporation Information

11.20.2 New Balance Overview

11.20.3 New Balance Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 New Balance Sports Bras Product Description

11.20.5 New Balance Recent Developments

11.21 Cosmo Lady

11.21.1 Cosmo Lady Corporation Information

11.21.2 Cosmo Lady Overview

11.21.3 Cosmo Lady Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Cosmo Lady Sports Bras Product Description

11.21.5 Cosmo Lady Recent Developments

11.22 Aimer

11.22.1 Aimer Corporation Information

11.22.2 Aimer Overview

11.22.3 Aimer Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Aimer Sports Bras Product Description

11.22.5 Aimer Recent Developments

11.23 Lining

11.23.1 Lining Corporation Information

11.23.2 Lining Overview

11.23.3 Lining Sports Bras Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Lining Sports Bras Product Description

11.23.5 Lining Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Sports Bras Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sports Bras Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Sports Bras Production Mode & Process

12.4 Sports Bras Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Sports Bras Sales Channels

12.4.2 Sports Bras Distributors

12.5 Sports Bras Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Sports Bras Industry Trends

13.2 Sports Bras Market Drivers

13.3 Sports Bras Market Challenges

13.4 Sports Bras Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Sports Bras Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.