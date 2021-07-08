Sports Beverages Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, RedBull, Elixia

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Sports Beverages Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Sports Beverages data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Sports Beverages Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Sports Beverages Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Sports Beverages market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Sports Beverages market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, RedBull, Elixia, Wahaha, Pocari Sweat, Robust, Vita Coco, Uni-President, Watsons, Ovaltine, Tenwow, Suntory, Dr Pepper, HAITAI, Dydo, OKF, Perrier, evian, COFFEE ROASTERS, Lotte, BiotechUSA

Market Segment by Product Type:



Low Electrolyte

High Electrolyte

Other

Market Segment by Application:



Daily

Sports

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sports Beverages market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Beverages market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Beverages market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Beverages market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Beverages market

Table of Contents

1 Sports Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Sports Beverages Product Overview

1.2 Sports Beverages Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Electrolyte

1.2.2 High Electrolyte

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Sports Beverages Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sports Beverages Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sports Beverages Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sports Beverages Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Sports Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Sports Beverages Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sports Beverages Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sports Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sports Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Sports Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Sports Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Beverages Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Sports Beverages Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sports Beverages Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sports Beverages Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sports Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Beverages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sports Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sports Beverages Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Beverages Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sports Beverages as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Beverages Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sports Beverages Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sports Beverages by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sports Beverages Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sports Beverages Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sports Beverages Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Sports Beverages by Application

4.1 Sports Beverages Segment by Application

4.1.1 Daily

4.1.2 Sports

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Sports Beverages Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sports Beverages Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sports Beverages Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sports Beverages Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sports Beverages by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sports Beverages by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Beverages by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sports Beverages by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sports Beverages by Application 5 North America Sports Beverages Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Sports Beverages Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sports Beverages Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Sports Beverages Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sports Beverages Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Beverages Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Beverages Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Beverages Business

10.1 PepsiCo

10.1.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.1.2 PepsiCo Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 PepsiCo Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 PepsiCo Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.1.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments

10.2 Coca-Cola

10.2.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

10.2.2 Coca-Cola Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Coca-Cola Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 PepsiCo Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.2.5 Coca-Cola Recent Developments

10.3 RedBull

10.3.1 RedBull Corporation Information

10.3.2 RedBull Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 RedBull Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 RedBull Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.3.5 RedBull Recent Developments

10.4 Elixia

10.4.1 Elixia Corporation Information

10.4.2 Elixia Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Elixia Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Elixia Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.4.5 Elixia Recent Developments

10.5 Wahaha

10.5.1 Wahaha Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wahaha Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Wahaha Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Wahaha Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.5.5 Wahaha Recent Developments

10.6 Pocari Sweat

10.6.1 Pocari Sweat Corporation Information

10.6.2 Pocari Sweat Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Pocari Sweat Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Pocari Sweat Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.6.5 Pocari Sweat Recent Developments

10.7 Robust

10.7.1 Robust Corporation Information

10.7.2 Robust Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Robust Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Robust Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.7.5 Robust Recent Developments

10.8 Vita Coco

10.8.1 Vita Coco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Vita Coco Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Vita Coco Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Vita Coco Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.8.5 Vita Coco Recent Developments

10.9 Uni-President

10.9.1 Uni-President Corporation Information

10.9.2 Uni-President Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Uni-President Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Uni-President Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.9.5 Uni-President Recent Developments

10.10 Watsons

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sports Beverages Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Watsons Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Watsons Recent Developments

10.11 Ovaltine

10.11.1 Ovaltine Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ovaltine Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Ovaltine Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ovaltine Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.11.5 Ovaltine Recent Developments

10.12 Tenwow

10.12.1 Tenwow Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tenwow Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Tenwow Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tenwow Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.12.5 Tenwow Recent Developments

10.13 Suntory

10.13.1 Suntory Corporation Information

10.13.2 Suntory Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Suntory Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Suntory Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.13.5 Suntory Recent Developments

10.14 Dr Pepper

10.14.1 Dr Pepper Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dr Pepper Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Dr Pepper Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dr Pepper Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.14.5 Dr Pepper Recent Developments

10.15 HAITAI

10.15.1 HAITAI Corporation Information

10.15.2 HAITAI Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 HAITAI Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 HAITAI Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.15.5 HAITAI Recent Developments

10.16 Dydo

10.16.1 Dydo Corporation Information

10.16.2 Dydo Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Dydo Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Dydo Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.16.5 Dydo Recent Developments

10.17 OKF

10.17.1 OKF Corporation Information

10.17.2 OKF Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 OKF Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 OKF Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.17.5 OKF Recent Developments

10.18 Perrier

10.18.1 Perrier Corporation Information

10.18.2 Perrier Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Perrier Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Perrier Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.18.5 Perrier Recent Developments

10.19 evian

10.19.1 evian Corporation Information

10.19.2 evian Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 evian Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 evian Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.19.5 evian Recent Developments

10.20 COFFEE ROASTERS

10.20.1 COFFEE ROASTERS Corporation Information

10.20.2 COFFEE ROASTERS Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 COFFEE ROASTERS Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 COFFEE ROASTERS Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.20.5 COFFEE ROASTERS Recent Developments

10.21 Lotte

10.21.1 Lotte Corporation Information

10.21.2 Lotte Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Lotte Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Lotte Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.21.5 Lotte Recent Developments

10.22 BiotechUSA

10.22.1 BiotechUSA Corporation Information

10.22.2 BiotechUSA Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 BiotechUSA Sports Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 BiotechUSA Sports Beverages Products Offered

10.22.5 BiotechUSA Recent Developments 11 Sports Beverages Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sports Beverages Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sports Beverages Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Sports Beverages Industry Trends

11.4.2 Sports Beverages Market Drivers

11.4.3 Sports Beverages Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

