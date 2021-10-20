Sporting Goods Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Nike Inc., Reebok, Adidas AG

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Sporting Goods Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2479862/global-sporting-goods-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sporting Goods report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sporting Goods market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sporting Goods market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sporting Goods market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sporting Goods market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sporting Goods market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nike Inc., Reebok, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Amer Sports Corporation, VF Corporation, Asics Corporation, Under Armour Inc., Brooks Sports Inc., The North Face, Inc., YONEX Co. Ltd., MIZUNO Corporation, Skechers USA, Inc., Converse Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Golf

Winter Sports

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Franchise Outlets

Department Stores

Specialty Sports

Discount Stores

On-line

Other



The Sporting Goods Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sporting Goods market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sporting Goods market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2479862/global-sporting-goods-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Sporting Goods market expansion?

What will be the global Sporting Goods market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Sporting Goods market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Sporting Goods market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Sporting Goods market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Sporting Goods market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Sporting Goods Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sporting Goods

1.2 Sporting Goods Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sporting Goods Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Ball Sports

1.2.3 Adventure Sports

1.2.4 Golf

1.2.5 Winter Sports

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Sporting Goods Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sporting Goods Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Franchise Outlets

1.3.3 Department Stores

1.3.4 Specialty Sports

1.3.5 Discount Stores

1.3.6 On-line

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Sporting Goods Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sporting Goods Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Sporting Goods Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Sporting Goods Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Sporting Goods Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sporting Goods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sporting Goods Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sporting Goods Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sporting Goods Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sporting Goods Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sporting Goods Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Sporting Goods Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Sporting Goods Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Sporting Goods Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sporting Goods Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Sporting Goods Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sporting Goods Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sporting Goods Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sporting Goods Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sporting Goods Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sporting Goods Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sporting Goods Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sporting Goods Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sporting Goods Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sporting Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sporting Goods Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sporting Goods Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Sporting Goods Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sporting Goods Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sporting Goods Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Sporting Goods Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Sporting Goods Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sporting Goods Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sporting Goods Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Sporting Goods Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Nike Inc.

6.1.1 Nike Inc. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nike Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Nike Inc. Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Nike Inc. Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Nike Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Reebok

6.2.1 Reebok Corporation Information

6.2.2 Reebok Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Reebok Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Reebok Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Reebok Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Adidas AG

6.3.1 Adidas AG Corporation Information

6.3.2 Adidas AG Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Adidas AG Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Adidas AG Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Adidas AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Puma SE

6.4.1 Puma SE Corporation Information

6.4.2 Puma SE Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Puma SE Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Puma SE Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Puma SE Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Amer Sports Corporation

6.5.1 Amer Sports Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Amer Sports Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Amer Sports Corporation Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Amer Sports Corporation Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Amer Sports Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 VF Corporation

6.6.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

6.6.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 VF Corporation Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 VF Corporation Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.6.5 VF Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Asics Corporation

6.6.1 Asics Corporation Corporation Information

6.6.2 Asics Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Asics Corporation Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Asics Corporation Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Asics Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Under Armour Inc.

6.8.1 Under Armour Inc. Corporation Information

6.8.2 Under Armour Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Under Armour Inc. Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Under Armour Inc. Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Under Armour Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Brooks Sports Inc.

6.9.1 Brooks Sports Inc. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Brooks Sports Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Brooks Sports Inc. Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Brooks Sports Inc. Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Brooks Sports Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 The North Face, Inc.

6.10.1 The North Face, Inc. Corporation Information

6.10.2 The North Face, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 The North Face, Inc. Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 The North Face, Inc. Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.10.5 The North Face, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 YONEX Co. Ltd.

6.11.1 YONEX Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.11.2 YONEX Co. Ltd. Sporting Goods Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 YONEX Co. Ltd. Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 YONEX Co. Ltd. Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.11.5 YONEX Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 MIZUNO Corporation

6.12.1 MIZUNO Corporation Corporation Information

6.12.2 MIZUNO Corporation Sporting Goods Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 MIZUNO Corporation Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 MIZUNO Corporation Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.12.5 MIZUNO Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Skechers USA, Inc.

6.13.1 Skechers USA, Inc. Corporation Information

6.13.2 Skechers USA, Inc. Sporting Goods Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Skechers USA, Inc. Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Skechers USA, Inc. Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Skechers USA, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Converse Inc.

6.14.1 Converse Inc. Corporation Information

6.14.2 Converse Inc. Sporting Goods Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Converse Inc. Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Converse Inc. Sporting Goods Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Converse Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7 Sporting Goods Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sporting Goods Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sporting Goods

7.4 Sporting Goods Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sporting Goods Distributors List

8.3 Sporting Goods Customers

9 Sporting Goods Market Dynamics

9.1 Sporting Goods Industry Trends

9.2 Sporting Goods Growth Drivers

9.3 Sporting Goods Market Challenges

9.4 Sporting Goods Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Sporting Goods Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sporting Goods by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sporting Goods by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Sporting Goods Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sporting Goods by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sporting Goods by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Sporting Goods Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sporting Goods by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sporting Goods by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2479862/global-sporting-goods-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”