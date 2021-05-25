Sport Textiles Market Rising Trends, Territorial Outlook and Industry Growth Prospects 2021-2027| Nike, Adidas, Puma

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Sport Textiles market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Sport Textiles market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Sport Textiles market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Sport Textiles market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Sport Textiles Market are: Nike, Adidas, Puma, Lululemon, Skechers, Under Armour, Mizuno, VF, Guirenniao, Billabong, Anta, Li-Ning, BasicNet, Peak, ASICS, Xtep, 361 Degrees
Global Sport Textiles Market by Product Type: Men, Women, Kids
Global Sport Textiles Market by Application: Ball sports, Non-ball sports, Leisure time, Others
This section of the Sport Textiles report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Sport Textiles market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Sport Textiles market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sport Textiles market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sport Textiles industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sport Textiles market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sport Textiles market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sport Textiles market?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sport Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Men
1.2.3 Women
1.2.4 Kids
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Sport Textiles Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Ball sports
1.3.3 Non-ball sports
1.3.4 Leisure time
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Sport Textiles Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Sport Textiles Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Sport Textiles Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Sport Textiles Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Sport Textiles Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Sport Textiles Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Sport Textiles Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Sport Textiles Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Sport Textiles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Sport Textiles Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Sport Textiles Industry Trends
2.5.1 Sport Textiles Market Trends
2.5.2 Sport Textiles Market Drivers
2.5.3 Sport Textiles Market Challenges
2.5.4 Sport Textiles Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Sport Textiles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Sport Textiles Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Sport Textiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sport Textiles Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sport Textiles by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Sport Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Sport Textiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Sport Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Sport Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sport Textiles as of 2020)
3.4 Global Sport Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Sport Textiles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sport Textiles Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Sport Textiles Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Sport Textiles Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Sport Textiles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Sport Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Sport Textiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Sport Textiles Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Sport Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Sport Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Sport Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Sport Textiles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Sport Textiles Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Sport Textiles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Sport Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Sport Textiles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Sport Textiles Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Sport Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Sport Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Sport Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Sport Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Sport Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Sport Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Sport Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Sport Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Sport Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Sport Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Sport Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Sport Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Sport Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Sport Textiles Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Sport Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Sport Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sport Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Sport Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Sport Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Sport Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Sport Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Sport Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Sport Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Sport Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Sport Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Sport Textiles Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Sport Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Sport Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sport Textiles Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Sport Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Sport Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Sport Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Sport Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Sport Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Sport Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Sport Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Sport Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Sport Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Sport Textiles Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Sport Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Sport Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sport Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nike
11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
11.1.2 Nike Overview
11.1.3 Nike Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Nike Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.1.5 Nike Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Nike Recent Developments
11.2 Adidas
11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
11.2.2 Adidas Overview
11.2.3 Adidas Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Adidas Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.2.5 Adidas Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Adidas Recent Developments
11.3 Puma
11.3.1 Puma Corporation Information
11.3.2 Puma Overview
11.3.3 Puma Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Puma Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.3.5 Puma Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Puma Recent Developments
11.4 Lululemon
11.4.1 Lululemon Corporation Information
11.4.2 Lululemon Overview
11.4.3 Lululemon Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Lululemon Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.4.5 Lululemon Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Lululemon Recent Developments
11.5 Skechers
11.5.1 Skechers Corporation Information
11.5.2 Skechers Overview
11.5.3 Skechers Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Skechers Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.5.5 Skechers Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Skechers Recent Developments
11.6 Under Armour
11.6.1 Under Armour Corporation Information
11.6.2 Under Armour Overview
11.6.3 Under Armour Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Under Armour Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.6.5 Under Armour Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Under Armour Recent Developments
11.7 Mizuno
11.7.1 Mizuno Corporation Information
11.7.2 Mizuno Overview
11.7.3 Mizuno Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Mizuno Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.7.5 Mizuno Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Mizuno Recent Developments
11.8 VF
11.8.1 VF Corporation Information
11.8.2 VF Overview
11.8.3 VF Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 VF Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.8.5 VF Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 VF Recent Developments
11.9 Guirenniao
11.9.1 Guirenniao Corporation Information
11.9.2 Guirenniao Overview
11.9.3 Guirenniao Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Guirenniao Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.9.5 Guirenniao Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Guirenniao Recent Developments
11.10 Billabong
11.10.1 Billabong Corporation Information
11.10.2 Billabong Overview
11.10.3 Billabong Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Billabong Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.10.5 Billabong Sport Textiles SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Billabong Recent Developments
11.11 Anta
11.11.1 Anta Corporation Information
11.11.2 Anta Overview
11.11.3 Anta Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Anta Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.11.5 Anta Recent Developments
11.12 Li-Ning
11.12.1 Li-Ning Corporation Information
11.12.2 Li-Ning Overview
11.12.3 Li-Ning Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Li-Ning Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.12.5 Li-Ning Recent Developments
11.13 BasicNet
11.13.1 BasicNet Corporation Information
11.13.2 BasicNet Overview
11.13.3 BasicNet Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 BasicNet Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.13.5 BasicNet Recent Developments
11.14 Peak
11.14.1 Peak Corporation Information
11.14.2 Peak Overview
11.14.3 Peak Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Peak Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.14.5 Peak Recent Developments
11.15 ASICS
11.15.1 ASICS Corporation Information
11.15.2 ASICS Overview
11.15.3 ASICS Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 ASICS Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.15.5 ASICS Recent Developments
11.16 Xtep
11.16.1 Xtep Corporation Information
11.16.2 Xtep Overview
11.16.3 Xtep Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Xtep Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.16.5 Xtep Recent Developments
11.17 361 Degrees
11.17.1 361 Degrees Corporation Information
11.17.2 361 Degrees Overview
11.17.3 361 Degrees Sport Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 361 Degrees Sport Textiles Products and Services
11.17.5 361 Degrees Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Sport Textiles Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sport Textiles Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Sport Textiles Production Mode & Process
12.4 Sport Textiles Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Sport Textiles Sales Channels
12.4.2 Sport Textiles Distributors
12.5 Sport Textiles Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
